Doug Williams implores Kirk Cousins to 'look at the big picture' and stay with Redskins

Doug Williams deserves a lot of credit. Named to the Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel this week, Williams has fulfilled an incredible amount of media requests and been quite gracious with his time.

Mostly, Williams has avoided the contentious topic of Kirk Cousins' contract situation. For people that live under a rock, Cousins is currently set to play a second straight season under the franchise tag with the Redskins, this year making $24 million after making $20 million last season.

Washington's Eric Schaffer is running point on the contract talks with Cousins, and Williams has said repeatedy he will differ to Schaffer about the contract.

That's that. Speaking with NFL Network, Williams added one interest caveat to the Cousins melodrama.

"All I can do is hope and pray that Kirk looks at the big picture and looks at this football team and realizes we do have a solid football team, solid offensive line. He’s got something to work with," Williams said via PFT.

On the surface the comments are innocent, though it does hint at some sort of disagreement between team and player. Cousins has been "tremendous" for the Redskins the last two seasons, Williams said, and the team has provided a strong offensive line and plenty of weapons.

The big picture then might suggest while the Redskins definitely need and want Cousins, the quarterback also is in a good spot. There could be more money in free agency, but that could be with a much worse team.

If Cousins and the Redskins cannot reach a deal, and the two sides have less than a month to get it done, Williams is prepared to find the next quarterback.

"We’ve got a capable backup here in Colt McCoy. At the end of the day you’ve got to look for that guy if Kirk doesn’t sign long-[term] but I hope it doesn’t come to that," Williams said.

The organization feels strongly about McCoy as a number two QB, but this might be the first actual public recognition that Cousins could walk away in 2018 from a Redskins official.

It might not be fun to think about, but the Redskins brass needs to seriously consider that possibility as they work through negotiations between now and the franchise tag deadline.