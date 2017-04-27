Former Redskins GM Scot McCloughan advising other teams in advance of NFL Draft, per NFL Network

Redskins team president Bruce Allen made clear at the NFL League Meetings that former general manager Scot McCloughan is free to work elsewhere in the NFL. Now it appears that's happening.
Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network reported that McCloughan has advised multiple NFL teams in advance of the draft.
McCloughan was let go by the Redskins in early March after a tumultuous few months following the 2016 season. A slew of reports pegged the GM's ouster on a combination of a power struggle with Allen and other outlets suggested problems with alcohol played a part in his firing.
In previous stops with the 49ers and Seahawks, alcohol played a large role in McCloughan's removal from front office jobs. Before he was hired by Washington in 2015, McCloughan was operating his own scouting service.
Redskins director of college scouting Scott Campbell explained earlier this week that McCloughan played a part in setting the Redskins draft board. Campbell added, however, that much information on the board has changed since McCloughan was fired.
Outside of a small circle of people, it's hard to know exactly what transpired that led to McCloughan's firing. Regardless, it's not a surprise that he is back providing information about college prospects.
The Redskins have signed one of their own to a contract extension.
According to multiple reports, the team has reached agreement with right tackle Morgan Moses on a five-year contract extension. The deal will make him the second-highest paid right tackle in the NFL.
Moses was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Absent an extension he was slated to become a free agent in 2018.
Moses, who just turned 26, was a third-round pick of the Redskins in 2014. He played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in eight games and starting one. In training camp in 2015 he was installed as the starter at right tackle and he has started all 32 games since then.
The highest-paid right tackle in the game is Lane Johnson of the Eagles. His contract averages $11.25 million per year. Second on the list is Ricky Wagner of the Lions whose deal has an average annual value of $9.5 million per year. So look for Moses’ deal to come in somewhere in the $10 million per year range.
Of course, the details and fully guaranteed money are the most important aspects. Those will be reported in the coming days.
Moses’ extension means that the Redskins now have both of their offensive tackles under contract through at least the 2020 season. Left tackle Trent Williams signed a five-year, $66 million contract extension in 2015.
Redskins’ college scouting director Scott Campbell acknowledged earlier this week that the team’s draft board will have Scot McCloughan’s influence on it. The Redskins may not be alone in having a McCloughan imprint on their draft tonight.
According to Mike Garofolo of NFL Media, the former Redskins GM has resumed the scouting service that he ran prior to being hired by the Redskins in January of 2015. He supplied his evaluation of various draft prospects to teams who paid for his service.
RELATED: Final NFL Mock Draft
Team president Bruce Allen has let it be known since they fired McCloughan in early March he was free to do work for other teams. And apparently, McCloughan is doing just that, providing his evaluations to teams that the Redskins are trying to outsmart in the draft.
The report did not specify to which teams McCloughan has been providing reports. However, Garafolo did say that McCloughan is “not giving up” information about the Redskins’ strategy. Of course, that’s a very gray area. If McCloughan tells a team that he gives Player X a third-round grade that team can reasonably guess that the Redskins have a similar grade on him. Teams are hungry for any tidbits about what other teams are thinking and they can put such nuggets to good use, especially if they are considering a trade.
However, it’s possible that the Redskins’ board has changed enough to make whatever information McCloughan might be leaking out so outdated as to be of very limited use. Had the Redskins really been highly concerned about what McCloughan might say to other teams they either would have kept him on the job or they could have continued to pay him through the end of the draft and prohibit him from working anywhere else until after the final pick is made on Saturday evening.
If it’s not anything else it’s a reminder that the guy the Redskins let go a month and a half before the draft is so good at evaluating draft talent that other teams are willing to pay for him to provide them with those evaluations even this late in the process. This may not be an issue for them in this draft but it could be a problem as they try to grow a winning program through the draft in the coming years.
