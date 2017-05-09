Every member of the Redskins' 2017 NFL Draft class now has a number

The Redskins' 2017 NFL Draft class is growing up so darn fast, isn't it?
First, Washington selected their 10 players in April's event, which meant the college kids were officially pro football players. And now, just a few weeks later, they each have their own jersey number.
Where has the time gone, huh?
Jonathan Allen took ownership of No. 95 shortly after the Redskins snapped him up with the 17th pick, but as of Monday, the other nine rookies behind Allen have their own digits as well.
Here's the list, courtesy of Redskins.com (some of these, such as the ones that are being shared, will change once the final roster is trimmed down in August):
-Ryan Anderson: No. 52
-Fabian Moreau: No. 31 (his jersey will be red, which is what the defense wears, and Matt Jones will continue to wear 31 in white, the offense's practice/camp color)
-Samaje Perine: No. 32 (he's splitting it with Earl Wolff)
-Montae Nicholson: No. 34 (he's splitting it with Mack Brown)
-Jeremy Sprinkle: No. 87
-Chase Roullier: No. 73 (he's sharing it with undrafted free agent Ondre Pipkins)
-Robert Davis: No. 19
-Josh Harvey-Clemons: No. 40
-Joshua Holsey: No. 20 (Robert Kelley has it on the offensive side)
