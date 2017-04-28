Casserly feels Allen is better than Solomon Thomas

By: Lisa Redmond

Former Redskins GM and football analyst Charley Casserly joined the Junkies Friday morning, just hours after the first round of the NFL Draft, and had nothing but high praises for the Redskins' first round pick Jonathan Allen.

"This guy's a heck of a player. This guy is better than Solomon Thomas who went 2," Casserly said. "Ok and I'm not saying that because the Redskins took him, I said that all spring. He's a better player coming out of college than Ndamukong Suh was. Suh was a Saturday night highlight guy, he wasn't consistent, this guy's consistent. Good hands use, quick, plays the run well, rushes the passer well inside. Gerald McCoy, who was better than Suh coming out, is more explosive than this guy."

Casserly then went on to say,

"So this guy is a legitimately a top five player, as a football player when he plays, and he played.

Casserly recently sat down with the Alabama DE ahead of the draft and reflected on his time with him,

"What I got out of him on that special, and I don't know how much you can pick up because obviously I had him for the whole time a couple hours and obviously a half hour special, but his intelligence and his studying of the game is phenomenal for a rookie. He's going to be way ahead of everybody."

