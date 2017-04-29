Another tall WR? 3 things to know about Redskins 6th rounder Robert Davis

This offseason the Redskins made a clear effort to get bigger at wide receiver. The team lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon in free agency. While both players were 1,000 yard wideouts, neither was particularly big.

Since their departure, Washington has signed 6-foot-5 Terrelle Pryor and 6-foot-4 Brian Quick. And now in the sixth round, Bruce Allen tabbed Georgia State WR Robert Davis. He follows that trend.

Here are three things to know:

Size - Davis goes 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 lbs. He's a big guy that still has speed, with 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash. Measurables - He had a good combine, putting his name on the radar on a number of teams. His broad jump of 136 inches was the best of all receivers in Indianapolis, and his vertical jump of 41 inches ranked second among all WRs. And he bench pressed 225 lbs. 19 times, good for 2nd in the receiver group as well. Pedigree - Robert Davis' cousin? That would be Thomas Davis, linebacker for the Bucs.

Paint the picture of Robert Davis? He's a guy with great athleticism, size and measurables. With the right system and the right coaching, he could possibly develop into an asset for the Redskins. And in the end of the 6th round, tough to ask for much more than that.

