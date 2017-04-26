Washington Redskins

Final Redskins seven-round mock draft: Defense first, a surprise in the third

Final Redskins seven-round mock draft: Defense first, a surprise in the third

By Rich Tandler April 26, 2017 8:55 AM

We’re a day away from the start of the NFL draft and all the questions surrounding the Redskins’ intentions will start to get answered when they go on the clock at about 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Speaking at the team’s annual pre-draft news conference, Scott Campbell, the team’s director of college scouting, stuck with the company line when he was asked about making picks based on team needs.

“I’m going to frame the answer, and the age-old answer of ‘I’m going to take the best player available,’” he said. “And if that serves your needs, that’s a bonus.”

It would be a big “bonus” for the Redskins if a defensive lineman who can rush the passer and stuff the run was the best player on the board when their first-round pick comes up at No. 17. But it doesn’t look like the board will play out that way. That’s OK because the Redskins have plenty of needs.

In fact, it’s not hard to do a mock draft for the Redskins because they have needs at virtually every position. Certainly, some needs are more urgent than others. But once you get past the first couple of rounds there is enough doubt at each position, whether it’s immediate depth or possible free agency holes in 2018, to get that need “bonus” with every pick.

Morgan Moses serves as latest reminder that some draft picks take time

Morgan Moses serves as latest reminder that some draft picks take time

By Peter Hailey April 27, 2017 3:15 PM

In the lead-up to the 2014 NFL Draft, NFL.com labeled Morgan Moses a "developmental project," touting his size and ability to move but also saying the Virginia prospect's inconsistency and up-and-down effort forced some teams to shy away from him.

Other sites, meanwhile, pointed to Moses' high ceiling as well, but no one was quite sure where the lineman would be selected. Eventually, the Redskins took him in the third round, 66th overall.

His rookie year, though, was a disappointment. He didn't log much time with the Redskins and when he did, he looked lost (especially on this infamous Monday Night Football play). 

The next year, however, he seized the starting right tackle job and has started in every game since, at times looking dominant. And now, the 26-year-old has a new, expensive contract extension to celebrate, after the Redskins made him the second-highest paid right tackle in the league.

The timing of the extension — just hours before the 2017 NFL Draft — is what's especially fitting, because Moses is another prime example of how being patient and developing a middle round draft pick can really work out.

Many times, fans or analysts will use words like "project" or call a player "raw." In both instances, a negative tone is often used. With Moses, that was the case, and after his nondescript first season there wasn't a ton of hope surrounding him (remind you a bit of Josh Doctson?).

But the Redskins were committed to improving him and Moses was committed to improving, too. Now, Washington has a pair of massive and talented tackles on each end of their offensive line, and No. 76 is No. 2 in professional football when it comes to money at his position. Both parties are happy.

Therefore, if (and when) the Burgundy and Gold picks up a member or members of this year's class who bring with them phrases like, "He may need to sit and learn behind a veteran" or "He has some tools but has yet to put them together," just remember not to fret. It's tempting to grade draft hauls the moment after the event's conclusion, but the real stars sometimes don't emerge until a few years down the road.

Report: Redskins worked out Michigan defender Jabrill Peppers

Report: Redskins worked out Michigan defender Jabrill Peppers

By Rich Tandler April 27, 2017 3:06 PM

The Redskins saved one of their final prospect workouts for one of the draft’s most interesting prospects.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garofolo, team president Bruce Allen and a contingent of other scouts and coaches made a trip to Michigan this past weekend to work out Wolverines safety Jabrill Peppers. They also had dinner with Peppers after the workout.

Peppers can best be described as a defensive weapon. During the combine he worked out with both the defensive backs and the linebackers. He played multiple roles at Michigan including taking snaps on offense.

Peppers’ “tweener” status has made him a controversial prospect. Some scouts, in fact, think that he’s better fit on offense than on defense. But it is safe to assume that the Redskins worked him out envisioning him playing defense, where most of their draft needs lie. His diluted sample for a combine drug test, which is considered a failed test, also has made some teams wonder about him.

The Redskins interest in Peppers doesn’t quite fit with their current draft position, which is with the No. 17 overall pick. He is considered to be a better value later in the first round. This could be an indication that the Redskins are preparing for the possibility that they will get a good offer to trade back, moving them into an area where picking Peppers (say that five time fast) would make sense.

Some might say it wouldn’t make sense to take Peppers at any point. His skill are similar to those of Su’a Cravens, who was the team’s first-round draft pick last year. But the Redskins could find a way to use both if they are a bit creative. The Cardinals have two versatile pieces in their defense in Tyrann Mathieu and Deone Buchannon and they manage to make things work.

In any case, it should be noted that teams work out many players and draft just a few. Although the presence of Allen makes this more than just a typical workout session, we will see if things fall into place to have the Redskins be in a position where taking Peppers makes sense.

