Familiar name wearing 24 at Redskins Park - but it wasn't Josh Norman

Here is what you need to know on this Sunday, May 14, 10 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 133 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 119 days.

Days until:



—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 10

—Training camp starts (7/27) 74

—Preseason opener @ Ravens (8/10) 88

Coaches have decisions to make after rookie camp

After rookie camp concluded yesterday, the Redskins’ coaches got together and started the process of evaluating the 60 or so players who took part on Friday and Saturday.

“Right now, we’re right around 90 [players], so if we want to sign one of these tryout guys, we’ll probably have to make a move,” said Jay Gruden after Saturday’s practice. “That could happen as early as next week. Maybe one or two or three spots, we’ll see.”

The Redskins are indeed at 90 players on the roster, which is the offseason limit. They would need to cut a player to sign a tryout player. From what the media saw yesterday no tryout players stood out. But the coaches will also evaluate them based on Friday’s practice, which was closed to the media, how well the paid attention in meetings and grasped the material, and how well they took to coaching as well as some other factors. They may have some players in mind who could be upgrades over players currently on the roster.

Even if they keep the 90-man roster as is for OTAs, which start on May 24, the coaches will hold on to their impressions of the tryout plays. They may need to call some of them later.

“It’s also good to have these guys, get them in front of us so if something does happen with injuries later on, we can pluck one of these guys if they’re still available,” said Gruden.

The players are not under contract so they are free to try out for another team, although since all teams now have had their rookie camps the opportunities will be limited.

The tryout players were not the only ones at Redskins Park who were under the microscope this weekend. It was the first time that the Redskins’ revamped defensive coaching staff was out working the players on the field. Greg Manusky moved from outside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Jim Tomsula came in to coach the defensive line and Torian Gray was hired to coach the secondary.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Gruden. “Anytime you have a new defensive staff, I don’t care how experienced you are, it’s your job to get the team to gel. The secondary, linebackers, defensive line, they’ve got to play together as one and that’s a challenge.”

Manusky and company did get some new tools to work with in first-round pick Jonathan Allen, second-round pick Ryan Anderson, and Pro Bowl free agent inside linebacker Zach Brown, who signed as a free agent. As Gruden said, it’s up to the coaches to get them all to work together.

