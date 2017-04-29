Another tall WR? 3 things to know about Redskins 6th rounder Robert Davis

This offseason the Redskins made a clear effort to get bigger at wide receiver. The team lost DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon in free agency. While both players were 1,000 yard wideouts, neither was particularly big.
Since their departure, Washington has signed 6-foot-5 Terrelle Pryor and 6-foot-4 Brian Quick. And now in the sixth round, Bruce Allen tabbed Georgia State WR Robert Davis. He follows that trend.
Here are three things to know:
- Size - Davis goes 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 lbs. He's a big guy that still has speed, with 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash.
- Measurables - He had a good combine, putting his name on the radar on a number of teams. His broad jump of 136 inches was the best of all receivers in Indianapolis, and his vertical jump of 41 inches ranked second among all WRs. And he bench pressed 225 lbs. 19 times, good for 2nd in the receiver group as well.
- Pedigree - Robert Davis' cousin? That would be Thomas Davis, linebacker for the Bucs.
Paint the picture of Robert Davis? He's a guy with great athleticism, size and measurables. With the right system and the right coaching, he could possibly develop into an asset for the Redskins. And in the end of the 6th round, tough to ask for much more than that.
The Redskins haven't shied away from using draft picks on players with an injury history, and that trend continued all the way to their final pick of the draft with Auburn CB Joshua Holsey.
Holsey missed parts of the 2013 and 2015 seasons at Auburn due to torn ACLs, but rebounded with a strong season in 2016. He had 30 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended in his senior season.
He was overlooked through most of the draft process due to his injury history and was snubbed at the combine.
The seventh round is a spot to take a flier on a guy who has some traits you like, and this certainly fits the bill with the pick of Joshua Holsey.
With two picks in the seventh round, the Redskins rolled the dice and selected Josh Harvey-Clemons. A safety from Louisville that started his career at Georgia, Harvey-Clemons was a five star recruit out of high school that eventually left Georgia due to multiple positive drug tests.
His junior year at Louisville, however, was a breakout season for Harvey-Clemons. Here are three things to know:
- Testing - At Georgia, Harvey-Clemons dealt with multiple suspensions for marijuana. That had a major impact on his draft status, and will have the eyes of the NFL watching him on the next level.
- Size - Harvey-Clemons has the size to play safety in the NFL, or maybe even more of a hybrid role like Su'a Cravens as a rookie. He's listed at 6-foot-4 and 217 lbs. NFL.com describes him with an "alpha mentality."
- Keep it together - After sitting out a transfer year, Harvey-Clemons played well at Lousville for two seasons. He logged more than 140 tackles and took ACC conference honors in 2015 and 2016. Whatever problems he had early in his college career (cough pot cough) he controlled at Louisville. If that continues, Harvey Clemons could have a chance at making the Redskins roster.
Simply put? The Redskins rolled the dice on a kid with good size and tackling ability who had problems with marijuana early in his college career. A lot of college students have problems smoking marijuana early in their college career. In the 7th round, this seems like a good gamble.
