Browns laughed at report of Kirk Cousins trade talks with the Redskins

By Rich Tandler May 03, 2017 10:20 AM

On the first night of the draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media came out of the blue with a tweet saying that the Cleveland Browns were making an attempt to acquire Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. For emphasis, Rapoport added, “This is real.”

The report wasn’t real and it was shot down quickly by many in the local media. But the story resonated enough to require some follow up inquiries by the media.

Jay Gruden went with a quadruple denial that would fit into a tweet when asked about immediately after the first round ended.

“Not one call,” he said. "Not one. There was no talk about it. Nothing.”

We got the Brown’s side of it this week when Sashi Brown, their head of football operations, was on a local radio show and read from the same script as Gruden.

"None. Zero," Brown told 92.3 The Fan on the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima via Cleveland.com when asked if there were any trade talks. "And none ever have, so it's just one of these stories that won't die like many others."

Brown went on to say that the Browns’ brain trust thought the report was comical when it popped up during the first round.

“In the draft room, we have a number of screens up with our information, our draft board,” said Brown. “Then we also have a couple of TV’s with ESPN’s feed and NFL Network’s. It came across the ticker at some point and, you know, we just laughed about it, like we do about most of these stories that get reported out there. It was what it was, it’s the world we live in. Try not to take it too seriously.”

While the Redskins will continue to deny it and the Browns may continue to laugh at it, there will be talk linking Cousins to the Browns until the quarterback signs a long-term deal somewhere or the Browns solve their QB situation.

Redskins post-draft depth chart: Lots of moving parts on defense

By Rich Tandler May 04, 2017 8:04 AM

Here is a look at the Redskins’ depth chart on defense after the draft. Undrafted free agents whose signings have been announced by the team are included.

Take a look at the offensive depth chart analysis here.

Defensive line (9)

Starter: Phil Taylor (NT), Terrell McClain, Stacy McGee
Backups: Jonathan Allen, Ziggy Hood, Matt Ioannidis, Anthony Lanier, Joey Mbu, A.J. Francis

This is not necessarily the Week 1 starting lineup. McClain and McGee are likely to line up with the first defense during OTAs. We will see if Allen can push his way into the starting lineup. Regardless, he will play a lot of snaps. I get the feeling that they would like to have Taylor start at nose tackle but he must prove he can stay healthy.

Outside linebacker (7)

Starters: Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith
Reserves: Junior Galette, Ryan Anderson, Trent Murphy, Houston Bates, Lyndon Trail

Inside linebacker (8)

Starters: Will Compton, Zach Brown
Reserves: Mason Foster, Martrell Spaight, Chris Carter, Khairi Fortt, Zach Vigil, Pete Robertson

There is potential to have some fierce pass rush out of that OLB group. The top five all have the capability of posting double-digit sacks. Murphy will go through training camp and the preseason before sitting out the first four regular season games due to a PED suspension. Compton will remain the starter at Mike linebacker to call the defenses but you will see plenty of combinations with him, Brown, and Foster.

Cornerback (9)

Starters: Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland
Reserves: Kendall Fuller, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau, Joshua Hosley, Dashaun Phillips, Tharold Simon, Shak Randolph

Safety (9)

Starters: Su’a Cravens, D. J. Swearinger
Reserves: Will Blackmon, DeAngelo Hall, Deshazor Everett, Montae Nicholson, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Earl Wolff, Josh Evans

Harvey-Clemons was a box safety at Louisville; the Redskins have him listed as a linebacker. We’ll leave him here for now and see where he lines up when OTAs get underway. Competition at safety will be tough, as nine players on the depth chart either were drafted or have NFL playing experience. Yesterday I heard talk that Moreau may not be ready for the season and that he will be ready for the start of training camp. That will get sorted out over the next couple of months.

There currently are 42 defensive players on the roster; the Redskins will want to go into OTAs with 43 or 44. They should look to bring in one or two defensive linemen and they could trim a defensive back or two in order to create roster spots.

With the presence of Allen and the uncertainty surrounding Taylor, all three D-line starting positions are up in the air. Smith, who started 16 games last year, could be pushed by Galette and Anderson. The other seven traditional starting jobs seem to be set. When they start the game with three cornerbacks, which happens frequently, the competition will be between Fuller, Hosley, and Phillips.

Need to Know: Who starts at inside linebacker?

By Rich Tandler May 04, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Wednesday, May 4, 20 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 123 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 129 days.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 8
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 20
—Training camp starts (7/27) 84

Fan questions: Roles for Anderson and Smith, depth chart at ILB

All indications are that Anderson will play outside linebacker. It certainly seems that he wants to play there. “I'm going to be the best outside linebacker in the game,” he told us shortly after the Redskins drafted him. “That's what I'm going to do.”

Jay Gruden didn’t say directly but he expressed confidence that despite his relatively low weight for an edge player (253 lb. at the combine) he can set the edge against the run.

“If he's playing outside, nobody runs outside,” Gruden said. “He's great at setting that edge. He’s one of the best I've seen at setting the edge in the running game. He's a very good pass rusher with his tenacity and he has made a lot of splash plays at Alabama.”

It’s possible that the coaches will get him on the field and figure out that he is better suited to play inside. But as of right now he’s going to work with the OLBs.

What about Preston Smith? The two second-round picks are mirror images of each other. Smith has tremendous physical tools but a laid-back attitude. Anderson was not a combine star but he has a high motor and a tenacious attitude. Gruden said that he hopes that attitude is “going to rub off on a lot of people.” He likely is hoping that some of it will rub off on Smith.

That would be ideal. You can’t have too many good pass rushers and if Smith feels pushed by Anderson, so much the better. I’m sure that Greg Manusky will be happy to figure out how to utilize both if they are effective.

Assuming Anderson stays on the outside, you have three inside linebackers who are capable of starting. Will Compton and Mason Foster started here last year and Zach Brown made the Pro Bowl playing for the Bills.  

It seems likely that the starters will be Compton and Brown. Neither Foster nor Brown is well suited to playing the Mike linebacker position, which involves calling the defenses. Compton does that well and it seems likely that he will continue to do it.

Even if he doesn’t start, Foster should get plenty of snaps as the nickel linebacker. He filled in there last year when Su’a Cravens was injured. With Cravens now moving to safety we should see Foster back in the role he had for the last few games last year.

Martrell Spaight likely will be the backup Mike linebacker. He played about a game and a half there last year when Compton was injured and while he struggled some he showed some potential. I’m not sure what you mean by “pop” but we will have to see how he does if he gets another opportunity.

In case you missed it

