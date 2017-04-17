Washington Redskins

Quick Links

FedEx Field is turning into a golf course

FedEx Field is turning into a golf course

By Troy Machir April 17, 2017 3:05 PM

Trending Now

0:52

Alan May thinks top 6 need to be the heroes of the series

1:19

Alan May feels the Caps aren't making necessary adjustments

1:47

Alan May: 'Babcock is running the Capitals show right now'

2:11

Casserly on who the Redskins need to draft at 17

2:03

Windhorst on potential Wizards matchup against Cavaliers

You never knew you wanted to play golf at an NFL stadium, until an NFL stadium decides to turn the field into a golf course.

FedEx Field, the Washington Redskins' home stadium in Landover, Md., is transforming into a nine-hole golf course from June 9 until June 11, thanks to Stadiumlinks, an event series that turns major sports stadiums into unique golf experiences.

“Targets for each tee box are positioned on greens that are landscaped into the field below, creating nine one-of-a-kind golf holes that you’ll have to see to believe," Stadiumlinks founder Jon Stephens said in a press release Monday. "By combining this with exclusive and intimate access to the stadium, we’re excited to offer a unique experience for each and every participant.” 

You can now sign up for tee times at the Stadiumlinks website. Tee times are available between 7:00 a.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10 and Sunday June 11.

The event is only open to groups of two and four people, with prices starting at $75.00 per person.

RELATED: 2017 NFL MOCK DRAFT

 

Quick Links

2017 Redskins depth chart preview: Wide receiver

2017 Redskins depth chart preview: Wide receiver

By Rich Tandler April 18, 2017 10:50 AM

Redskins depth chart series

Doctson the key to Redskins wide receivers in 2017

Will the Redskins pick from a deep draft pool of tight ends to improve dept...

Redskins' picture at safety looking up with Cravens, Swearinger

Can Redskins CB Kendall Fuller take the next step in his second season?

Smith and Galette are the X factors for the Redskins’ outside linebackers

The Redskins are part of the way through the process of retooling their 2017 roster. While the major part of free agency is over, they still can add a few veterans all the way through training camp. They have 10 picks in the draft that starts April 27. In this series, we’re going to take a look at what has changed on the Redskins roster since the season ended and what they need to add to remain competitive in the revived NFC East.

This series started on defense and you can see all those posts here. Last week it was the tight ends and today the focus turns to the wide receivers.

2016 final game starters: Pierre Garçon, DeSean Jackson, Jamison Crowder

This year was as steady and consistent as the wide receiver group has been in quite some time. Crowder and Garçon both played in all 16 games and Jackson missed just one.

Departures: Garçon (UFA, 49ers), Jackson (UFA, Bucs)

I think that the Redskins went with the theory that it is better to let a player go a year too early than to do it a year too late. Garçon will turn 31 early in training camp and Jackson hits 31 on December 1. Neither was going to sign a one-year contract so the reasoning was that while they might have been better off having them around this year, their deals will start to look a lot worse in 2018 and 2019 as the receivers age.

Projected 2017 starters: Crowder, Josh Doctson, Terrelle Pryor

Doctson and Pryor don’t have the NFL resumes that Garçon and Jackson do but it’s not unreasonable to think that there won’t be a huge drop off at this position.

In his first full season as an NFL receiver after spending three years trying to get a foothold as a quarterback, Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He did this although the Browns started three different quarterbacks and a total of five attempted 10 passes or more.

RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Version 8.0

Doctson was the team’s first-round pick in 2016 and his injury problems are well documented and he played in just two games. His ability to bounce back and live up to his potential is one of the make or break factors in this year’s Redskins offense.

Crowder led the team in touchdown receptions last year and he will be good for 60-70 receptions for 800 yards.

2017 reserves: Maurice Harris, Ryan Grant

Grant has had his chances to get a foothold on the field in his three seasons but he just hasn’t been able to. In three seasons, he has played almost an thousand snaps and he has 39 receptions for 412 yards and two touchdowns. Grant stays around because he works hard and is willing to do the dirty work like run blocking.

MORE REDSKINS: Team announces preseason opponents

The team will be very interested in seeing what the 6-4 Harris can do. Last year he was in the crowd of undrafted free agents just trying to make the team. This year he will get some prime reps with the first-team offense in OTAs and in training camp.

Where can the wide receivers find improvement?

This year the Redskins became the first team in NFL history to lose two 1,000-yard receivers as free agents in the same offseason. In 2016, the wide receivers gained a combined 3,100 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. Improvement will be hard to come by. If they can meet that level of production, or even come close to it, they will be happy.

Much will be expected of Doctson. His ability to use his height and high-point the ball to make impossible catches made him a first-round pick. If he can get 50-60 receptions for 700 yards or so in what essentially will be his rookie season the team should be happy.

Harris should be able to take the next step and get 40-50 targets as the fourth receiver. That would translate into 25-30 receptions, more than they got from him and Grant combined last year.

With 10 draft picks there is a good chance that one of them will be a wide receiver. It seems likely that any receiver taken will be a more of a late-round project so don’t look for immediate impact from the draft.

Locks and bubble players

Pryor, Crowder, and Doctson are locks. Harris probably is, too. And even if they draft a receiver and want to keep him on the roster they could decide to keep six, meaning that Grant could survive. That is a development that will anger some Redskins fans but will surprise absolutely no one.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Quick Links

Pierre Garcon: 'All the players loved Scot' McCloughan

Pierre Garcon: 'All the players loved Scot' McCloughan

By JP Finlay April 18, 2017 10:39 AM

Trending Now

0:52

Alan May thinks top 6 need to be the heroes of the series

1:19

Alan May feels the Caps aren't making necessary adjustments

1:47

Alan May: 'Babcock is running the Capitals show right now'

2:11

Casserly on who the Redskins need to draft at 17

2:03

Windhorst on potential Wizards matchup against Cavaliers

It's been more than a month since the Redskins dismissed former general manager Scot McCloughan, and mostly, the team has moved forward with a series of positive moves. Largely over now with the NFL Draft just a little more than a week away, free agency went well for Washington, even without McCloughan.

The team added talented players in a number of spots, players like Zach Brown, Terrelle Pryor and D.J. Swearinger should be instant impact guys for the 'Skins. Still, the loss of veteran playmakers DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garçon and Chris Baker will create holes for Washington. In Garçon's case, that hole won't just be felt on the field.

One of the toughest players in the NFL - on gameday and in practice - Garçon often set the tone for the Burgundy and Gold with his relentless honesty and blunt style. Now playing for the 49ers, Garçon displayed those same traits when recently asked about McCloughan. Via PFT

I know all the players did love Scot. Scot was a great guy, a football guy, all the players loved Scot and definitely [are] going to miss him. Hopefully, he’ll still be around football because he was a great guy. He was all about football. It didn’t matter who you were, where you were from, he was just happy that you were playing football for him and he was happy that he scouted you and for him to bring you to D.C.

Garçon even addressed rumors of alcohol relating to McCloughan's performance, as The Washington Post reported via an anonymous source in March

Scot, he’s not a vocal guy. He’s a quiet guy, he kind of stays to himself but when he starts talking to you you can tell the passion and love he has, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen him drunk. I’ve never seen him act any kind of way to make me even question that he was drunk.

<<<LOOKING AT REDSKINS DRAFT PROSPECTS>>>

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Load more