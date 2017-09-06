Washington Redskins

Quick Links

DeAngelo Hall is Redskins’ point man in communications with Su'a Cravens

DeAngelo Hall is Redskins’ point man in communications with Su'a Cravens

By Rich Tandler September 06, 2017 10:15 AM

Latest posts on Rich Tandler's Real Redskins

Hall is Redskins’ point man in communications with Cravens

After Thompson, who else on the Redskins is in line for an extension?

First look at Redskins vs. Eagles

Presser wrap up: Cautious on Cravens, praise for Thompson

Redskins appreciated Thompson's production, work ethic

One of the thorny problems that the Redskins face in dealing with Su’a Cravens’ possible retirement and other, related issues is that the organization is in a massive time crunch. They need to prepare for a regular season game against the Eagles that is four days away. That is a task that consumes every waking minute of the coaches and most of the players’ time as well.

RELATED: FIRST LOOK AT REDSKINS VS EAGLES

But they don’t want to abandon Cravens at a time when he may be dealing with other personal issues in addition to wrestling with a retirement decision. The Redskins have found a possible solution to that problem.

“I think D-Hall [DeAngelo Hall] has kind of taken the lead on that,” said Jay Gruden when asked about the team’s communication with Cravens. “He’s done a great job of trying to communicate with him and help him.”

Hall has been with the Redskins since 2008, making him the longest-tenured Redskin. He currently is on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to rehab a torn ACL he suffered last year. While on the PUP list he attends meetings and works on conditioning and getting ready to play. But he is out for at least six weeks so he is one of the few people in the building who doesn't need to have the Eagles on his mind all the time.

MORE REDSKINS: GRUDEN PRESSER WRAP: PRAISE FOR THOMPSON

Besides his availability to handle the Cravens situation, Hall is a good mix of mentor and colleague. Hall is 33, Cravens is 22 so the age gap is not too big to get in the way of communications but Hall’s 13 years in the NFL give him a gravitas that many other players can’t match. It seems likely that Cravens will listen to Hall.

That doesn’t mean that Hall will be able to solve Cravens’ issues or persuade him to want to do what it takes to play in the NFL. In any case, on the Redskins’ end, it’s a smart way to deal with the time crunch.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Quick Links

Redskins Playbook: Kirk Cousins kills the Eagles; can he keep it up?

Redskins Playbook: Kirk Cousins kills the Eagles; can he keep it up?

By JP Finlay September 06, 2017 8:40 AM

Trending Now

2:31

How do Nats keep a competitive mindset with 17 game lead?

1:14

Rizzo: 2017 Nationals 'most balanced team' they've ever had

0:45

Junkies: Thompson's value to team at all time high right now

5:18

Jay Gruden shows compassion towards the Cravens situation

2:28

Junkies: Cravens just doesn't have the passion for football

Kirk Cousins plays his best facing the Eagles. In five career starts against Philadelphia, the Redskins quarterback has a 4-1 record. He's completed more than 63 percent of his passes for nearly 1,600 yards to go with 12 touchdowns against just three interceptions. 

It's no coincidence the Redskins have not lost to the Eagles in their last five tries. The most important win of Cousins' career came Week 16 of 2015 in Philadelphia, where he played masterfully (365 yards, 4 TDs and no INTs) as the Redskins claimed the NFC East title. 

RELATED: FIRST LOOK AT EAGLES VS. REDSKINS

In two games last season, Cousins numbers slowed down a bit. He averaged about 245 yards per game against the Eagles, and in each contest threw two touchdowns against one interception. Still, Washington won both contests.

The question then isn't can Cousins beat the Eagles. It's how does Cousins keep the momentum against Philly going?

That will be the biggest question Sunday at FedEx Field. In three preseason games this season, Cousin didn't look particularly sharp. 

Washington is working in new skill pieces all over their offense. Josh Doctson and Terrelle Pryor will replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon at the receiver spots. Cousins had a lot of time and experience working with Jackson and Garçon; the duo accounted for more than 40 percent of the QB's passing yards last season. 

The Eagles can be beat. The Redskins have done it five straight times, but Washington has not won a season opener under head coach Jay Gruden.

Either the Redskins win streak over Philly snaps, or Gruden's winless opener streak breaks. Cousins will have a major say in that outcome. 

<<<CLICK HERE TO JOIN #REDSKINSTALK PODCAST SURVIVOR POOL>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcastshere for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Quick Links

After Chris Thompson deal, who else on the Redskins is in line for an extension?

After Chris Thompson deal, who else on the Redskins is in line for an extension?

By Rich Tandler September 06, 2017 8:25 AM

Latest posts on Rich Tandler's Real Redskins

Hall is Redskins’ point man in communications with Cravens

After Thompson, who else on the Redskins is in line for an extension?

First look at Redskins vs. Eagles

Presser wrap up: Cautious on Cravens, praise for Thompson

Redskins appreciated Thompson's production, work ethic

The Redskins’ contract extension with Chris Thompson came together quickly. The running back said that talks gained momentum in just the last five days or so. The deal was finalized on Monday and he signed it when he went in to work at Redskins Park on Tuesday.

Thompson was one of 15 players currently on the 53-man roster who are set to be unrestricted free agents in 2018. Could an extension be in the works for any of the remaining 14?

They can’t talk to Kirk Cousins about a new deal now or any time before the Redskins’ season ends. That is a rule under the franchise tag. So that leaves 13 players with possibilities.

The prime candidates for extensions are the players the Redskins drafted in 2014. They now have completed three seasons of their rookie deals, making them eligible for new contracts. The Redskins already have done a deal with one such player, right tackle Morgan Moses. The other members of that draft class who are still on the roster are C Spencer Long, CB Bashaud Breeland, and WR Ryan Grant. In addition, OLB Trent Murphy, the team’s top draft pick in 2014, is on injured reserve.

RELATED: FIRST LOOK AT REDSKINS VS EAGLES

Of those players, the most likely to sign a new deal is Long. He is going into the year as the starting center. Long has started 25 games at center and guard in the last two years but this is the first time he is the Week 1 starter.

There is incentive on both sides to get a deal done. Long could take the risk that he may get injured this year and have problems finding work in 2018 off the table. The Redskins could lock in a solid player at a key position and guard against the recent explosion in prices paid for interior linemen. There are 13 guards and centers who currently have contracts with an average of over $9 million per year.

On the other hand, Long might look at those numbers and bet on himself. Even a very good season wouldn’t catapult Long into that $9 million-plus club. But if he has a good year he could make himself some more money.

A new deal for Breeland is very unlikely. The organization drafted cornerbacks in the third round in each of the past two years. That is a clear signal that they don’t plan to pay Breeland the $8 million-$10 million per year it likely will take to keep him in Washington.

MORE REDSKINS: GRUDEN PRESSER WRAP: PRAISE FOR THOMPSON

Anything is possible with Grant, although I see him signing a one-year deal next fall. There is no reason to commit any significant money to him at this point.

The plan with Murphy probably will be to see how his rehab is going in the spring and base a short-term offer on that. There were no reports of extension talks going on before he got injured in the first preseason game. The injury certainly cost him millions of dollars, given that he was coming off a nine-sack season. As valued as pass rushing ability is in today’s NFL, even a good 2017 performance would have set him up for a deal in the $6 million per year range.

The possible free agents that fans would most like to see locked up for the long term are the two big-name free agents who got one-year deals last spring, WR Terrelle Pryor and ILB Zach Brown. However, the fans should not hold their collective breaths waiting for this to happen. Both signed one-year deals in hopes of having big years and getting lucrative, multiyear deals in the 2018 free agent market. Right now, the Redskins aren’t going to offer much more than the value that the track record of each player would command in the market. Both players want more and would rather go out on the field and try to earn it than settle for a market-value offer right now.

Maybe if one or both get off to good starts there could be extensions for one or both during the season. But the likely scenario is that Brown and Pryor play out the season on their current contracts and possibly start negotiations after that. It’s possible that if there is a good vibe in midseason something could get done. But that’s unlikely.

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Load more