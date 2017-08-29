Fantasy Football 2017 -- Top 200 players ranked.

WATCH CHARLEY CASSERLY'S FULL ANALYSIS IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

The Redskins have scored just two first-half touchdowns in the team's three preseason games.

Of the two touchdowns, Kirk Cousins was responsible for just one, a four-yard pass to Jamison Crowder in Week 2 of the preseason against the Packers.

Cousins finished the first three weeks of the preseason 25-of-44 for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cousins was sacked three times, and the Redskins starters had nearly a dozen 3-and-outs through the first three weeks of the preseason.

So how much of the team's slow start is on Cousins? After all, the running game looked sluggish in the first two weeks, and the team has been without Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed for at least part of the preseason.

"It comes down to Kirk Cousins," former Redskins GM Charley Casserly said on CSN Tuesday night.

"But we know the Redskins haven't been gameplanning, so what will this look like when they come out in Week 1 vs. the Eagles."

Preseason is a dress rehearsal. It takes time for the coaching staff to get on the same page too. But the Super Bowl-winning GM does see something lacking from Cousins' game thus far.

"In watching Kirk, he was sacked twice in Sunday's game. Both times, to me, it was on Kirk Cousins. He had receivers open and he didn't go to them. He had an intentional grounding — Yes it was because Brandon Scherff missed his block — but that intentional grounding could have been avoided. On the interception he had a player open, bbut he went to a spot with another reciever because he knew where he would be, except Burfict made a great play on it. He shouldn't have come back late to the other side. "

The Redskins have had slow starts to each of their seasons under Jay Gruden, beginning 1-2 in each of his first three seasons.

The preseason is not the regular season, but the similarities between Cousins through three weeks of the preseasona dn the first three games of the 2016 regular season are there.

"Last year he started slow because I thought he was playing cautious, maybe he was afraid to make the mistake. Now, I am seeing somewhat of the same thing," Casserly said.

"But it all hinges on having a gameplan. The thing Cousins is still excellent at the quick pass, when he gets the ball out quick on a slant, and I've seen him do the same thing in each game and be exccelent in that. But when that first read is not there, things are not developing as smooth as they should."

The solution isn't all on Cousins. It starts with the defense getting the offense more opportunities. It continues with the offensive line giving Cousins more time to make a second or third read. And then, yes, it is on the quarterback to make the right decision.

But it starts with a gameplan, something the Redskins will need to find for Week 1 of the regular season.