Could Nate Sudfeld be facing competition for third QB spot from... Terrelle Pryor?

By Peter Hailey August 30, 2017 10:45 PM

On Wednesday, CSN's JP Finlay wrote an article about how Nate Sudfeld could be facing competition for a roster spot from players on Washington's defensive line.

Then, that evening, CSN's Brian Mitchell brought up an interesting idea that would mean Sudfeld is battling with another unlikely person to stay on the Redskins' roster: Terrelle Pryor.

"What does Nate Sudfeld really do throughout the year?" Mitchell asked on SportsTalk Live (full video above). "I think that you make sure you have the depth at other positions... Now that you have Terrelle Pryor on your team, you have a third quarterback in uniform every week."

At first, Mitchell's proposal seems a bit out there. But it actually makes sense on a lot of levels.

By cutting Sudfeld, or at least trying to stash him on their practice squad, the Redskins can instead fill his place on the roster with a fourth running back, fifth tight end or extra defensive back or receiver. And many of those players — guys on the bubble like Will Blackmon, Mack Brown, Maurice Harris and Derek Carrier — are more established than Sudfeld.

The 'Skins have a much better idea what they'll get when spending a precious spot on those types of veterans, as opposed to Sudfeld, who's never played a meaningful NFL down and who's in the midst of a rough preseason.

In addition to that, carrying a third QB for gamedays feels overcautious. Kirk Cousins didn't miss a snap in 2016; he's not an injury concern every Sunday. And in the unlikely event that Cousins does get hurt, Colt McCoy can step in to finish off a game. The odds of both of them getting hurt in the same matchup, though, is very low.

Needing an additional corner or running back, on the other hand, seems like an event that's much more possible to happen to Jay Gruden's squad. That's where having somebody other than Sudfeld dressed would be crucial.

Those are two reasons why every franchise, not just the Burgundy and Gold, should consider keeping just two signal callers. Yet there's a third reason it could work for the Redskins: Pryor's experience at the position.

Of course, he's been working at wide receiver for a few years now. That's where he's most comfortable as a pro. With that being said, he was the No. 1 high school QB in 2008, won the Big Ten twice while playing it for Ohio State and threw for 1,798 yards for the Raiders in 2013. How many NFL teams have an ex-star like that in their building?

These days, he's about one-tenth the quarterback that Cousins or even McCoy is, but as mentioned earlier, those two going down in the same 60 minutes is doubtful, and if they somehow do, maybe Pryor could handle a few drives leading an offense from his former workspace.

Is letting your most highly-touted free agent wideout serve as the emergency QB over a former, physically gifted draft pick an atypical move? Definitely.

But if that same atypical move nets you another option at some other position that has a legit chance of contributing on a week-to-week basis, as opposed to getting Kirk Cousins water during timeouts, then perhaps the move should be made.

First Four Out: Predicting the players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster

By Troy Machir August 30, 2017 7:30 PM

With the NFL cutdown day taking place this Saturday, Sept. 2, pundits far and wide are weighing in with their Redskins 53-man roster projections and predictions.

We've done that already, and with roughly 48 spots being locked up or almost locked up, the intrigue isn't in who will make the roster, but who won't.

In the video player above, you can take a look at who Rob Carlin believes will be the last five players to make the Redskins' 2017 53-man roster.

But instead of that, we're here to predict the first-four out; the four players who won't make the Redskins' 53-man roster. 

4. AJ Francis, DT: This one is a tough one. Francis is a solid player, a fan favorite and even recovered a fumble in Week 3 vs. the Bengals. But the Redskins' staff really likes what fellow Maryland native Joey Mbu did in the preseason. The spot that would likely go to Francis will probably go to Mbu.

3. Brian Quick, WR: Quick has NFL size and speed. He also had a career-year in 2016 with the Rams. But Quick made little to no impact in training camp or preseason. The Redskins like Maurice Harris' upside and Ryan Grant's intangibles significantly mroe than anything Quick provided.

2. Matt Jones, RB: The Redskins coaching staff really likes Mack Brown, and while Jones might be the more talented back, the former starter just didn't do enough in preseason to stand out. The Redskins feel good with a Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine triumvirate, and Jones just doesn't bring enough value.

1. Nate Sudfeld, QB: The second-year QB has looked questionable in the preseason. And with Colt McCoy locked in as the capable backup, there is zero need for a third QB on the roster, barring major injury of course. That's not to say Sudfeld won't be with the Redskins, it's just not likely he'll start the season on the game squad. 

Redskins 2017 Schedule Week 1 vs. Eagles: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

usatsi_9741529_141983962_lowres.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

By Peter Hailey August 30, 2017 5:45 PM

Week 1 in the NFL is a wonderful thing. A Week 1 in the NFL that features Eagles-Redskins is even more wonderful.

Washington has won its last five matchups with Philadelphia, and will look to keep that streak alive when the two NFC East franchises meet in the regular season opener at FedEx Field. 

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins offense will look to pick things up after a slow preseason. Meanwhile, Ryan Kerrigan, Josh Norman and Co. will get another look at Carson Wentz and Philly's improved offense.

Here is everything you need to know about Redskins vs. Eagles, Week 1.

When do the Redskins play the Eagles?

The Redskins play the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10, at FedEx Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Redskins vs. Eagles on?

Redskins-Eagles will be on FOX. 

How can I watch the Redskins vs. Eagles game live stream online?

Here is the link for NFL Game Pass, where you can stream the game if you have a subscription. 

How can I listen to the Redskins vs. Eagles game on the radio?

You can listen to the Redskins vs. Eagles on the Redskins Radio Network.

What are the betting odds for the Redskins vs. Eagles game?

The odds for the Redskins-Eagles game are set at Washington (-2.5). The over/under is 47.5.

Washington Redskins 2017 Regular Season Schedule:

Week 1 (Sun. 9/10): vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m.

Week 2 (Sun. 9/17): at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. 

Week 3 (Sun. 9/24): vs. Oakland Raiders, 8:30 p.m.

Week 4 (Mon. 10/2): at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30 p.m. 

Week 5 (Sun. 10/8): BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Sun. 10/15): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 7 (Mon. 10/23): at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m. 

Week 8 (Sun. 10/29): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m.

Week 9 (Sun. 11/5): at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.

Week 10 (Sun. 11/12): vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 11 (Sun. 11/29): at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m.

Week 12 (Thurs. 11/23): vs. New York Giants, 8:30 p.m.

Week 13 (Thurs. 11/30): at Dallas Cowboys, 8:25 p.m. 

Week 14 (Sun. 12/10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. 

Week 15 (Sun. 12/17): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m. 

Week 16 (Sun. 12/24): vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m.

Week 17 (Sun. 12/31): at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. 

