Fantasy Football 2017 -- Top 200 players ranked.

We're less than two weeks to the start of the 2017 NFL regular season. We're also smack in the middle of fantasy football draft season. More rankings to come once we learn the fate of suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, the injury timeline for quarterback Andrew Luck and other depth chart changes. For now, here's my latest ranking of the top 200 fantasy football players. But first...
*Though tempted to include Julio Jones, LeSean McCoy and Odell Beckham in the top tier, that elite group remains a trio. Bell remains a holdout, but all indications are he expects to return by Sept. 1. Selecting a holdout offers some risk -- think pulled muscles -- but the OMG potential with the dual threat is too good to let another owner benefit.
* Elliott receives his own tier because who the hell knows where things up with his appeal for a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Even if the arbitrator upholds the suspension, Elliott and the NFLPA may take the case the court. Pro Football Talk believes there's a "very good chance" Elliott ends up playing in Week 1 because of the legal maneuverings, but that could also mean his suspension occurs during the second half of the season. For now, consider Elliott a late second-round pick in standard scoring and early third for PPR formats. if you're the type of owner who doesn't live and breath with weekly waiver claims, tread lightly with the Cowboys star in drafts.
* So much for Kareem Hunt as a fantasy sleeper. Spencer Ware's season-ending injury pushed the rookie runner from the middle rounds to RB11, which should fall around the the 2nd-3rd round turn. Can't say I'm in love at that price, but he's the type of upside play worth targeting for owners that start WR-WR. Keep an eye on Kansas City adding a veteran option once we reach the league-wide cut day on Sept. 2. With nobody snoozing on Hunt at that price, consider Paul Perkins (Giants) Marlon Mack (Colts) and Jamaal Williams (Packers) for your sleeper fix.
* Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor made my "bust" list because of his inflated Average Draft Position (ADP). When you look below, you'll notice Pryor at 36, though part of a tier that ends at 45. The ranking seems fair based on potential, but the value isn't great considering the uncertainty (new offense, still learning WR nuances).
* There are tiers below, though not by position. My quarterback Tier 4, from Kirk Cousins (8) to Eli Manning (17) is a meaty group and ideally where I'd get my passer unless Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Drew Brees fall enough to warrant good value.
Tier 1
1. David Johnson, ARI RB
2. Le'Veon Bell, PIT RB
3. Antonio Brown, PIT WR
Tier 2
4. Julio Jones, ATL WR
5. LeSean McCoy, BUF RB
6. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG WR
Tier 3
7. Melvin Gordon, LAC RB
8. Jordy Nelson, GB WR
9. A.J. Green, CIN WR
10. Mike Evans, TB WR
11. Devonta Freeman, ATL RB
12. Jay Ajayi, MIA RB
Tier 4
13. Jordan Howard, CHI RB
14. Michael Thomas, NO WR
15. DeMarco Murray, TEN RB
16. Brandin Cooks, NE WR
17. Todd Gurley, LAR RB
18. Dez Bryant, DAL WR
19. Rob Gronkowski, NE TE
Tier 5
20. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL RB
Tier 6
21. Kareem Hunt, KC RB
22. Amari Cooper, OAK WR
23. Doug Baldwin, SEA WR
24. Leonard Fournette, JAC RB
25. T.Y. Hilton, IND WR
26. Isaiah Crowell, CLE RB
27. Dalvin Cook, MIN RB
28. Marshawn Lynch, OAK RB
29. Demaryius Thomas, DEN WR
30. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU WR
Tier 7
31. Lamar Miller, HOU RB
32. Carlos Hyde, SF RB
33. Alshon Jeffery, PHI WR
34. Joe Mixon, CIN RB
35. Christian McCaffrey, CAR RB
36. Terrelle Pryor, WAS WR
37. Allen Robinson, JAC WR
38. Keenan Allen, LAC WR
39. Michael Crabtree, OAK WR
40. Davante Adams, GB WR
41. Aaron Rodgers, GB QB
42. Travis Kelce, KC TE
43. Ty Montgomery, GB RB
44. Tom Brady, NE QB
45. Mark Ingram, NO RB
Tier 8
46. Sammy Watkins, LAR WR
47. Martavis Bryant, PIT WR
48. Kelvin Benjamin, CAR WR
49. Tyreek Hill, KC WR
50. Jordan Reed, WAS TE
51. Devante Parker, MIA WR
52. Drew Brees, NO QB
53. Emmanuel Sanders, DEN WR
54. Golden Tate, DET WR
55. Bilal Powell, NYJ RB
56. Ameer Abdullah, DET RB
57. Greg Olsen, CAR TE
58. Matt Ryan, ATL QB
59. Jimmy Graham, SEA TE
60. C.J. Anderson, DEN RB
Tier 9
61. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI WR
Tier 8
62. Jarvis Landry, MIA WR
63. Willie Snead, NO WR
64. Brandon Marshall, NYG WR
65. Mike Gillislee, NE RB
66. Jamison Crowder, WAS WR
67. Stefon Diggs, MIN WR
68. DeSean Jackson, TB WR
69. Tevin Coleman, ATL RB
70. Frank Gore, IND RB
71. Robert Kelley, WAS RB
72. Russell Wilson, SEA QB
73. Jeremy Maclin, BAL WR
74. Adrian Peterson, NO RB
75. Doug Martin, TB RB
76. Pierre Garcon, SF WR
77. Terrance West, BAL RB
78. Paul Perkins, NYG RB
79. Jameis Winston, TB QB
80. Tyler Eifert, CIN TE
81. Danny Woodhead, BAL RB
82. Cam Newton, CAR QB
Tier 9
83. Tyrell Williams, LAC WR
84. Eric Decker, TEN WR
85. Kyle Rudolph, MIN TE
86. Kirk Cousins, WAS QB
87. Marcus Mariota, TEN QB
88. Donte Moncrief, IND WR
89. Jonathan Stewart, CAR RB
90. Delanie Walker, TEN TE
91. LeGarrette Blount, PHI RB
92. Derrick Henry, TEN RB
93. Adam Thielen, MIN WR
94. Derek Carr, OAK QB
95. Kenny Britt, CLE WR
96. Zach Ertz, PHI TE
97. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT QB
98. Andrew Luck, IND QB
99. Marlon Mack, IND RB
100. Chris Hogan, NE WR
101. Ted Ginn, NO WR
102. Mike Wallace, BAL WR
103. Randall Cobb, GB WR
104. Andy Dalton, CIN QB
105. Duke Johnson, CLE RB
106. Philip Rivers, LAC QB
107. Matt Forte, NYJ RB
108. Darren McFadden, DAL RB
109. Darren Sproles, PHI RB
110. John Brown, ARI WR
111. Martellus Bennett, GB TE
112. Jordan Matthews, BUF WR
113. Hunter Henry, LAC TE
114. Corey Coleman, CLE WR
115. Dak Prescott, DAL QB
116. Eddie Lacy, SEA RB
117. Matthew Stafford, DET QB
118. Jack Doyle, IND TE
119. Rishard Matthews, TEN WR
120. Theo Riddick, DET RB
121. Corey Davis, TEN WR
122. Marvin Jones, DET WR
123. Eli Manning, NYG QB
124. Sterling Shepard, NYG WR
125. Thomas Rawls, SEA RB
126. Carson Palmer, ARI QB
127. Jamaal Williams, GB RB
128. Rex Burkhead, NE RB
129. Eric Ebron, DET TE
130. Shane Vereen, NYG RB
131. Carson Wentz, PHI QB
132. Jamaal Charles, DEN RB
133. Kevin White, CHI WR
134. James White, NE RB
135. Giovani Bernard, CIN RB
136. Samaje Perine, WAS RB
137. Tyrod Taylor, BUF QB
138. C.J. Prosise, SEA RB
139. Devin Funchess, CAR WR
140. Austin Hooper, ATL TE
141. Torrey Smith, PHI WR
142. Kenny Stills, MIA WR
143. Jacquizz Rodgers, TB RB
144. Zay Jones, BUF WR
145. Julius Thomas, MIA TE
146. Jay Cutler, MIA QB
147. Danny Amendola, NE WR
148. Mohamed Sanu, ATL WR
149. Tyler Lockett, SEA WR
150. Coby Fleener, NO TE
151. Jason Witten, DAL TE
152. J.J. Nelson, ARI WR
153. Denver Broncos, DEN DST
154. Houston Texans, HOU DST
155. Taylor Gabriel, ATL WR
156. Robby Anderson, NYJ WR
157. Kansas City Chiefs, KC DST
158. Chris Thompson, WAS RB
159. Joe Flacco, BAL QB
160. Cole Beasley, DAL WR
161. Charles Sims, TB RB
162. Seattle Seahawks, SEA DST
163. Alex Smith, KC QB
164. C.J. Fiedorowicz, HOU TE
165. Jonathan Williams, BUF RB
166. Josh Doctson, WAS WR
167. Kenny Golladay, DET WR
168. Cameron Brate, TB TE
169. Marqise Lee, JAC WR
170. Jeremy Hill, CIN RB
171. Justin Tucker, BAL K
172. Sam Bradford, MIN QB
173. Alvin Kamara, NO RB
174. O.J. Howard, TB TE
175. Evan Engram, NYG TE
176. Blake Bortles, JAC QB
177. Minnesota Vikings, MIN DST
178. DeAndre Washington, OAK RB
179. Antonio Gates, LAC TE
180. D'Onta Foreman, HOU RB
181. Jared Cook, OAK TE
182. Charles Clay, BUF TE
183. Wendell Smallwood, PHI RB
184. Stephen Gostkowski, NE K
185. Matt Bryant, ATL K
186. Breshad Perriman, BAL WR
187. Joe Williams, SF RB
188. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI DST
189. New York Giants, NYG DST
190. Allen Hurns, JAC WR
191. Dan Bailey, DAL K
192. John Ross, CIN WR
193. Terrance Williams, DAL WR
194. Cooper Kupp, LAR WR
195. Latavius Murray, MIN RB
196. Mason Crosby, GB K
197. Robert Turbin, IND RB
198. Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC DST
199. Jalen Richard, OAK RB
200. Dion Lewis, NE