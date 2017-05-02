Washington Redskins

After a solid draft, is the dysfunction at Redskins Park a thing of the past?

By Rich Tandler May 02, 2017 2:20 PM

If you look around the internet you see many analysts praising the Redskins’ draft. I would have been ecstatic if one of my high school report cards came back like the draft grades the Redskins have received.

SB Nation and USA Today both gave them an A-minus. Rob Rang of CBS Sports wasn’t quite as impressed but you should be able to win games with players from a B-graded draft. I went with a B-plus. There may have been a contrarian or two out there giving them a C but most of the reviews were positive.

Hit the rewind button to about eight weeks ago, to March 9. After about a week of speculation, Scot McCloughan was fired as the team’s general manager. The organization was being called a dysfunctional clown show and a GIF of a dumpster fire was a common attachment to tweets about the team.

But life went on at Redskins Park. They checked a lot of boxes in free agency, signing two defensive linemen, a safety, linebacker Zach Brown, and receiver Terrelle Pryor. The building of the defense continued during the draft with the acquisitions of DL Jonathan Allen, OLB Ryan Anderson, and CB Fabian Moreau. The contracts for the free agent acquisitions were reasonable and they got solid value for most of these draft picks.

There was nothing dysfunctional about the process. We will see how things work out on the field, which is what really matters. But taking an objective look at it, it appears to be a carefully thought out and well-executed offseason personnel plan.

Sometime in the next few weeks the Redskins will name a new general manager. Perhaps it will be Scott Campbell, the current director of college scouting who has been working in the personnel side of the NFL for 30 years, including 16 years with the Redskins. It could be Doug Williams, who has been involved in both coaching and personnel in the 30 years since he was a Super Bowl hero for the Redskins.

Perhaps hiring from within is not ideal. While Campbell and Williams are both sharp and good at their jobs, it isn’t like either name comes up when another team is looking to interview GM candidates. The Redskins may be better served by casting a wider net in their general manager search.

Still, if the search turns out as expected, Campbell or Williams would be an acceptable general manager. The hiring of either would not scream dysfunction, just that they could do better.

So, has the dumpster fire been put out? While the correct answer is yes, there is no assurance that (to mix in another metaphor here) the train will stay on the tracks.

We’ve see this all before. Marty Schottenheimer had a strong finish in 2001 only to be fired after one season on the job. Joe Gibbs had a bumpy four-year second run that ended abruptly with his second retirement. Mike Shanahan was in the process of trying to patiently assemble a winning program until the RG3 trade blew things up. There has been some semblance of stability with Jay Gruden entering his fourth year as coach but that was marred by the ugly McCloughan dismissal in March.

There always seems to be plenty of fuel in the dumpster just waiting for an ignition spark.

Enjoy it while you can, Redskins fans. There is a glimmer of hope on the coaching front. there will be stability long enough to build a team that can make a playoff run or two. Maybe the past won’t repeat itself but it’s up to you to determine how much hope you want to invest in that possibility.

Jay Gruden on Redskins rookie RB Samaje Perine: 'He's going to hit you'

By JP Finlay May 02, 2017 11:04 AM

Samaje Perine first made headlines as a freshman at Oklahoma when he ran all over Kansas to the tune of 427 yards and five touchdowns. The stat line was absurd, and it was a big part of a 1,700-yard season in 2014.

While that game was certainly the highlight, what stands out most about Perine's three years with the Sooners is his strength. Perine has high-end speed, but he likes to lower his shoulder and pound the football.

After the Redskins selected Perine in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, that power has his new head coach excited.

"We couldn’t pass up on Samaje. We were happy to get him, man," Gruden said after the draft. "We really enjoyed his interview, his toughness, watching him on tape. You feel his presence when he runs the football. He’s a hard guy to get down, and if you do get him down, you’re going to get up holding your shoulder or something because he’s going to hit you."

Washington struggled in the red zone in 2016, and particularly struggled to run the ball at the goal line. Perine could help in those areas immediately.

At Oklahoma he recorded 49 touchdowns in three seasons, and at the NFL Combine he ranked as the strongest running back in 2017 class. He bench pressed 225 pounds 30 times, far and away the best strength performance of the backs in Indianapolis. 

Asked after the draft to describe his game, Perine gave an answer that Washington brass would love.

"I’d much prefer to go through you than around you."

Make no mistake, Robert Kelley and Chris Thompson will still contribute plenty to the Redskins run game. Kelley has a knack for making defenders miss and Gruden has repeatedly stated his belief in "Fat Rob." The organization also paid up to keep Thompson, who was a restricted free agent this offseason. 

Perine will get opportunities though. His talent and strength will command them. And the head coach sure seems to like his power.

"He's a physical runner, without a doubt. Nobody can argue that point."

After drafting 10 players, needs remain for the Redskins

By Rich Tandler May 02, 2017 8:50 AM

The Redskins checked off a lot of their needs boxes during the three days of the draft but even with 10 picks they are still left with some holes. Here are the team’s remaining needs.

Nose tackle—This is a copy and paste job here from just about every season since 2010, when they first started running the 3-4 defense. Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, a 6-1, 331-pound load out of USC was available until early in the seventh round. But they bypassed the defensive line entirely after taking Jonathan Allen in the first round. Maybe Phil Taylor can revive his career after missing the last two seasons. Or perhaps they will try to sign Dan Williams, the 330-pound veteran who was let go by the Raiders last week. But it seems that they are headed towards playing with no true nose tackle, a strategy that resulted in the Redskins allowing a league-high 5.0 yards per carry on first down.

Inside linebacker—The word is that if Allen was off the board when the Redskins first-round pick came around, inside linebacker Rueben Foster was on the short list of players they would have taken. But after taking Allen they stayed away from the inside linebacker position the rest of the way. They could have taken Zach Cunningham in the second round but they went with outside linebacker Ryan Anderson instead. While the Redskins could have used a young, talented addition to the group they will be OK at the position in 2017. It may be a different story in 2018 when Zach Brown, Will Compton, and Mason Foster are free agents.

Free safety—The plan to have D.J. Swearinger play free safety is dicey. He is more of a natural strong safety and although he played free some in Arizona last year, doing it in spots and doing it 1,000 snaps a year are two different things. They don’t have much choice now. It seems unlikely that Montae Nicholson can fill the role, at least not without a year or two of seasoning. Desmond King of Iowa, who may be able to play sooner, was on the board until early in the fifth round. It’s going to be up to Swearinger to hold down the last line of defense.

Interior offensive line—The Redskins did take one interior O-lineman in Chase Roullier and he could develop into a starter or at least a reliable backup. But the situation at the position may have called for more. Both backup centers are gone as Kory Lichtensteiger retired and John Sullivan left as a free agent. Starters LG Shawn Lauvao and C Spencer Long are both set to be free agents in 2018. It’s possible that Arie Kouandjio can step into Lauvao’s job but that’s not something they can bank on. This was an extraordinarily weak draft for the offensive line so it’s understandable that they didn’t find anyone else.

