Washington Redskins

Quick Links

Cavanaugh hints at running back by committee for 2017 Redskins

Cavanaugh hints at running back by committee for 2017 Redskins

By Rich Tandler June 08, 2017 2:03 PM

Latest posts on Rich Tandler's Real Redskins

Cavanaugh hints at running back by committee

After struggling to learn center, Redskins' Spencer Long settling in

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins

If Redskins don't pay Cousins now, they will pay dearly later

Cravens lines up at both safety spots Wednesday

Redskins fast five: Offense ends practice on a high note

Get ready for running back by committee in Washington.

Matt Jones carried the ball almost exclusively for the Redskins early in the 2016 season. He lost his starting job to Rob Kelly, who carried most of the load in the last nine games. Jones appears to be on the way out of Redskins Park after they added Samaje Perine in the fourth round of the draft.

Will the Redskins continue to utilize Kelley as the prime running back with Chris Thompson handling third-down duties? Or will Perine come in to share the load?

RELATED: Redskins practice observations

Redskins offensive coordinator Mat Cavanaugh indicated that they will play it by ear.

“Rob obviously has earned the starting job, and I think really it’s a game-to-game evaluation, an in-game evaluation of how well he’s doing and how winded he is – ‘Does he need a blow?’ said Cavanaugh. “We just feel like we’ve got depth at that position now with a lot of similar-type players: stocky, quick-footed, strong, smart guys that can sub in for each other. I wouldn’t put a pitch count on any of them, but obviously if a guy’s got a hot hand and he’s feeling good and he’s not gassed, we’ll keep him on the field. Ideally, maybe have some third-down reps too.”

That last part means that they could play Kelley or Perrine on third downs. They could also expand Thompson out of his usual third-down role.

“Historically here, Chris has been our third-down back, but there’s no reason why can’t play him on first and second down,” said Cavanaugh. “But just rotating the backs, keeping them fresh, we’ve got confidence in all of them.”

All them with the possible exception of Jones, that is. The third-year back, who was the unquestioned starting running back through the offseason program, training camp, and the first seven games of the regular season last year, has not been present at OTAs. Around the time of the draft there were reports that the Redskins were trying to trade Jones. Whether they can pull off a deal for a player who seems destined to be cut at some point remains to be seen.

MORE REDSKINS: The Reskins will play dearly if the wait to make a deal with Cousins 

Of course, the OTAs are voluntary so no matter what Jones’ status on the roster is he is not required to attend. Next week minicamp comes and attendance is mandatory. Cavanaugh doesn’t know if the threat of a significant fine will be enough to bring Jones in.

“I don’t know, to be honest with you,” said Cavanaugh. “I wasn’t privy to him leaving the building and I’m not privy to if he’s deciding to come back or not. I think management can best answer that.”

Regardless of what Jones ends up doing it seems that Cavanaugh is happy to help sort out roles for Kelley, Perine, and Thompson.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Quick Links

New #RedskinsTalk Podcast: Chances of a long-term deal for Kirk Cousins before July 15?

redskins_talk_podcast_ep70_16x9.png

New #RedskinsTalk Podcast: Chances of a long-term deal for Kirk Cousins before July 15?

By JP Finlay June 08, 2017 5:24 PM

Trending Now

1:00

Player profile: Nate Schmidt's season left Caps smiling

1:33

La Canfora doesn't see change in Cousins' contract timetable

0:36

Josh Norman thinks 2016 was his best season yet

0:51

Best wishes for Christos FC

1:19

Redskins' soccer skills analyzed by Christos FC

The #RedskinsTalk crew breaks down the chances of a new deal for Kirk Cousins before July 15th and talks about the James Comey hearings. Kinda.

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

Quick Links

Jay Gruden disappointed Redskins won't hold joint practices in Richmond

Jay Gruden disappointed Redskins won't hold joint practices in Richmond

By JP Finlay June 08, 2017 2:11 PM

Trending Now

1:00

Player profile: Nate Schmidt's season left Caps smiling

1:33

La Canfora doesn't see change in Cousins' contract timetable

0:36

Josh Norman thinks 2016 was his best season yet

0:51

Best wishes for Christos FC

1:19

Redskins' soccer skills analyzed by Christos FC

More and more NFL teams set up joint training camp practices, an idea to break up the monotony of August two-a-days and give players somebody else to hit besides their teammates. The Redskins adopted the idea during their 2014 and 2015 training camps in Richmond, when the Patriots and Texans came to town respectively.

This year, for the second straight summer, no other NFL team will practice with the Redskins.

"I don't think it's a possibility now, unfortunately," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. 

Gruden talked earlier in the offseason that the Redskins would like to have another team visit their training camp facility in Richmond. The team will host 23 on-field sessions in Virginia's capital, all open to the public.

Many of the sessions don't feature much contact, as about half of the practices are morning walk-throughs. 

"We'll make do, like we did last year without having one. We'll do the best we can without one," Gruden said of camp. 

Around the NFL, plenty of teams will practice together. This year, for example, the Colts will hold joint practices with the Lions and the Eagles are pairing up with the Dolphins. Typically, teams that aren't scheduled to play against each other will work on pairing up. 

The Redskins also aren't the only team without joint practices. Bears coach John Fox specifically said his team would avoid the sessions as a means to work more with his team and avoid injuries. 

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter! Click here for the #RedskinsTalk on Apple Podcasts, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

Load more