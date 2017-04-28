Casserly feels Allen is better than Solomon Thomas

By: Lisa Redmond
Former Redskins GM and football analyst Charley Casserly joined the Junkies Friday morning, just hours after the first round of the NFL Draft, and had nothing but high praises for the Redskins' first round pick Jonathan Allen.
"This guy's a heck of a player. This guy is better than Solomon Thomas who went 2," Casserly said. "Ok and I'm not saying that because the Redskins took him, I said that all spring. He's a better player coming out of college than Ndamukong Suh was. Suh was a Saturday night highlight guy, he wasn't consistent, this guy's consistent. Good hands use, quick, plays the run well, rushes the passer well inside. Gerald McCoy, who was better than Suh coming out, is more explosive than this guy."
Casserly then went on to say,
"So this guy is a legitimately a top five player, as a football player when he plays, and he played.
Casserly recently sat down with the Alabama DE ahead of the draft and reflected on his time with him,
"What I got out of him on that special, and I don't know how much you can pick up because obviously I had him for the whole time a couple hours and obviously a half hour special, but his intelligence and his studying of the game is phenomenal for a rookie. He's going to be way ahead of everybody."
Florida State running back Dalvin Cook visited Redskins Park earlier this month. The Redskins did their homework on Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in advance of the draft.
All of that pre-draft work might not matter though as Cook and Mixon will be off the board before the Redskins pick in the second round. At least according to oddsmakers.
Bovada.lv set over/under scenarios for both players. Cook lands at 38.5 and Mixon landed at 42.5.
Certainly both guys can go past the numbers established by the oddsmakers, but there's a reason drinks are free in Las Vegas. Oddsmakers tend to be very, very close when they set lines.
Considering that, if Washington wants either player, the team would likely have to trade up.
Much speculation has Cook the first player off the board to the Packers with the 33rd pick. It seems like a good fit.
Mixon is more interesting. His loathsome action a few years back that was caught on video will continue to haunt him, but he will get drafted in the second round. He has the talent.
Bruce Allen has the capital to make a move. The team has nine more picks in the next six rounds. There's also the report that the team is shopping third-year pro Matt Jones.
Could a package of Jones and a late round pick entice a trade? It could.
Much like Thursday night, there will be plenty to watch Friday night.
The Redskins started the draft with a bang Thursday night by selecting Alabama DL Jonathan Allen with the 17th pick.
In many ways, getting the best player available on their board that also satisfies a serious need for Washington, the franchise amassed significant capital they can spend on Friday night.
So, what to do next? Let's look at some top options.
- Joe Mixon - The Oklahoma running back made a deplorable decision a few years ago that was caught on tape. It will haunt his career, yet, at some point his talent is too much to pass up. The Redskins have done their homework on Mixon, and if the 6-foot-1, 226 lbs. gasher lasts to 49, the 'Skins will have a call to make.
- Malik McDowell - A top 15 talent with questions, sliding to the 49th pick might be the exact motivation McDowell needs to be his best every snap. Pairing Allen with McDowell would be a significant investment in the defensive line for Bruce Allen.
- Tyus Bowser - Want a freak athlete? This is your guy. A college hoops player at Houston, Bowser has impressive speed and torque off the edge. He can get to quarterbacks, and that's a skill every team needs.
- Terrell Basham - His name isn't as well known since he played in the MAC but this kid has big-time game. Basham impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and is an edge rushing talent. He won't make it to the third round.
- Teez Tabor - Redskins director of college scouting Scott Campbell made clear that his organizational philosophy values game tape over combine numbers. In that case, Tabor is a first rounder. He's great on the field, has a fierce competitive streak and is a local kid. His Florida teammate Quincy Wilson could also be a fit. There will be a lot of good secondary players available for Washington at 49; Tabor might be the top of the list.
- Zach Cunningham - A tackling machine in the SEC, this could be an easy pick. No question marks. Just good talent. The Redskins played it smart Thursday night, stayed patient and took the best player on their board. Same thing could land Cunningham Friday.
- Dan Feeney - The Redskins could add depth to their offensive line and Feeney would be a good choice. A guard with good feet, he could learn the speed of the NFL in 2017 and be the 'Skins starting left guard in 2018.
