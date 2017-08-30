Could Nate Sudfeld be facing competition for third QB spot from... Terrelle Pryor?

On Wednesday, CSN's JP Finlay wrote an article about how Nate Sudfeld could be facing competition for a roster spot from players on Washington's defensive line.

Then, that evening, CSN's Brian Mitchell brought up an interesting idea that would mean Sudfeld is battling with another unlikely person to stay on the Redskins' roster: Terrelle Pryor.

"What does Nate Sudfeld really do throughout the year?" Mitchell asked on SportsTalk Live (full video above). "I think that you make sure you have the depth at other positions... Now that you have Terrelle Pryor on your team, you have a third quarterback in uniform every week."

At first, Mitchell's proposal seems a bit out there. But it actually makes sense on a lot of levels.

By cutting Sudfeld, or at least trying to stash him on their practice squad, the Redskins can instead fill his place on the roster with a fourth running back, fifth tight end or extra defensive back or receiver. And many of those players — guys on the bubble like Will Blackmon, Mack Brown, Maurice Harris and Derek Carrier — are more established than Sudfeld.

The 'Skins have a much better idea what they'll get when spending a precious spot on those types of veterans, as opposed to Sudfeld, who's never played a meaningful NFL down and who's in the midst of a rough preseason.

In addition to that, carrying a third QB for gamedays feels overcautious. Kirk Cousins didn't miss a snap in 2016; he's not an injury concern every Sunday. And in the unlikely event that Cousins does get hurt, Colt McCoy can step in to finish off a game. The odds of both of them getting hurt in the same matchup, though, is very low.

Needing an additional corner or running back, on the other hand, seems like an event that's much more possible to happen to Jay Gruden's squad. That's where having somebody other than Sudfeld dressed would be crucial.

Those are two reasons why every franchise, not just the Burgundy and Gold, should consider keeping just two signal callers. Yet there's a third reason it could work for the Redskins: Pryor's experience at the position.

Of course, he's been working at wide receiver for a few years now. That's where he's most comfortable as a pro. With that being said, he was the No. 1 high school QB in 2008, won the Big Ten twice while playing it for Ohio State and threw for 1,798 yards for the Raiders in 2013. How many NFL teams have an ex-star like that in their building?

These days, he's about one-tenth the quarterback that Cousins or even McCoy is, but as mentioned earlier, those two going down in the same 60 minutes is doubtful, and if they somehow do, maybe Pryor could handle a few drives leading an offense from his former workspace.

Is letting your most highly-touted free agent wideout serve as the emergency QB over a former, physically gifted draft pick an atypical move? Definitely.

But if that same atypical move nets you another option at some other position that has a legit chance of contributing on a week-to-week basis, as opposed to getting Kirk Cousins water during timeouts, then perhaps the move should be made.