Fantasy guru tells you where to draft five of the Redskins' top offensive players

Fantasy guru tells you where to draft five of the Redskins' top offensive players

By Peter Hailey September 01, 2017 8:55 PM

Labor Day weekend is the last big chance for fantasy footballers to complete their league's draft (or, for many players, complete their seventh league's draft).

Therefore, the Training Camp Daily segment featuring fantasy analyst Josh Norris (which you can watch above or read about below) is especially timely.

Here are his thoughts in response to five questions about where some of the Redskins' best offensive players should be taken off the board:

When should you draft Jordan Reed?

"The health is a major concern... To me, he's the tight end four behind Greg Olsen, and I would still target him in that round four or five territory. The question is if he'll still be on the board in your fantasy draft."

When should you draft Kirk Cousins?

"Right now, he's going around round eight. That's a bit too rich for me. If I don't end up with, like, Russell Wilson in round six, I'm waiting way until rounds 11, 12 to take a quarterback. To me, Kirk Cousins is kind of in that no-man's land."

When should you draft Terrelle Pryor?

"As you know, the football community loves Terrelle Pryor, so I think that's kind of inflating him right now in fantasy drafts... He's going in the third round right now, and that's difficult, because he's obviously in a new situation with new teammates and new play-calling. He's not the type of receiver in that area where I'm buying him."

When should you draft Josh Doctson?

"I think he's undraftable. I really do. And I loved Josh Doctson coming out of TCU... Just because we don't know the usage, we don't know the targets. There's no path to points right now."

When should you draft Jamison Crowder?

"This is the player to own with the Washington Redskins. We know that he is used all over the field, he'll even be used in two wide receiver sets, which is important for a slot wide receiver. I love Jamison Crowder."

For Norris' full insight and comments, watch the video in the player above.

Redskins legend Chris Samuels and reality star wife Monique team up for Houston relief efforts

usatsi_10252017.jpg

Redskins legend Chris Samuels and reality star wife Monique team up for Houston relief efforts

By JP Finlay September 01, 2017 3:26 PM

Redskins legend Chris Samuels and his wife - a star on Real Housewive's of Potomac - Monique Samuels are pitching in for the effort to help the devastating effects from Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area. On Saturday, the Samuels family will load up two trucks full of needed goods that eventually will be driven down to Texas and dispersed among needy families. 

"It just touched my heart. I woke up at 4 a.m. (Thursday) and said there must be something I can do to help," Monique Samuels said. 

She sprung into action quickly. During the Redskins Welcome Home Luncheon on Wednesday, former Redskins kicker and legend Mark Moseley talked about his plans to help the folks in Houston by driving down supplies. Samuels contacted Moseley, with some help from the Redskins Charitable Foundation, and came up with the plan. 

Samuels, out of her own pocket, is paying for the two 17-foot rental trucks and set up a supply dropoff in Gaithersburg for Saturday morning. Interested parties are welcome to drop off any supplies that fit the criteria listed below.

Monique, Chris and their cousin Hank Davis will then drive the trucks to Strasburg, Va., to the Restoration Fellowship Church. From there, Pastor Jay Blevins will get the trucks down to Houston to give out the supplies. 

"If we can pack out both of them, that would be huge," Monique Samuels said. "I'm just hoping that's enough space because I'm getting such a good response."

Monique and Chris Samuels do not have family in the Houston area, yet, like many Americans, knew they had to try and help. Monique added Houston has a special place in her heart as she spent time there earlier in her career. 

"I just told the church, this is just something I wanted to do. Seeing what's going on in Houston, I can't even imagine having to pick up and start over," she said. "Monetary donations are always great, but some of these people need tangible things. Something that they can use and be somewhat comfortable. Things like that I wasn't even thinking about."

 

2017 Redskins Roster Cuts Tracker: 53-Man roster updates, rumors, news

2017 Redskins Roster Cuts Tracker: 53-Man roster updates, rumors, news

By Rich Tandler September 01, 2017 2:47 PM

The deadline for the Redskins' 53-man roster is at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

But the team has already begun making moves and cutting their 90-person roster down in order to get to 53.

In NFL circles, players talk about avoiding the Turk.

For fans, that translates to trying to avoid being cut. The Turk, you see, is the low-level front office employee that comes to find players that are going to be released.

The Turk comes to your locker and tells you that the coach needs to see you, and that you should bring your playbook.

That means you're done with the team, and if a player can avoid the Turk, they stay on the roster.

For the Redskins, 37 players will meet the Turk over the next two days. By Saturday at 4 p.m., the roster will drop from 90 players down to 53.

Below is a live blog of the cuts, with news, updates and rumors from roster cut day.

REDSKINS ROSTER CUTS: LIVE BLOG

Updated: Friday 4:45 p.m.

The Redskins need to cut from 89 players down to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m.

So far there have been 11 moves reported, they have 25 left to go. 

Reported transactions so far (released unless otherwise indicated):

  • WR James Quick (Mike Jones)
  • S Will Blackmon
  • WR Zach Pascal (Ben Standig)
  • OL Isaiah Williams
  • CB Tevin Homer
  • DL Ondre Pipkins
  • RB Kenny Hilliard 
  • CB Jeremiah McKinnon 
  • OLB Lynden Trail
  • S DeAngelo Hall--PUP list (Jones)
  • OL Kendall Pace

—DeAngelo Hall took a cut to his base salary earlier this year and he just took another one, according to the Washington Post. His salary was cut in half, from $2.2 million to $1.1 million. His new salary is guaranteed. Hall will be moved to the in-season PUP list, meaning that he will miss at least six games. 

—What might prove to be the biggest name player cut came early Friday afternoon. The Redskins released veteran cornerback and safety Will Blackmon. More on that here

—News also came out that the Redskins released Lynden Trail, per the Washington Post. Trail has an intriguing blend of size and speed for a pass rusher, but the Redskins chose to release him. That likely means the outside linebackers are set at five: Ryan Kerrigan, Junior Galette, Ryan Anderson, Chris Carter and Preston Smith.

 

