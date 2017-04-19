With Buccaneers getting HBO Hard Knocks, former Redskins players set to star

The Redskins currently have 75 players on their roster. They are about to add some more in the draft and as undrafted free agents. Let’s break down the numbers by position and see where they will need to add players to get to where they want to be going into training camp. Today we’ll look at the numbers on offense.

Guard

Have: 4

Need: 6

The starters are set in Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, although the latter may face some competition. The only proven backup is Arie Kouandjio. They likely will add a guard somewhere in the middle rounds of the draft.

Tackle

Have: 7

Need: 7

The top three are set with Morgan Moses, Trent Williams, and Ty Nsekhe. The 6-8, 320-lb. John Kling is an interesting prospect as a backup. If they add a tackle in the draft or as an undrafted free agent Kevin Bowen or Ian Williams could be out.

Center

Have: 1

Need: 3

Kory Lichtensteiger has retired and there is not an obvious candidate at guard to cross train as Spencer Long’s backup. They need at least one player to snap for the second and third team reps.

Tight end

Have: 5

Need: 6

I wouldn’t be surprised if they added a tight end in the draft and one or two more out of the undrafted pool. They aren’t going to want to have Jordan Reed or Vernon Davis go too hard in training camp and Paul is coming off of shoulder surgery.

Wide receiver

Have: 9

Need: 12

Fans often wonder why teams keep a dozen or so receivers for training camp. It’s because they have three quarterbacks who need to throw passes, a lot of seven-on-seven drills to run, and three units to run team drills with 3-4 receivers each. They will keep 5-6 so having two for each one they are going to keep is reasonable.

Quarterback

Have: 3

Need: 3

Teams used to take four quarterbacks to camp routinely. But since they have killed off two-a-day practices there really isn’t the need. A quarterback’s arm isn’t going to get tired in a practice that lasts just a couple of hours. A fourth could be added if the Redskins draft a quarterback to challenge Sudfeld.

Running back

Have: 5

Need: 8

They could go with seven here if they have, say, an additional quarterback. Running backs tend to get banged up in practice and you want to have a lot of them to run into preseason games.

Total offensive players under contract: 34

Total needed for camp: 45

