Does the Redskins' five-game winning streak against the Eagles mean anything?

The Redskins have beaten the Eagles five straight times, going back to their second meeting of the 2014 season. Should the team and its fans have more confidence going into this game because of this head-to-head winning streak? Here’s a quick look at each of those games to see how much confidence can be drawn from the recent history.

2014—Redskins 27, Eagles 24 This was the last Redskins win where Robert Griffin III was their starting quarterback. The 4-10 Redskins were playing out the string while the 9-5 Eagles were fighting for the playoffs. In the last two minutes of a tie game, the Eagles were driving for the winning score. But Bashaud Breeland picked off a Mark Sanchez pass and the Redskins won it on a Kai Forbath field goal with 10 seconds left.

RELATED: LOOKING AT THE REDSKINS' OFFENSIVE DEPTH CHART

2015—Redskins 23, Eagles 20 A few weeks before the “You like that!” game, Kirk Cousins had this game to show that he deserved the starting quarterback job. The Redskins won it on Cousins’ four-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Garçon with 26 seconds left to play.

2015—Redskins 38 @Eagles 24 The Redskins clinched the NFC East title on the day after Christmas. The game was close in the first half but the Redskins pulled away in the second. Cousins threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns. The first two TD’s came in the first quarter and went to Jordan Reed, giving the Redskins a lead they never relinquished.

2016—Redskins 27, Eagles 20 The Redskins were clinging to a seven-point lead with just over two minutes to go as the Eagles drove into Washington territory. But back-to-back sacks ended the drive and the Redskins killed the clock with an assist from a 57-yard Matt Jones run.

MORE REDSKINS: EXAMINING ROSTER CHURN

2016—Redskins 27 @Eagles 22 This was one of the ugliest Redskins wins of the year. They took a five-point lead on Chris Thompson’s 25-yard touchdown run with 1:53 to play. But Carson Wentz led the Eagles downfield and the game wasn’t over until Ryan Kerrigan sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble with the line of scrimmage at the Washington 14.

Of the five games, we have one that even remotely resembles a blowout, the 2015 division clincher. The other four were one-score games that were decided during the last two minutes.

The point here is not that the Redskins didn’t beat the Eagles because they are clearly the superior team. They have had some favorable matchup situations (Ryan Kerrigan vs. backup Eagles right tackles in both games comes to mind) and they have just made one or two plays at the right time each game to win.

It should be noted that prior to the start of their current success against the Eagles, Philly had beaten them three in a row and six of the previous eight. Such is the ebb and flow of divisional rivalries.

So, you can take whatever you want out of the Redskins’ five-game streak. It wouldn’t be fair to the Redskins to characterize it as a coin coming us heads five times in a row. Certainly, more than just luck has been involved. But the tightness of the games doesn’t give much confidence that it will go on much longer.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.