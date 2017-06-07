Hand shakes and head shakes: Notes from Redskins final week of OTAs

Probably the most fun, or at least the funniest moment, from the Redskins OTA session Wednesday came during special teams' drills. Typically, the special teams portion of the workouts are a lull in the action, especially with no contact, but Will Blackmon provided for some comedy.

On kickoff drills, Blackmon lined up deep to receive, like he often did during the 2016 season. Dustin Hopkins kicked off, Blackmon caught the ball and took off up the right sideline. He made a move, and then hit daylight, gaining speed as he got upfield.

Remember, there was no contact, but it looked like Blackmon might have had a chance to return the kick for six had it been live action. That was all well and good, but the fun came at the end of the run. With the rest of the team gathered on the sideline up around the 45-yard-line, Blackmon went over and shook the hands of the guys on the sideline, including D.J. Swearinger, Su'a Cravens and Rob Kelley. The players seemed a bit confused, but laughed, as did Blackmon, before he jogged back for more drills.

It was just a fun, spontaneous moment. Sometimes football practice in June needs that.

Other news and notes:

When backup tackle Kevin Bowen went down with a lower left leg injury, the entire mood inside the Redskins Park practice bubble vanished. Things turned silent, and Jay Gruden quickly ended practice a few minutes after Bowen had to be removed from the field by the cart.

