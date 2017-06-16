Washington Redskins

Doug Williams implores Kirk Cousins to 'look at the big picture' and stay with Redskins

Doug Williams implores Kirk Cousins to 'look at the big picture' and stay with Redskins

By JP Finlay June 16, 2017 6:50 PM

Doug Williams deserves a lot of credit. Named to the Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel this week, Williams has fulfilled an incredible amount of media requests and been quite gracious with his time. 

Mostly, Williams has avoided the contentious topic of Kirk Cousins' contract situation. For people that live under a rock, Cousins is currently set to play a second straight season under the franchise tag with the Redskins, this year making $24 million after making $20 million last season. 

Washington's Eric Schaffer is running point on the contract talks with Cousins, and Williams has said repeatedy he will differ to Schaffer about the contract. 

That's that. Speaking with NFL Network, Williams added one interest caveat to the Cousins melodrama. 

"All I can do is hope and pray that Kirk looks at the big picture and looks at this football team and realizes we do have a solid football team, solid offensive line. He’s got something to work with," Williams said via PFT.

On the surface the comments are innocent, though it does hint at some sort of disagreement between team and player. Cousins has been "tremendous" for the Redskins the last two seasons, Williams said, and the team has provided a strong offensive line and plenty of weapons. 

The big picture then might suggest while the Redskins definitely need and want Cousins, the quarterback also is in a good spot. There could be more money in free agency, but that could be with a much worse team. 

If Cousins and the Redskins cannot reach a deal, and the two sides have less than a month to get it done, Williams is prepared to find the next quarterback. 

"We’ve got a capable backup here in Colt McCoy. At the end of the day you’ve got to look for that guy if Kirk doesn’t sign long-[term] but I hope it doesn’t come to that," Williams said. 

The organization feels strongly about McCoy as a number two QB, but this might be the first actual public recognition that Cousins could walk away in 2018 from a Redskins official. 

It might not be fun to think about, but the Redskins brass needs to seriously consider that possibility as they work through negotiations between now and the franchise tag deadline. 

These engagement photos of Ryan Kerrigan and his fiancee will make you feel all warm inside

These engagement photos of Ryan Kerrigan and his fiancee will make you feel all warm inside

By Peter Hailey June 16, 2017 2:35 PM

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams have long held the title of Most Romantic Shot Featuring a Man Holding Up a Woman While They Kiss Each Other, thanks to that iconic still from their 2004 movie The Notebook.

Not anymore, though.

A few days ago, Ryan Kerrigan's fiancée, Jessica, posted this tremendous engagement photo of the couple, taken at FedEx Field. If it were any other normal day at the stadium and there were referees inside, they certainly would've been tempted to throw a flag on the two for excessive cuteness:

sunday night lights 🏈❤️ #HTTKerrigans

A post shared by Jessica Mazura (@jessimazura) on

After stumbling upon that Instagram post from Jessica, CSNmidatlantic.com perused the Internet for more images, because the only thing better than one adorable picture is multiple adorable pictures.

Eventually, the profile belonging to the woman whom Ryan and Jessica hired to handle all of their engagement photos was discovered, and with it came this masterpiece...:

Ryan & Jessica #httr

A post shared by Meredith Baker Photography (@meredithbakerphoto) on

...And this one, too, which is the one that has now officially taken the crown from Gosling and McAdams:

The love this couple has for each other is abundantly clear #httr

A post shared by Meredith Baker Photography (@meredithbakerphoto) on

Kerrigan and his soon-to-be wife are scheduled to get married next March. It'll probably be a very delightful day.

MORE REDSKINS: THE DEFENSE HAS A NEW ATTITUDE AND JOSH NORMAN LOVES IT

Josh Norman says with new Redskins defense, 'Everything is about football, nothing else'

Josh Norman says with new Redskins defense, 'Everything is about football, nothing else'

By JP Finlay June 16, 2017 11:47 AM

In 2016, the Redskins defense struggled, ranking near the bottom in a number of categories. Their third down defense landed among historic lows, and besides sacks, no position group can claim they performed particularly well. 

The Redskins biggest addition last season was the arrival of Josh Norman. He played well, though he missed a number of interceptions and racked up an inordinate amount of penalties. 

Norman's arrival brought with it a lot of attention, as his release from his franchise tag with the Panthers came via unusual circumstances. His rivalry with Odell Beckham also carried a lot of visibility, and it seemed almost from the start, Norman was working to adjust to life with a new team while figuring out a new system.

Last week, Norman said he thought 2016 was his best season as a pro because he proved he wasn't a system guy like some claimed of his success in Carolina. Norman, though, believes the 2017 Redskins will be much better than last year's version.

"We're building something great, small steps first. We got guys that are really actually in the thick of things. Lockjaw. Dogs," Norman said (full video above). "Everything is about football, nothing else. That's what you need."

MORE REDSKINS: HERE'S WHAT THE NEW DB'S COACH IS DOING DIFFERENTLY  

Listening to Norman, it's easy to think about all of the distractions that popped up for him and the Redskins this time last year. This offseason, the franchise invested heavily in the defense.

The team used their first three draft picks on defensive players for the first time in 20 years, and took a defensive lineman in the first round for the first time in 20 years. D.J. Swearinger arrived via free agency, and he could be a big piece in stabilizing the secondary.

"He brings that attitude to our defense," Norman said of Swearinger. 

Already on the practice fields, it seems Swearinger is shouting out coverages and play design pre-snap more than last year's safeties did. Pro Football Focus rated Swearinger as the 8th best safety in the NFL last season. Will Blackmon was the Redskins highest rated safety in 2016, and he ranked 29th. No knock on Blackmon, as he was converting from corner to safety anyway.

It's easy to be optimistic in June, but Norman seems genuine thinking this defense could be different. With Swearinger, and Zach Brown at linebacker and rookie Jonathan Allen up front, the Redskins defense has new horses from the front to the back in the interior. That should help.

For Norman though, it's the work ethic that stands out. No defensive player missed a single voluntary OTA session, and the from the first team to the third team, the group seems engaged and fired up on the sidelines.

"Nothing but football, eat, sleep, drink it. We got guys that are hungry," Norman said. "You look for those guys that want to prove something, because when you have those guys, man, the sky’s the limit, you can do whatever you want to do."

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

