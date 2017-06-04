Fantasy Football - NFC East Receivers
Fantasy Football owners wanting wide receiver punch have plenty of options in the pass-happy NFL these days. Plenty of those targets call the NFC East home. Here’s a look at the top 10 wide receivers in the division.
10. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
The slot threat’s numbers improved for a third straight season and dramatically so in 2016 as he finished with 75 receptions, 833 yards and five touchdowns. The interesting part is Beasley is now arguably the No. 2 threat in the Dallas passing game behind Dez Bryant seeing as Terrance Williams is just a guy and tight Jason Witten is 35. On the other hand, the running game leads the day in Big D. Beasley has more value in PPR formats, but let’s still give him the nod for the 10th spot over Philadelphia’s deep threat Torrey Smith.
9. Sterling Shepard, Giants
An impressive rookie campaign by all measures for the former Oklahoma Sooners standout. Hauling in 65 passes alone stands out, but reaching the end zone eight times, nice. That New York added Brandon Marshall during the offseason likely limits his 2017 upside, however.
8. Josh Doctson, Redskins
Benefit of the doubt time here for Doctson, who only caught two passes during his injury-riddled rookie campaign. With Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed on the field, how often will the 6-foot-2 target with 4.5 speed face a double-team? Sneaky threat to lead Washington’s wideouts in touchdowns.
7. Jordan Matthews, Eagles
Probably no receiver in the NFC East took a bigger upside hit during the offseason than Matthews, who finished 73-804- 3 in 13 games last season. Philly signed free agents Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, bolstering a relatively weak unit. That gives QB Carson Wentz more options. In the case of Jeffery, it means he has a No. 1 target. Matthews is probably better suited as the number two, but it’s hard imagining he sniffs the 117 targets received last season.
6. Jamison Crowder, Redskins
Losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon adds ample uncertainty to Washington’s receiver unit even with the addition of Terrelle Pryor and expected return of Josh Doctson. There’s plenty of optimism on the outside, but until but to the test, who can say for sure how things will go. On the inside, all involved feel great because of what Crowder proved over his first two NFL seasons. The 5-foot- 9 receiver had 847 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Crowder is a go-to option on third down plays and a threat in the red-zone despite his lack of height.
5. Brandon Marshall, Giants
Is there more left in the tank or did the veteran hit the wall? That’s the question some might have Marshall’s 2016 stats (59-788- 3) came nowhere close to matching his 2015 production (109-1502- 14). Everything went wrong with the Jets last season. Though Marshall remains in the greater New York area, he’s now with the more stable franchise, not to mention more potent offense. He’ll play a secondary role to Odell Beckham Jr. but there’s plenty of opportunity for a comeback season.
4. Terrelle Pryor, Redskins
We’re still talking about a former QB who only had two receptions before hauling in 77 for 1,007 last season with Cleveland. Yet watching the 6-foot- 4 Pryor glide down the field and outmaneuver defensive backs for jump balls doesn’t give the appearance of inexperience. How quickly Pryor and quarterback Kirk Cousins develop chemistry is an unknown. Motivation from his one-year contract is not. Pryor will push for entry into the top 3.
3. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
Arrives in Philly after a down 2016 season – 4-game suspension and only two touchdowns. With a new team comes new hope, in theory. Jeffery, who signed a 1-year contract, becomes the No. 1 target for rising second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. The motivation is clear. So is the talent. If Wentz rocks, good bet Jeffery does as well.
2. Dez Bryant, Cowboys
Let’s be real: Bryant did his fantasy owners no favor last season. Missing three games didn’t help, but only 50 receptions in 13 games, yikes. That Ezekiel Elliott became the offensive focal point didn’t help and that scenario isn’t changing. Still, Bryant is a matchup nightmare and still had eight touchdowns with a career-high 15.9 yards per catch. He’s *probably* due for a bounce back fantasy campaign after scoring fewer fantasy points the last two seasons combined than 2014.
1. Odell Beckham, Giants
Josh Norman’s pal isn’t just the top receiver in the NFC East, but arguably in the entire NFL. The only player in the NFL last season with at least 100 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and at least 10 touchdowns. The addition of Brandon Marshall could mean a few less targets, but probably not.