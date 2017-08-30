Washington Redskins

Quick Links

First Four Out: Predicting the players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster

First Four Out: Predicting the players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster

By Troy Machir August 30, 2017 7:30 PM

Trending Now

1:10

Charley Casserly says these 7 DL will make the Redskins

1:54

A look at how John Wall can rise to Kobe Bryant's challenge

1:15

Seeing Scherzer shut down Stanton was 'awesome' for Rizzo

1:28

As of right now, Rizzo ruling Eaton out for the playoffs

2:19

Rizzo still optimistic about Harper returning for playoffs

With the NFL cutdown day taking place this Saturday, Sept. 2, pundits far and wide are weighing in with their Redskins 53-man roster projections and predictions.

We've done that already, and with roughly 48 spots being locked up or almost locked up, the intrigue isn't in who will make the roster, but who won't.

In the video player above, you can take a look at who Rob Carlin believes will be the last five players to make the Redskins' 2017 53-man roster.

But instead of that, we're here to predict the first-four out; the four players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster. 

RELATED: CSN PROJECTS THE REDSKINS' 53-MAN ROSTER

4. AJ Francis, DT: This one is a tough one. Francis is a solid player, a fan favorite and even recovered a fumble in Week 3 vs. the Bengals. But the Redskins' staff really likes what fellow Maryland native Joey Mbu did in the preseason. The spot that would likely go to Francis will probably go to Mbu.

3. Brian Quick, WR: Quick has NFL size and speed. He also had a career-year in 2016 with the Rams. But Quick made little to no impact in training camp or preseason. The Redskins like Maurice Harris' upside and Ryan Grant's intangibles significantly mroe than anything Quick provided.

2. Matt Jones, RB: The Redskins coaching staff really likes Mack Brown, and while Jones might be the more talented back, the former starter just didn't do enough in preseason to stand out. The Redskins feel good with a Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine triumvirate, and Jones just doesn't bring enough value.

1. Nate Sudfeld, QB: The second-year QB has looked questionable in the preseason. And with Colt McCoy locked in as the capable backup, there is zero need for a third QB on the roster, barring major injury of course. That's not to say Sudfeld won't be with the Redskins, it's just not likely he'll start the season on the game squad. 

Quick Links

Redskins 2017 Schedule Week 1 vs. Eagles: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

usatsi_9741529_141983962_lowres.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

Redskins 2017 Schedule Week 1 vs. Eagles: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Peter Hailey August 30, 2017 5:45 PM

Trending Now

1:10

Charley Casserly says these 7 DL will make the Redskins

1:54

A look at how John Wall can rise to Kobe Bryant's challenge

1:15

Seeing Scherzer shut down Stanton was 'awesome' for Rizzo

1:28

As of right now, Rizzo ruling Eaton out for the playoffs

2:19

Rizzo still optimistic about Harper returning for playoffs

Week 1 in the NFL is a wonderful thing. A Week 1 in the NFL that features Eagles-Redskins is even more wonderful.

Washington has won its last five matchups with Philadelphia, and will look to keep that streak alive when the two NFC East franchises meet in the regular season opener at FedEx Field. 

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins offense will look to pick things up after a slow preseason. Meanwhile, Ryan Kerrigan, Josh Norman and Co. will get another look at Carson Wentz and Philly's improved offense.

Here is everything you need to know about Redskins vs. Eagles, Week 1.

MORE: FANTASY FOOTBALL'S TOP 200 RANKED BY TIERS

When do the Redskins play the Eagles?

The Redskins play the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10, at FedEx Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Redskins vs. Eagles on?

Redskins-Eagles will be on FOX. 

How can I watch the Redskins vs. Eagles game live stream online?

Here is the link for NFL Game Pass, where you can stream the game if you have a subscription. 

How can I listen to the Redskins vs. Eagles game on the radio?

You can listen to the Redskins vs. Eagles on the Redskins Radio Network.

What are the betting odds for the Redskins vs. Eagles game?

The odds for the Redskins-Eagles game are set at Washington (-2.5). The over/under is 47.5.

Washington Redskins 2017 Regular Season Schedule:

Week 1 (Sun. 9/10): vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

Week 2 (Sun. 9/17): at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. 

Week 3 (Sun. 9/24): vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:30 p.m.

Week 4 (Mon. 10/2): at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. 

Week 5 (Sun. 10/8): BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Sun. 10/15): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 7 (Mon. 10/23): at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m. 

Week 8 (Sun. 10/29): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Sun. 11/5): at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10 (Sun. 11/12): vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 11 (Sun. 11/29): at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 (Thurs. 11/23): vs. New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13 (Thurs. 11/30): at Dallas Cowboys, 8:25 p.m. 

Week 14 (Sun. 12/10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. 

Week 15 (Sun. 12/17): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 16 (Sun. 12/24): vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17 (Sun. 12/31): at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. 

RELATED: 14 FANTASY FOOTBALL SLEEPERS AND BUSTS

Quick Links

Because they're playing the Buccaneers, the Redskins will soon be on 'Hard Knocks'

screen_shot_2017-08-30_at_4.29.23_pm.png
USA TODAY Sports

Because they're playing the Buccaneers, the Redskins will soon be on 'Hard Knocks'

By Peter Hailey August 30, 2017 5:00 PM

Trending Now

1:10

Charley Casserly says these 7 DL will make the Redskins

1:54

A look at how John Wall can rise to Kobe Bryant's challenge

1:15

Seeing Scherzer shut down Stanton was 'awesome' for Rizzo

1:28

As of right now, Rizzo ruling Eaton out for the playoffs

2:19

Rizzo still optimistic about Harper returning for playoffs

For fans hoping for inside access to their favorite NFL squad, the next best thing to seeing their team become the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks is seeing their team play the team that's the subject of HBO's Hard Knocks. 

On Thursday night, that's what the Redskins will do when they face the Buccaneers in the preseason finale. So, those who root for Washington will be able to watch the matchup Thursday, and then they should be able to watch some of it again next Tuesday when Hard Knocks' last episode airs at 10 p.m.

Much of the episode's focus figures to be on the game between the two NFC franchises, because that'll be the time where many of Tampa Bay's fringe players that Hard Knocks has devoted much of its attention to make their last impression on the coaches before cuts. 

MORE: IT'S TIME FOR THE REDSKINS CB'S TO MAKE THE JUMP

There are also plenty of other storylines that could potentially make for interesting behind-the-scenes moments. Former 'Skins like Chris Baker and DeSean Jackson, who probably won't suit up for the exhibition, will be seeing their old teammates for the first time. Jon Gruden, meanwhile, has been featured in a few Hard Knocks shows already, and a mic'd up conversation between him and Jay would be must-see TV.

Of course, everything will be told from the Bucs' point of view. But still, if Nate Sudfeld lights up his opponent's backups or Fabian Moreau picks off a pass, Redskins fans will be able to see how people in Tampa's organization react to those kinds of moments and will also have the chance to watch them unfold in HBO's beautiful slow motion.

Look, it's the last preseason game. Anything that makes the last preseason game more intriguing is a good thing. Therefore, the Redskins serving as a role player on Hard Knocks is definitely a good thing.

RELATED: MURPHY'S GRANDMA IS HELPING HIM THROUGH REHAB

Load more