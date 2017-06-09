Washington Redskins

Quick Links

DJ Swearinger feels like he's in position, literally, to solve Redskins' safety issues

DJ Swearinger feels like he's in position, literally, to solve Redskins' safety issues

By Peter Hailey June 09, 2017 2:09 PM

Trending Now

1:00

Baker wants extension and Feinstein sees it happening

1:23

Game 5 proves 'Golden child' Sidney Crosby can do no wrong

3:04

Are the Warriors better than the '96 Bulls?

1:00

Player profile: Alzner faces free agency after strong season

1:00

Player profile: Nate Schmidt's season left Caps smiling

DJ Swearinger signed with the Redskins back in early March, but the former Cardinals safety had a feeling he'd end up in Burgundy and Gold long before that.

"Last year for sure, me and my guy Tony Jefferson was looking at this roster like, 'For sure, one of us going to the Washington Redskins,'" Swearinger said Wednesday after finishing another offseason practice in Ashburn. "It just happened to be me. I told him I wanted to come here."

When watching a few games worth of film of the Redskins defense last year, the two players saw plenty of issues in the back end of the secondary, according to Swearinger. The tape showed the same missed tackles and errors in pass coverage that Redskins fans have become accustomed to from the team's safeties since football was invented for the past decade or so.

Coming into this season, the 25-year-old understands Washington's longstanding problem in the defensive backfield. He also thinks he can be the player to end it.

"I'm definitely aware of it," Swearinger said. "I'm looking forward to just playing my game, doing the things that have gotten me here, being the best pro and best teammate I can be, and I can for sure be that guy." 

MORE REDSKINS: 20 FAMOUS FANS OF THE BURGUNDY AND GOLD

Coach Jay Gruden sounds confident in the veteran, too, even though he's already on his fourth NFL team since being drafted in 2013.

"DJ has been great," Gruden said. "He’s been to every meeting, every practice and practices hard. He's got a great attitude for the position. You can tell he's got a mindset to play safety. He can do a little bit of everything."

So, why does Swearinger believe that he'll be part of the solution at safety for the Redskins, and not join the list of failed attempts that includes (but isn't limited to) names like OJ Atogwe, Bacarri Rambo, Duke Ihenacho, Brandon Meriweather, Madieu Williams, David Bruton, Reed Doughty, Ryan Clark, Chris Horton, LaRon Landry, Dashon Goldson and Jeron Johnson?

Well, in his opinion, the Redskins will be using him in a way that's similar to the way the Cardinals used him in 2016, which was the best year of his career. And that hasn't always been the case.

"In Houston, I just never got the chance to play in the middle," Swearinger said. "They played me at strong safety and played me at linebacker. So, I never had the opportunity to show off my range ability. Just last year, I got the opportunity to play free safety, something that I'm comfortable with and I was able to show my range."

If Swearinger can stay comfortable and produce for the Redskins in 2017, then opposing offenses will feel uncomfortable and — just maybe — he and Su'a Cravens will prove to be the pair that stops the never-ending rotation at the pesky spot.

There's been nothing safe about Redskins safeties for the last handful of years, but with Swearinger, at least it sounds like coaches are planning on (literally) putting him in the best position to succeed.​

RELATED: HOW CROWDER PLAYS BIGGER THAN HIS 5-FOOT-9 FRAME

Quick Links

Prime potential stadium spot for Redskins may not be available much longer

Prime potential stadium spot for Redskins may not be available much longer

By Rich Tandler June 09, 2017 1:30 PM

Latest posts on Rich Tandler's Real Redskins

Redskins must move soon if they want prime stadium location

How Crowder plays as big as some of his taller teammates

Deshazor Everett USAT

Redskins on the bubble, defensive edition

Cavanaugh hints at running back by committee

After struggling to learn center, Redskins' Spencer Long settling in

The Redskins are taking their time in the process of getting a replacement for FedEx Field built. Proceeding deliberately certainly is called for with such a huge project but they can’t wait too long if they want to lay claim to a prime location for their new home.

One potential site that has been the subject of speculation is called 606 Loudoun Gateway. It’s a 280-acre parcel of land along the Dulles Greenway near Dulles Airport. While it is a fairly long haul from the city—about 45 minutes during the rare times when traffic is not an issue—it is near the future Loudoun Gateway Metro stop on the Silver line.

But the Redskins must move if they are going to secure this parcel of land.

“I know that there’s a lot of interest in that land for things besides stadiums, and so if [the Redskins] want to reserve that land, they would need to be one of the purchasers or look at buying it right now if they’re going to do it at all,” Loudoun County Supervisor Meyer told the Loudoun Times-Mirror recently.

RELATED: DJ SWEARINGER ON WHY HE'LL FIX THE REDSKINS' SAFETY ISSUES

Myer spoke after Redskins president Bruce Allen told members of the media that talks on the new stadium are well underway.

“Those talks are ongoing and very positive,” Allen said back on May 22. “We have a commitment at FedEx Field through 2027 but this process is going to start sooner than anyone really believes because to build these new monuments takes a lot of time.”

Allen mentioned that team owner Dan Snyder is on the NFL stadium committee and that he has become very familiar with the timelines for getting stadiums built in recent years in other cities.

He said that the project is “ahead of schedule,” although he did not give any specifics as to when an announcement might be made. Allen also said that Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia are all in the mix.

MORE REDSKINS: REDSKINS ON THE BUBBLE, DEFENSIVE EDITION

Buddy Rizer, Loudoun County’s director of economic development, made it clear that the county intends to get the land developed as soon as possible and that the Redskins’ long window might not work.

“We have been thrilled with the interest in that [606 Loudoun Gateway] site from a whole bunch of people that are interested in kind of enacting their vision there, and there’s a lot of great things that I think Loudoun County is going to be proud of that are possible there,” Rizer said.

In other words, the Redskins need to act quickly if they are interested in this land for their new home. Since other prime potential locations are not going to be available forever either, the Redskins likely need to settle on a spot sooner rather than later.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Quick Links

2017 fantasy football: Risers to snag and fallers to avoid

2017 fantasy football: Risers to snag and fallers to avoid

By Ben Standig June 09, 2017 12:30 PM

Trending Now

1:00

Baker wants extension and Feinstein sees it happening

1:23

Game 5 proves 'Golden child' Sidney Crosby can do no wrong

3:04

Are the Warriors better than the '96 Bulls?

1:00

Player profile: Alzner faces free agency after strong season

1:00

Player profile: Nate Schmidt's season left Caps smiling

Our early look at the 2017 fantasy football season continues with a league-wide look at those whose values have improved or dropped following various offseason transactions. No players from the Redskins or Ravens made the cut, but some were close and therefore worthy of a quick mention before getting into the bigger picture.

Jamison Crowder -- Running back Robert Kelley is the obvious name for such a list, but let's see what rookie Samaje Perine offers in training camp and preseason before anointing him. We know the Redskins have a drastically different look at receiver this season, but that's on the outside. Inside, Crowder isn't just back but ready for more. If you want to put your money on any single player leading Washington in receptions this season, stack your bills here. Head coach Jay Gruden certainly loves all the slot threat offers. From Wednesday:

CLICK HERE FOR CSN'S LIST OF 2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL RISERS AND FALLERS

“I’ve said all along Jamison can play anywhere. He can play outside, inside. He can play running back probably if he wanted to, so we’ll utilize Jamison and try to get him more involved, not just in the passing game and the running game. He’s an excellent player, dynamic player. ... He’s great on option routes, he can run vertical stems. He can run just about anything you ask him to run... He gets himself open because he’s got a great feel. He’s got quickness in and out of his breaks. He plays a lot longer than his size."

Breshaud Perriman -- This one is contingent on whether the Ravens add Jeremy Maclin or acquire Eric Decker. For now, Perriman is the only Baltimore receiver with true big-play potential and more. The 6-foot-2 target with 4.3 speed is arguably the most important player on offense seeing as the Ravens didn't make a splashy move during the offseason. That's why quarterback Joe Flacco probably makes a "fallers" list -- unless Perriman snatches this big opportunity. The third-year receiver generated positive buzz during OTAs. We'll see...

CLICK HERE FOR CSN'S LIST OF 2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL RISERS AND FALLERS

2017 Fantasy Football Links:

Rookie running backs - No. 1, Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

Rookie wide receivers - No. 1, Corey Davis, Titans

Rookie quarterbacks - No. 1, Deshaun Watson, Texans

* NFC East receivers - No. 1 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

CLICK HERE FOR CSN'S LIST OF 2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL RISERS AND FALLERS

Load more