Fantasy Football - NFC East Receivers

Losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon adds ample uncertainty to Washington’s receiver unit even with the addition of Terrelle Pryor and expected return of Josh Doctson. There’s plenty of optimism on the outside, but until but to the test, who can say for sure how things will go. On the inside, all involved feel great because of what Crowder proved over his first two NFL seasons. The 5-foot- 9 receiver had 847 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Crowder is a go-to option on third down plays and a threat in the red-zone despite his lack of height.