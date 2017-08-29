Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Fantasy Football 2017 -- Top 200 players ranked.

kareem-hunt.png
USA TODAY Sports

Fantasy Football 2017 -- Top 200 players ranked.

By Ben Standig August 29, 2017 6:09 PM

Trending Now

1:16

Joey Mbu on contacting Houston relatives during hurricane

1:12

It's time to end the 'Ovechkin is uncoachable' narrative

1:05

A slim Ovechkin shows teammates he's ready to work

1:55

With Taylor out, Junkies feel defense hype is up in the air

2:40

How will Stafford's huge contract affect Cousins?

We're less than two weeks to the start of the 2017 NFL regular season. We're also smack in the middle of fantasy football draft season. More rankings to come once we learn the fate of suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, the injury timeline for quarterback Andrew Luck and other depth chart changes. For now, here's my latest ranking of the top 200 fantasy football players. But first...

*Though tempted to include Julio Jones, LeSean McCoy and Odell Beckham in the top tier, that elite group remains a trio. Bell remains a holdout, but all indications are he expects to return by Sept. 1. Selecting a holdout offers some risk -- think pulled muscles -- but the OMG potential with the dual threat is too good to let another owner benefit. 

* Elliott receives his own tier because who the hell knows where things up with his appeal for a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Even if the arbitrator upholds the suspension, Elliott and the NFLPA may take the case the court. Pro Football Talk believes there's a "very good chance" Elliott ends up playing in Week 1 because of the legal maneuverings, but that could also mean his suspension occurs during the second half of the season. For now, consider Elliott a late second-round pick in standard scoring and early third for PPR formats. if you're the type of owner who doesn't live and breath with weekly waiver claims, tread lightly with the Cowboys star in drafts.

* So much for Kareem Hunt as a fantasy sleeper. Spencer Ware's season-ending injury pushed the rookie runner from the middle rounds to RB11, which should fall around the the 2nd-3rd round turn. Can't say I'm in love at that price, but he's the type of upside play worth targeting for owners that start WR-WR. Keep an eye on Kansas City adding a veteran option once we reach the league-wide cut day on Sept. 2. With nobody snoozing on Hunt at that price, consider Paul Perkins (Giants) Marlon Mack (Colts) and Jamaal Williams (Packers) for your sleeper fix.

* Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor made my "bust" list because of his inflated Average Draft Position (ADP). When you look below, you'll notice Pryor at 36, though part of a tier that ends at 45. The ranking seems fair based on potential, but the value isn't great considering the uncertainty (new offense, still learning WR nuances). 

* There are tiers below, though not by position. My quarterback Tier 4, from Kirk Cousins (8) to Eli Manning (17) is a meaty group and ideally where I'd get my passer unless Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady or Drew Brees fall enough to warrant good value. 

Tier 1

1.  David Johnson, ARI RB
 
2.  Le'Veon Bell, PIT RB
 
3.  Antonio Brown, PIT WR
 
Tier 2

4.  Julio Jones, ATL WR
 
5.  LeSean McCoy, BUF RB
 
6.  Odell Beckham Jr., NYG WR
 
Tier 3

7.  Melvin Gordon, LAC RB
 
8.  Jordy Nelson, GB WR
 
9.  A.J. Green, CIN WR
 
10.  Mike Evans, TB WR
 
11.  Devonta Freeman, ATL RB
 
12.  Jay Ajayi, MIA RB

Tier 4

13.  Jordan Howard, CHI RB
 
14.  Michael Thomas, NO WR
 
15.  DeMarco Murray, TEN RB
 
16.  Brandin Cooks, NE WR
 
17.  Todd Gurley, LAR RB
 
18.  Dez Bryant, DAL WR
 
19.  Rob Gronkowski, NE TE
 
Tier 5

20.  Ezekiel Elliott, DAL RB
 
Tier 6

21.  Kareem Hunt, KC RB
 
22.  Amari Cooper, OAK WR
 
23.  Doug Baldwin, SEA WR
 
24.  Leonard Fournette, JAC RB
 
25.  T.Y. Hilton, IND WR
 
26.  Isaiah Crowell, CLE RB
 
27.  Dalvin Cook, MIN RB
 
28.  Marshawn Lynch, OAK RB
 
29.  Demaryius Thomas, DEN WR
 
30.  DeAndre Hopkins, HOU WR

Tier 7
 
31.  Lamar Miller, HOU RB
 
32.  Carlos Hyde, SF RB
 
33.  Alshon Jeffery, PHI WR
 
34.  Joe Mixon, CIN RB
 
35.  Christian McCaffrey, CAR RB

36.  Terrelle Pryor, WAS WR
 
37.  Allen Robinson, JAC WR
 
38.  Keenan Allen, LAC WR
 
39.  Michael Crabtree, OAK WR
 
40.  Davante Adams, GB WR
 
41.  Aaron Rodgers, GB QB
 
42.  Travis Kelce, KC TE
 
43.  Ty Montgomery, GB RB
 
44.  Tom Brady, NE QB
 
45.  Mark Ingram, NO RB
 
Tier 8

46.  Sammy Watkins, LAR WR
 
47.  Martavis Bryant, PIT WR
 
48.  Kelvin Benjamin, CAR WR
 
49.  Tyreek Hill, KC WR
 
50.  Jordan Reed, WAS TE
 
51.  Devante Parker, MIA WR
 
52.  Drew Brees, NO QB
 
53.  Emmanuel Sanders, DEN WR
 
54.  Golden Tate, DET WR
 
55.  Bilal Powell, NYJ RB

56.  Ameer Abdullah, DET RB
 
57.  Greg Olsen, CAR TE
 
58.  Matt Ryan, ATL QB
 
59.  Jimmy Graham, SEA TE
 
60.  C.J. Anderson, DEN RB

Tier 9
 
61.  Larry Fitzgerald, ARI WR
 
 Tier 8
62.  Jarvis Landry, MIA WR
 
63.  Willie Snead, NO WR
 
64.  Brandon Marshall, NYG WR
 
65.  Mike Gillislee, NE RB
 
66.  Jamison Crowder, WAS WR
 
67.  Stefon Diggs, MIN WR
 
68.  DeSean Jackson, TB WR
 
69.  Tevin Coleman, ATL RB
 
70.  Frank Gore, IND RB
 
71.  Robert Kelley, WAS RB
 
72.  Russell Wilson, SEA QB
 
73.  Jeremy Maclin, BAL WR
 
74.  Adrian Peterson, NO RB
 
75.  Doug Martin, TB RB
 
76.  Pierre Garcon, SF WR
 
77.  Terrance West, BAL RB
 
78.  Paul Perkins, NYG RB
 
79.  Jameis Winston, TB QB
 
80.  Tyler Eifert, CIN TE
 
81.  Danny Woodhead, BAL RB
 
82.  Cam Newton, CAR QB
 
 Tier 9
83.  Tyrell Williams, LAC WR
 
84.  Eric Decker, TEN WR
 
85.  Kyle Rudolph, MIN TE
 
86.  Kirk Cousins, WAS QB
 
87.  Marcus Mariota, TEN QB
 
88.  Donte Moncrief, IND WR
 
89.  Jonathan Stewart, CAR RB
 
90.  Delanie Walker, TEN TE
 
91.  LeGarrette Blount, PHI RB
 
92.  Derrick Henry, TEN RB
 
93.  Adam Thielen, MIN WR
 
94.  Derek Carr, OAK QB
 
95.  Kenny Britt, CLE WR
 
96.  Zach Ertz, PHI TE
 
97.  Ben Roethlisberger, PIT QB
 
98.  Andrew Luck, IND QB
 
99.  Marlon Mack, IND RB
 
100.  Chris Hogan, NE WR
 
101.  Ted Ginn, NO WR
 
102.  Mike Wallace, BAL WR
 
103.  Randall Cobb, GB WR
 
104.  Andy Dalton, CIN QB
 
105.  Duke Johnson, CLE RB
 
106.  Philip Rivers, LAC QB
 
107.  Matt Forte, NYJ RB
 
108.  Darren McFadden, DAL RB
 
109.  Darren Sproles, PHI RB
 
110.  John Brown, ARI WR
 
111.  Martellus Bennett, GB TE
 
112.  Jordan Matthews, BUF WR
 
113.  Hunter Henry, LAC TE
 
114.  Corey Coleman, CLE WR
 
115.  Dak Prescott, DAL QB
 
116.  Eddie Lacy, SEA RB
 
117.  Matthew Stafford, DET QB
 
118.  Jack Doyle, IND TE
 
119.  Rishard Matthews, TEN WR
 
120.  Theo Riddick, DET RB
 
121.  Corey Davis, TEN WR
 
122.  Marvin Jones, DET WR
 
123.  Eli Manning, NYG QB
 
124.  Sterling Shepard, NYG WR
 
125.  Thomas Rawls, SEA RB
 
126.  Carson Palmer, ARI QB
 
127.  Jamaal Williams, GB RB
 
128.  Rex Burkhead, NE RB
 
129.  Eric Ebron, DET TE
 
130.  Shane Vereen, NYG RB
 
131.  Carson Wentz, PHI QB
 
132.  Jamaal Charles, DEN RB
 
133.  Kevin White, CHI WR
 
134.  James White, NE RB
 
135.  Giovani Bernard, CIN RB
 
136.  Samaje Perine, WAS RB
 
137.  Tyrod Taylor, BUF QB
 
138.  C.J. Prosise, SEA RB
 
139.  Devin Funchess, CAR WR
 
140.  Austin Hooper, ATL TE
 
141.  Torrey Smith, PHI WR
 
142.  Kenny Stills, MIA WR
 
143.  Jacquizz Rodgers, TB RB
 
144.  Zay Jones, BUF WR
 
145.  Julius Thomas, MIA TE
 
146.  Jay Cutler, MIA QB
 
147.  Danny Amendola, NE WR
 
148.  Mohamed Sanu, ATL WR
 
149.  Tyler Lockett, SEA WR
 
150.  Coby Fleener, NO TE
 
151.  Jason Witten, DAL TE
 
152.  J.J. Nelson, ARI WR
 
153.  Denver Broncos, DEN DST
 
154.  Houston Texans, HOU DST
 
155.  Taylor Gabriel, ATL WR
 
156.  Robby Anderson, NYJ WR
 
157.  Kansas City Chiefs, KC DST
 
158.  Chris Thompson, WAS RB
 
159.  Joe Flacco, BAL QB
 
160.  Cole Beasley, DAL WR
 
161.  Charles Sims, TB RB
 
162.  Seattle Seahawks, SEA DST
 
163.  Alex Smith, KC QB
 
164.  C.J. Fiedorowicz, HOU TE
 
165.  Jonathan Williams, BUF RB
 
166.  Josh Doctson, WAS WR
 
167.  Kenny Golladay, DET WR
 
168.  Cameron Brate, TB TE
 
169.  Marqise Lee, JAC WR
 
170.  Jeremy Hill, CIN RB
 
171.  Justin Tucker, BAL K
 
172.  Sam Bradford, MIN QB
 
173.  Alvin Kamara, NO RB
 
174.  O.J. Howard, TB TE
 
175.  Evan Engram, NYG TE
 
176.  Blake Bortles, JAC QB
 
177.  Minnesota Vikings, MIN DST
 
178.  DeAndre Washington, OAK RB
 
179.  Antonio Gates, LAC TE
 
180.  D'Onta Foreman, HOU RB
 
181.  Jared Cook, OAK TE
 
182.  Charles Clay, BUF TE
 
183.  Wendell Smallwood, PHI RB
 
184.  Stephen Gostkowski, NE K
 
185.  Matt Bryant, ATL K
 
186.  Breshad Perriman, BAL WR
 
187.  Joe Williams, SF RB
 
188.  Philadelphia Eagles, PHI DST
 
189.  New York Giants, NYG DST
 
190.  Allen Hurns, JAC WR
 
191.  Dan Bailey, DAL K
 
192.  John Ross, CIN WR
 
193.  Terrance Williams, DAL WR
 
194.  Cooper Kupp, LAR WR
 
195.  Latavius Murray, MIN RB
 
196.  Mason Crosby, GB K
 
197.  Robert Turbin, IND RB
 
198.  Jacksonville Jaguars, JAC DST
 
199.  Jalen Richard, OAK RB
 
200.  Dion Lewis, NE

Quick Links

How much of Redskins' slow start can be attributed to Kirk Cousins?

How much of Redskins' slow start can be attributed to Kirk Cousins?

By Troy Machir August 29, 2017 7:10 PM

Trending Now

1:16

Joey Mbu on contacting Houston relatives during hurricane

1:12

It's time to end the 'Ovechkin is uncoachable' narrative

1:05

A slim Ovechkin shows teammates he's ready to work

1:55

With Taylor out, Junkies feel defense hype is up in the air

2:40

How will Stafford's huge contract affect Cousins?

WATCH CHARLEY CASSERLY'S FULL ANALYSIS IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE

The Redskins have scored just two first-half touchdowns in the team's three preseason games.

Of the two touchdowns, Kirk Cousins was responsible for just one, a four-yard pass to Jamison Crowder in Week 2 of the preseason against the Packers.

Cousins finished the first three weeks of the preseason 25-of-44 for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cousins was sacked three times, and the Redskins starters had nearly a dozen 3-and-outs through the first three weeks of the preseason. 

So how much of the team's slow start is on Cousins? After all, the running game looked sluggish in the first two weeks, and the team has been without Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Jordan Reed for at least part of the preseason.

RELATED: DO REDSKINS HAVE A REAL 'HOME-FIELD ADVANTANGE?'

"It comes down to Kirk Cousins," former Redskins GM Charley Casserly said on CSN Tuesday night.

"But we know the Redskins haven't been gameplanning, so what will this look like when they come out in Week 1 vs. the Eagles."

Preseason is a dress rehearsal. It takes time for the coaching staff to get on the same page too. But the Super Bowl-winning GM does see something lacking from Cousins' game thus far. 

"In watching Kirk, he was sacked twice in Sunday's game. Both times, to me, it was on Kirk Cousins. He had receivers open and he didn't go to them. He had an intentional grounding — Yes it was because Brandon Scherff missed his block — but that intentional grounding could have been avoided. On the interception he had a player open, bbut he went to a spot with another reciever because he knew where he would be, except Burfict made a great play on it. He shouldn't have come back late to the other side. "

The Redskins have had slow starts to each of their seasons under Jay Gruden, beginning 1-2 in each of his first three seasons.

The preseason is not the regular season, but the similarities between Cousins through three weeks of the preseasona dn the first three games of the 2016 regular season are there.

"Last year he started slow because I thought he was playing cautious, maybe he was afraid to make the mistake. Now, I am seeing somewhat of the same thing," Casserly said.

"But it all hinges on having a gameplan. The thing Cousins is still excellent at the quick pass, when he gets the ball out quick on a slant, and I've seen him do the same thing in each game and be exccelent in that. But when that first read is not there, things are not developing as smooth as they should."

The solution isn't all on Cousins. It starts with the defense getting the offense more opportunities. It continues with the offensive line giving Cousins more time to make a second or third read. And then, yes, it is on the quarterback to make the right decision.

But it starts with a gameplan, something the Redskins will need to find for Week 1 of the regular season.

Quick Links

Report ranks Redskins' home-field advantage near the bottom of the NFL

screen-shot-2017-04-17-at-3.17.06-pm.jpg
USA Today Sports

Report ranks Redskins' home-field advantage near the bottom of the NFL

By JP Finlay August 29, 2017 2:40 PM

Trending Now

1:16

Joey Mbu on contacting Houston relatives during hurricane

1:12

It's time to end the 'Ovechkin is uncoachable' narrative

1:05

A slim Ovechkin shows teammates he's ready to work

1:55

With Taylor out, Junkies feel defense hype is up in the air

2:40

How will Stafford's huge contract affect Cousins?

Redskins fans talk with reverence about RFK Stadium. The stands used to shake as the Burgundy and Gold clad patrons screamed for their winning teams. 

When the team moved to FedEx Field, the stands stopped shaking. The team didn't win as much either, certainly not on the level of the Super Bowl runs of the 1980s and early 1990s. Still, when the team has been good, the fans are loud. 

So it's a little surprising that the Redskins landed on the bottom of a study on the best home-field advantages in the NFL. Few would expect them to be at the top, like what might have been in the RFK days, but the bottom didn't seem right either. 

Looking at the past decade as a pool of data, the Redskins ranked 31st out of 32 teams in observed home-field advantage. The data comes from an ESPN study by Bill Barnwell, and reveals that in the last decade, Washington enjoyed a 0.7 point home-field advantage. Using the same data, the NFL average for home-field advantage is about 2.6 points. Las Vegas oddsmakers put home-field advantage at a value between 2.5 and 3 points-per-game.

The entire NFC East ranked poorly in the study. One of Barnwell's takeaways said simply, "The NFC East doesn't appear to offer much home-field advantage."

In the last decade, no NFC East team ranked in the Top 20 in the NFL of home-field advantage. The Giants ranked highest at 22, then the Eagles at 24 and the Cowboys at 26. The Seahawks took the top spot, and the Ravens took the second ranking. 

To read more from the study, click here. To complain about the Redskins low ranking, hit the comment section. 

Load more