Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Familiar name wearing 24 at Redskins Park - but it wasn't Josh Norman

Familiar name wearing 24 at Redskins Park - but it wasn't Josh Norman

By JP Finlay May 14, 2017 7:46 AM

Trending Now

Markieff Morris
0:39

Markieff Morris on why he smacked Stephen A. Smith

1:04

John Wall talks clutch shots and getting one more shot

2:12

STL: Wall silenced all the critics with Game 6 winner

2:14

Watch Phil Chenier's awesome Game 6 Jumbotron video

2:55

Gortat breaks down hectic Game 6, looks forward to Game 7

Watching Redskins rookie minicamp on Saturday, not many of the players on the field had names on the back of their jerseys. The 10 draft picks got their names on their jerseys, but beyond that, most players wore plain red or white uniforms, only distinguished by number.

One jersey stood out, as it was quite recognizable. In practice, the Redskins offense wears white and the defense wears red. So when 24 red was on the field with Norman on the back, people took notice.

Except it wasn't Josh Norman at rookie camp, obviously. Josh Norman is in the second year of a $75 million contract, and made the All Pro team in 2015. The Norman wearing 24 at rookie camp was Marrio, Josh's brother.

"You would think one would be enough," Washington head coach Jay Gruden joked when asked about another Norman brother joining his team.

In Ashburn for a tryout along with 36 other invitees, Marrio Norman has also played professional football, but never at the levels of Josh. Marrio has played in the Canadian Football League as well as the Arena Football League. He played in college at Coastal Carolina, the same school that produced Josh.

After his joke, Gruden had high remarks for Marrio Norman.

"He’s got a skillset. I’ll tell you what, he’s a good player," Gruden said. "He’s played in a couple different leagues and runs around out there good. Josh has been touting him pretty hard for the last year and a half, so we wanted to give him a shot and give him a look."

Marrio Norman is not a normal player at rookie camp. To start, he's 30 years old. The odds of making the 53-man roster are stacked against tryout players, and Norman is no different. 

In the end, Norman will be judged just like all of the other tryout players. 

"We gave him a look and we’ll discuss his future here," Gruden said. 

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Quick Links

Robert Griffin III and Grete Sadeiko are engaged, expecting child together

Robert Griffin III and Grete Sadeiko are engaged, expecting child together

By Peter Hailey May 14, 2017 5:27 PM

Robert Griffin III is still on the market when it comes to football, but in terms of relationships, he's officially off of it. 

The former Redskins and Browns quarterback announced Sunday that he and his girlfriend, Grete Sadeiko, are engaged. Sadeiko, who's 23 and a recent Florida State graduate, is also pregnant.

Other than that, though? Yeah, pretty quiet day for the former Heisman winner.

Here is Griffin's Instagram post and photos. Click through to see pictures of the proposal and the ring, which definitely embodies the whole #NoPressureNoDiamonds thing.

The child will be Griffin's second; he has a daughter, Reese, from his previous marriage.

MORE NFL: HOW DID THE REDSKINS ROOKIES LOOK IN THEIR FIRST TASTE OF THE NFL?

Quick Links

Need to Know: Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp

Need to Know: Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp

By Rich Tandler May 14, 2017 5:39 AM

Latest posts on Rich Tandler's Real Redskins

Redskins coaches have decisions to make following rookie camp

Redskins rookie camp practice observations

The Redskins week that was—Cousins contract holdup, how much better on D

Redskins Now: Tandler talks rookie camp, safety, running backs

Envisioning how Kelley and Perine will share carries

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, May 14, 10 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 133 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 119 days.

Days until:

—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 10
—Training camp starts (7/27) 74
—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 88

Coaches have decisions to make after rookie camp

After rookie camp concluded yesterday, the Redskins’ coaches got together and started the process of evaluating the 60 or so players who took part on Friday and Saturday.

“Right now, we’re right around 90 [players], so if we want to sign one of these tryout guys, we’ll probably have to make a move,” said Jay Gruden after Saturday’s practice. “That could happen as early as next week. Maybe one or two or three spots, we’ll see.”

The Redskins are indeed at 90 players on the roster, which is the offseason limit. They would need to cut a player to sign a tryout player. From what the media saw yesterday no tryout players stood out. But the coaches will also evaluate them based on Friday’s practice, which was closed to the media, how well the paid attention in meetings and grasped the material, and how well they took to coaching as well as some other factors. They may have some players in mind who could be upgrades over players currently on the roster.

Even if they keep the 90-man roster as is for OTAs, which start on May 24, the coaches will hold on to their impressions of the tryout plays. They may need to call some of them later.

“It’s also good to have these guys, get them in front of us so if something does happen with injuries later on, we can pluck one of these guys if they’re still available,” said Gruden.

The players are not under contract so they are free to try out for another team, although since all teams now have had their rookie camps the opportunities will be limited.

The tryout players were not the only ones at Redskins Park who were under the microscope this weekend. It was the first time that the Redskins’ revamped defensive coaching staff was out working the players on the field. Greg Manusky moved from outside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Jim Tomsula came in to coach the defensive line and Torian Gray was hired to coach the secondary.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Gruden. “Anytime you have a new defensive staff, I don’t care how experienced you are, it’s your job to get the team to gel. The secondary, linebackers, defensive line, they’ve got to play together as one and that’s a challenge.”

Manusky and company did get some new tools to work with in first-round pick Jonathan Allen, second-round pick Ryan Anderson, and Pro Bowl free agent inside linebacker Zach Brown, who signed as a free agent. As Gruden said, it’s up to the coaches to get them all to work together.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Tandler on Instagram

Allen getting good push after getting instructions from Jim Tomsula. #Redskins

A post shared by Rich (@richtandler) on

In case you missed it

Load more