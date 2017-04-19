Washington Redskins

With Buccaneers getting HBO Hard Knocks, former Redskins players set to star

With Buccaneers getting HBO Hard Knocks, former Redskins players set to star

April 19, 2017

The Redskins won't be featured on the 2017 version of HBO's Hard Knocks, but two of their prominent former players will surely get airtime this summer. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they will be the team that gets HBO's brightest spotlight during training camp. 

That means DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker, who both signed with the Bucs as free agents, will get some attention. 

Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston will undoubtedly be the biggest star of the show, but it will be cool to get a behind the scenes look at how Jackson forms a connection with his new quarterback and fellow wide receiver Mike Evans. 

Baker, of course, has never seen a camera that he didn't like, so Hard Knocks is a perfect, unfiltered outlet for him to let his personality shine. With Baker's love for dancing and pulling pranks on his teammates, we are sure to get a few good laughs out of him on Hard Knocks. 

Jon Gruden gives a glowing review of Terrelle Pryor's athletic ability

Jon Gruden gives a glowing review of Terrelle Pryor's athletic ability

April 19, 2017

For at least the next season, Jay Gruden is going to have the opportunity to use Terrelle Pryor as one of the primary weapons in the Redskins' offense.

By the sound of it, Jon Gruden is going to be envious of his brother as he does so.

"Probably one of the most interesting athletes I've ever seen in my lifetime," Jon said in a conference call on Wednesday. The former coach and current commentator was a part of workouts that involved Pryor and other Redskins offensive players a few weeks ago, so he got a chance to see the ex-Brown up close.

"I can't tell you how impressed I was with how he moved around, how sharp he was, and how much he loved it," he continued. "He's a freak. I really have not seen many athletes come through my doors like Terrelle Pryor."

Those are some very high compliments coming from someone who's seen a lot of football players in his lifetime, and they'll only increase the hype behind what many are calling a bargain signing by Washington.

Between Pryor being paired up with a much better quarterback than any of the ones from Cleveland, another year at a position that's still new to him and the motivation of working for a long-term contract next offseason, all signs point to a huge year for him. And if he ends up coming through with that production, one Gruden brother will be very pleased, while the other will be able to say he saw it coming.

Redskins roster by the numbers: offense

Redskins roster by the numbers: offense

April 19, 2017

The Redskins currently have 75 players on their roster. They are about to add some more in the draft and as undrafted free agents. Let’s break down the numbers by position and see where they will need to add players to get to where they want to be going into training camp. Today we’ll look at the numbers on offense.

Guard

Have: 4
Need: 6

The starters are set in Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, although the latter may face some competition. The only proven backup is Arie Kouandjio. They likely will add a guard somewhere in the middle rounds of the draft.

Tackle

Have: 7
Need: 7

The top three are set with Morgan Moses, Trent Williams, and Ty Nsekhe. The 6-8, 320-lb. John Kling is an interesting prospect as a backup. If they add a tackle in the draft or as an undrafted free agent Kevin Bowen or Ian Williams could be out.

Center

Have: 1
Need: 3

Kory Lichtensteiger has retired and there is not an obvious candidate at guard to cross train as Spencer Long’s backup. They need at least one player to snap for the second and third team reps.

Tight end

Have: 5
Need: 6

I wouldn’t be surprised if they added a tight end in the draft and one or two more out of the undrafted pool. They aren’t going to want to have Jordan Reed or Vernon Davis go too hard in training camp and Paul is coming off of shoulder surgery.

Wide receiver

Have: 9
Need: 12

Fans often wonder why teams keep a dozen or so receivers for training camp. It’s because they have three quarterbacks who need to throw passes, a lot of seven-on-seven drills to run, and three units to run team drills with 3-4 receivers each. They will keep 5-6 so having two for each one they are going to keep is reasonable.

Quarterback

Have: 3
Need: 3

Teams used to take four quarterbacks to camp routinely. But since they have killed off two-a-day practices there really isn’t the need. A quarterback’s arm isn’t going to get tired in a practice that lasts just a couple of hours. A fourth could be added if the Redskins draft a quarterback to challenge Sudfeld.

Running back

Have: 5
Need: 8

They could go with seven here if they have, say, an additional quarterback. Running backs tend to get banged up in practice and you want to have a lot of them to run into preseason games.

Total offensive players under contract: 34
Total needed for camp: 45

Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

