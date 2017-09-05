Washington Redskins

Does the Redskins' five-game winning streak against the Eagles mean anything?

Does the Redskins' five-game winning streak against the Eagles mean anything?

By Rich Tandler September 05, 2017 10:33 AM

The Redskins have beaten the Eagles five straight times, going back to their second meeting of the 2014 season. Should the team and its fans have more confidence going into this game because of this head-to-head winning streak? Here’s a quick look at each of those games to see how much confidence can be drawn from the recent history.

2014—Redskins 27, Eagles 24 This was the last Redskins win where Robert Griffin III was their starting quarterback. The 4-10 Redskins were playing out the string while the 9-5 Eagles were fighting for the playoffs. In the last two minutes of a tie game, the Eagles were driving for the winning score. But Bashaud Breeland picked off a Mark Sanchez pass and the Redskins won it on a Kai Forbath field goal with 10 seconds left.

2015—Redskins 23, Eagles 20 A few weeks before the “You like that!” game, Kirk Cousins had this game to show that he deserved the starting quarterback job. The Redskins won it on Cousins’ four-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Garçon with 26 seconds left to play.

2015—Redskins 38 @Eagles 24 The Redskins clinched the NFC East title on the day after Christmas. The game was close in the first half but the Redskins pulled away in the second. Cousins threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns. The first two TD’s came in the first quarter and went to Jordan Reed, giving the Redskins a lead they never relinquished.

2016—Redskins 27, Eagles 20 The Redskins were clinging to a seven-point lead with just over two minutes to go as the Eagles drove into Washington territory. But back-to-back sacks ended the drive and the Redskins killed the clock with an assist from a 57-yard Matt Jones run.

2016—Redskins 27 @Eagles 22 This was one of the ugliest Redskins wins of the year. They took a five-point lead on Chris Thompson’s 25-yard touchdown run with 1:53 to play. But Carson Wentz led the Eagles downfield and the game wasn’t over until Ryan Kerrigan sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble with the line of scrimmage at the Washington 14.

Of the five games, we have one that even remotely resembles a blowout, the 2015 division clincher. The other four were one-score games that were decided during the last two minutes.

The point here is not that the Redskins didn’t beat the Eagles because they are clearly the superior team. They have had some favorable matchup situations (Ryan Kerrigan vs. backup Eagles right tackles in both games comes to mind) and they have just made one or two plays at the right time each game to win.

It should be noted that prior to the start of their current success against the Eagles, Philly had beaten them three in a row and six of the previous eight. Such is the ebb and flow of divisional rivalries.

So, you can take whatever you want out of the Redskins’ five-game streak. It wouldn’t be fair to the Redskins to characterize it as a coin coming us heads five times in a row. Certainly, more than just luck has been involved. But the tightness of the games doesn’t give much confidence that it will go on much longer.

Redskins release Week 1 depth chart, rookie Jonathan Allen makes a move

Redskins release Week 1 depth chart, rookie Jonathan Allen makes a move

By JP Finlay September 05, 2017 10:42 AM

The Redskins released their first real depth chart of the season in anticipation of the Eagles game on Sunday, and rookie Jonathan Allen made a big move. 

Allen showed through training camp and the preseason that he might already be the Redskins best defensive linemen, and if he isn't, he certainly belongs with the starters. Also notice that Ziggy Hood will get the start at nose tackle after the season-ending injury to Phil Taylor with free agent addition Stacy McGee at the other defensive end spot. 

Not many other surprises on the defensive side of the ball, except the obvious removal of Su'a Cravens from the depth chart entirely. His possible retirement is well documented, but still a bizarre and unsettled case. For the timebeing, Deshazor Everett will start alongside D.J. Swearinger. Also take note that second-round rookie Ryan Anderson will be backing up Preston Smith. Anderson missed a lot of time during training camp and preseason with a stinger injury. 

Offensively, no real surprises. 

Josh Doctson looks like he will finally hit the Redskins starting lineup. The question with Doctson has never been talent, but health. He's listed as healthy for the Eagles game this weekend and will lineup opposite Terrelle Pryor. Center Spencer Long is projected back with the starting group after knee surgery this preseason. 

A possibly overlooked item with the release of Will Blackmon: The Redskins will now line up Bashaud Breeland opposite Chris Thompson on kickoff returns. 

A post-cuts look at the Redskins defensive depth chart

A post-cuts look at the Redskins defensive depth chart

By Rich Tandler September 05, 2017 8:40 AM

It looks like the dust has settled, at least pending resolution of the Su’a Cravens situation. On Tuesday, the Redskins will get to work preparing for the Eagles’ visit to town. Here is a look at the depth chart that Jay Gruden will be working with along with the changes since the 53-man roster that was finalized a year ago

We’ll look at the defense here; the offense went under the microscope yesterday.

Defensive line (6)

Starters: Jonathan Allen, Stacy McGee, Ziggy Hood (NT)
Backups: Terrell McClain, Anthony Lanier, Matt Ioannidis

Changes from 2016: Chris Baker, Kedric Golston, Ricky Jean Francois, Kendall Reyes out; Allen, McGee, McClain, Ioannidis in

Ioannidis was cut at the reduction to 53 last year and after a few weeks on the practice squad he moved up to the active roster. This position group is a classic example of seeing a lot of change but we can't be sure if it’s for the better or not.  

Inside linebacker (5)

Starters: Will Compton, Zach Brown
Backups: Mason Foster, Martrell Spaight, Josh Harvey-Clemons

Changes: Su’a Cravens, Terence Garvin out; Brown, Harvey-Clemons in

You know the Cravens story. Brown and perhaps down the road Harvey-Clemons, add a playmaking dimension to the unit that it hasn’t had. This could be the most improved position group on the defense.    

Outside linebackers (5)

Starters: Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith
Backups: Ryan Anderson, Junior Galette, Chris Carter

Changes: Houston Bates, Trent Murphy (IR) out; Carter, Galette, Anderson in

There are a lot of “ifs” here. If Smith can perform well consistently, if Galette can stay healthy, if Anderson can have some impact as a rookie, the pass rush should be fine. Each “if” that doesn’t come through will drop things down a notch.

Cornerbacks (6)

Starters: Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland
Backups: Kendall Fuller, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Josh Holsey

Changes: Dashaun Phillips, Greg Toler out; Moreau, Holsey in

Norman is a quality starter and we’ll see if Breeland can take the next step and develop some consistency. The test at this position will be if (when?) rookies Moreau and Holsey are pressed into action. They looked good in preseason games but they have yet to be tested against top quarterbacks throwing to starting receivers.   

Safety (4)

Starters: D.J. Swearinger, Deshazor Everett

Backups: Stefan McClure, Montae Nicholson

Changes: DeAngelo Hall, David Bruton, Will Blackmon, Duke Ihenacho out; Swearinger, McClure, Nicholson in

Of course, Cravens was here on the original 53 but that lasted for less than 24 hours until he was put on the exempt/left team list. This is another position where the Redskins seem to be better but time will tell if that’s the case or if it’s just change without much improvement.

Specialists (3)

LS Nick Sundberg, K Dustin Hopkins, P Tress Way

No changes

Both Way and Hopkins struggled at times last year. Both played well in the preseason, with the exception of a short Hopkins field goal miss. If their preseason carries over the Redskins will be fine here. If not, they will have their file of names to try out at the ready.  

