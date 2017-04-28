Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Gruden: Redskins have no concerns about Allen's shoulders

Gruden: Redskins have no concerns about Allen's shoulders

By Rich Tandler April 28, 2017 12:29 AM

Redskins draft articles

Casserly feels Allen is better than Solomon Thomas

Five possible second- and third-round picks for the Redskins

Gruden: Redskins have no concerns about Allen's shoulders

Expect Allen to provide immediate help

Redskins take Jonathan Allen with top pick

Jonathan Allen was the perfect pick for the Redskins, filling a need with a player who clearly was the best on the board.

Allen’s slide from a top-five prospect to the middle of the first round is believed to be because of issues with both of his shoulders. During his time at Alabama he suffered labral tears in both of his shoulders that were surgically repaired and he also suffers from mild arthritis in both of them. That apparently scared some teams off but not the Redskins.

“We didn't have any concerns,” said coach Jay Gruden. “We talked to Dr. [James] Andrews, he gave thumbs up on him. We feel very good about the injuries.”

Then why did a top talent slide all the way back to the Redskins’ pick?

“As far as him falling to us, their were a lot of things that happened in the draft, three quarterbacks went, a couple of receivers went pretty high, a lot of offensive players went that probably not a lot of people expected,” said Gruden. “So, some of these very good defensive players fell to us and we're happy.”

Allen told reporters that the shoulders did not cause him any problems while he was playing.

“I didn’t even wear a brace for the [2016] season,” Allen said. “So, I mean, it doesn’t even affect me. Every team I talked to, shoulders were medically cleared, no problems. Probably the best I’ve felt in the last four years, to be honest.”

Alabama team doctor Lyle Cain’s assessment of Allen’s shoulders align with those of the player and Gruden.

"He's played without any problems," Cain told NFL Media last month. "This is something that a lot of offensive linemen and defensive linemen have, things guys play with their whole careers. It's just a little earlier for him because he got hurt in college."

We will see how this plays out. It’s possible that his injury problems could limit his effectiveness or cut his career short. But clearly the Redskins saw that the Allen’s talent made the injury risk a worthwhile gamble.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Quick Links

Casserly feels Allen is better than Solomon Thomas

Casserly feels Allen is better than Solomon Thomas

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 28, 2017 7:30 AM

Redskins draft articles

Casserly feels Allen is better than Solomon Thomas

Five possible second- and third-round picks for the Redskins

Gruden: Redskins have no concerns about Allen's shoulders

Expect Allen to provide immediate help

Redskins take Jonathan Allen with top pick

By: Lisa Redmond 

Former Redskins GM and football analyst Charley Casserly joined the Junkies Friday morning, just hours after the first round of the NFL Draft, and had nothing but high praises for the Redskins' first round pick Jonathan Allen. 

"This guy's a heck of a player. This guy is better than Solomon Thomas who went 2," Casserly said. "Ok and I'm not saying that because the Redskins took him, I said that all spring. He's a better player coming out of college than Ndamukong Suh was. Suh was a Saturday night highlight guy, he wasn't consistent, this guy's consistent. Good hands use, quick, plays the run well, rushes the passer well inside. Gerald McCoy, who was better than Suh coming out, is more explosive than this guy."

Casserly then went on to say,

"So this guy is a legitimately a top five player, as a football player when he plays, and he played. 

Casserly recently sat down with the Alabama DE ahead of the draft and reflected on his time with him,

"What I got out of him on that special, and I don't know how much you can pick up because obviously I had him for the whole time a couple hours and obviously a half hour special, but his intelligence and his studying of the game is phenomenal for a rookie. He's going to be way ahead of everybody."

MORE REDSKINS: JONATHAN ALLEN WILL HELP REDSKINS AGAINST BOTH THE PASS AND THE RUN 

Quick Links

Need to Know: Five possible second- and third-round picks for the Redskins

Need to Know: Five possible second- and third-round picks for the Redskins

By Rich Tandler April 28, 2017 6:30 AM

Redskins draft articles

Casserly feels Allen is better than Solomon Thomas

Five possible second- and third-round picks for the Redskins

Gruden: Redskins have no concerns about Allen's shoulders

Expect Allen to provide immediate help

Redskins take Jonathan Allen with top pick

Here is what you need to know on this Friday, April 28, 26 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

At Redskins Park—Second and third rounds starting at 6 p.m., conference calls with picks shortly after selections are made, Jay Gruden news conference after third round is over.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 14
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 26
—Training camp starts (7/27) 90
—Redskins opener vs. Eagles (9/10) 135

Some possible Friday picks for the Redskins

Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State—Who said that the Redskins are done on the defensive line? He has tremendous physical ability but he is very inconsistent, taking off plays and even whole series at times. McDowell was initially considered a first-round talent but it’s possible that his slide continues back to the Redskins’ pick at No. 49 overall.

Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan—Wormley was a captain for the Wolverines and a three-year starter. At 6-5, 298 he has size, which you can’t coach up. He does need some work on consistency and technique but he is a second-round talent who could contribute immediately and perhaps improve over the next few years.

Obi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut—At 6-4, 224 he is the prototypical big safety that many teams are looking for. While he has good speed (4.40 in the 40 at the combine) some wonder if he has the instincts to play free safety. If the Redskins are convinced he can learn he may be high on their list.

Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma—He was a unanimous first-team All-American with 80 receptions for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns. At 6-0, 178 Westbrook is’t a physical presence but has the speed (4.34 in the 40 at his pro day) to be productive. The third round might be a bit too high for them to add to the wide receiver corps but with Terrelle Pryor on a one-year contract and Ryan Grant very much on the roster bubble the Redskins might believe that he is too good to leave on the board.

Desmond King, CB/S, Iowa—King was a four-year starter at Iowa who also played nearly half of the Hawkeyes’ special teams snaps. He doesn’t have ideal size (5-10, 201) but he makes up for it with football IQ and desire.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Tandler on Twitter

In case you missed it

Load more