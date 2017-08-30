First Four Out: Predicting the players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster

With the NFL cutdown day taking place this Saturday, Sept. 2, pundits far and wide are weighing in with their Redskins 53-man roster projections and predictions.

We've done that already, and with roughly 48 spots being locked up or almost locked up, the intrigue isn't in who will make the roster, but who won't.

In the video player above, you can take a look at who Rob Carlin believes will be the last five players to make the Redskins' 2017 53-man roster.

But instead of that, we're here to predict the first-four out; the four players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster.

4. AJ Francis, DT: This one is a tough one. Francis is a solid player, a fan favorite and even recovered a fumble in Week 3 vs. the Bengals. But the Redskins' staff really likes what fellow Maryland native Joey Mbu did in the preseason. The spot that would likely go to Francis will probably go to Mbu.

3. Brian Quick, WR: Quick has NFL size and speed. He also had a career-year in 2016 with the Rams. But Quick made little to no impact in training camp or preseason. The Redskins like Maurice Harris' upside and Ryan Grant's intangibles significantly mroe than anything Quick provided.

2. Matt Jones, RB: The Redskins coaching staff really likes Mack Brown, and while Jones might be the more talented back, the former starter just didn't do enough in preseason to stand out. The Redskins feel good with a Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine triumvirate, and Jones just doesn't bring enough value.

1. Nate Sudfeld, QB: The second-year QB has looked questionable in the preseason. And with Colt McCoy locked in as the capable backup, there is zero need for a third QB on the roster, barring major injury of course. That's not to say Sudfeld won't be with the Redskins, it's just not likely he'll start the season on the game squad.