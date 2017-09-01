Fantasy guru tells you where to draft five of the Redskins' top offensive players

Labor Day weekend is the last big chance for fantasy footballers to complete their league's draft (or, for many players, complete their seventh league's draft).

Therefore, the Training Camp Daily segment featuring fantasy analyst Josh Norris (which you can watch above or read about below) is especially timely.

Here are his thoughts in response to five questions about where some of the Redskins' best offensive players should be taken off the board:

When should you draft Jordan Reed?

"The health is a major concern... To me, he's the tight end four behind Greg Olsen, and I would still target him in that round four or five territory. The question is if he'll still be on the board in your fantasy draft."

When should you draft Kirk Cousins?

"Right now, he's going around round eight. That's a bit too rich for me. If I don't end up with, like, Russell Wilson in round six, I'm waiting way until rounds 11, 12 to take a quarterback. To me, Kirk Cousins is kind of in that no-man's land."

When should you draft Terrelle Pryor?

"As you know, the football community loves Terrelle Pryor, so I think that's kind of inflating him right now in fantasy drafts... He's going in the third round right now, and that's difficult, because he's obviously in a new situation with new teammates and new play-calling. He's not the type of receiver in that area where I'm buying him."

When should you draft Josh Doctson?

"I think he's undraftable. I really do. And I loved Josh Doctson coming out of TCU... Just because we don't know the usage, we don't know the targets. There's no path to points right now."

When should you draft Jamison Crowder?

"This is the player to own with the Washington Redskins. We know that he is used all over the field, he'll even be used in two wide receiver sets, which is important for a slot wide receiver. I love Jamison Crowder."

