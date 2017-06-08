After struggling to learn center, Redskins' Spencer Long settling in

Jay Gruden seems to take most issues is stride but last month he revealed what will make him hit the panic button.

"I need centers. That's my biggest fear as a coach," Gruden said.

He has one proven center right now. Spencer Long started 12 games last year and he handled the job about as well as you could expect him to. He made his share of mistakes but he got better as the year went on.

Long, who was drafted as a guard in the third round in 2017, was the team’s starting left guard in 2015. He started to learn the center position a year ago during OTAs. He got off to a rocky start.

RELATED: Redskins practice observations

“I was lost my first two weeks in OTAs last year moving inside,” he said after practice on Wednesday. “Just mentally and IDs and snaps I’m light years ahead of where I was.”

While learning to play center he also was competing with Shawn Lauvao for the starting left guard job. He lost that battle and he started the season on the bench. But when center Kory Lichtensteiger went out with an injury in Week 3, Long took over in the middle.

Long’s progress from being a confused converted guard to a confident, capable signal caller on the line did not go unnoticed by Gruden.

“I think anytime you play center for the first time in your career and it’s in the National Football League, you’re going to have some rough spots, but I think the more confidence he gets, especially just snapping the ball to the quarterback, that was new to him – shotgun snaps,” said Gruden. “Then you talk about the cadence, that’s all new to him and then all of a sudden he’s got to make all of the line calls for protection and the run game and that’s new to him.

MORE REDSKINS: The Reskins will play dearly if the wait to make a deal with Cousins

“I think he’s really becoming very sure of himself in that regard as far as making the calls, making the right calls, snap counts, his snaps are a lot better than they were this time last year.”

Long is going into the last year of his rookie contract. He is eligible to get a contract extension. Thoughts about a new deal have crossed his mind.

“It’s something you think about but when you’re out of here,” said Long. “You play football.”

Long declined to comment on whether any extension talks have taken place.

Yesterday Gruden jokingly hinted that the Kirk Cousins contract negotiations might be further along if he was involved in them. Given his fear of getting caught without a center you would have to think that Gruden would have Long locked up for the next several seasons as well.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.