Familiar name wearing 24 at Redskins Park - but it wasn't Josh Norman

Watching Redskins rookie minicamp on Saturday, not many of the players on the field had names on the back of their jerseys. The 10 draft picks got their names on their jerseys, but beyond that, most players wore plain red or white uniforms, only distinguished by number.
One jersey stood out, as it was quite recognizable. In practice, the Redskins offense wears white and the defense wears red. So when 24 red was on the field with Norman on the back, people took notice.
Except it wasn't Josh Norman at rookie camp, obviously. Josh Norman is in the second year of a $75 million contract, and made the All Pro team in 2015. The Norman wearing 24 at rookie camp was Marrio, Josh's brother.
"You would think one would be enough," Washington head coach Jay Gruden joked when asked about another Norman brother joining his team.
In Ashburn for a tryout along with 36 other invitees, Marrio Norman has also played professional football, but never at the levels of Josh. Marrio has played in the Canadian Football League as well as the Arena Football League. He played in college at Coastal Carolina, the same school that produced Josh.
After his joke, Gruden had high remarks for Marrio Norman.
"He’s got a skillset. I’ll tell you what, he’s a good player," Gruden said. "He’s played in a couple different leagues and runs around out there good. Josh has been touting him pretty hard for the last year and a half, so we wanted to give him a shot and give him a look."
Marrio Norman is not a normal player at rookie camp. To start, he's 30 years old. The odds of making the 53-man roster are stacked against tryout players, and Norman is no different.
In the end, Norman will be judged just like all of the other tryout players.
"We gave him a look and we’ll discuss his future here," Gruden said.
