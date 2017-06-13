Washington Redskins

After slow start, Redskins Kendall Fuller ready to make an impact

After slow start, Redskins Kendall Fuller ready to make an impact

By Steve Dilsizian June 13, 2017 2:16 PM

The Redskins' secondary is a wild card this season

Gruden on Reed's 11 catches: 'Pretty good day'

2017 U.S. Open Fantasy Golf: Preview, picks, predictions

If sports gambling is legalized, how will leagues benefit?

Relief pitcher Jacob Turner leaves the game
What can Nats do to fix the bullpen prior to trade deadline?

Kendall Fuller was drafted by the Redskins with high expectations. 

However, Fuller has suffered some injuries that have prevented him from displaying his true potential so far.

Before the 2015 season at Virginia Tech, Fuller tore the meniscus in his right knee during preseason camp. After just three games, Fuller elected to have it repaired and missed the rest of the season. 

Following that, Fuller decided to forgo his senior year and declared for the NFL Draft. The 22-year old cornerback was selected by Washington in the third round (84th overall) of the 2016 draft.

At first, the Redskins were patient with Fuller's recovery process and did not want to rush him back onto the field. But after many defensive backs suffered injuries, Fuller was forced into heavy action, probably earlier than he or the team would have liked.

MORE REDSKINS: JORDAN REED SHINES AT TUESDAY'S PRACTICE

In 13 games, Fuller's overall performance was often underwhelming. He recorded 42 total tackles, deflected just two passes and struggled to defend slot receivers. 

This season, though, should be different. 

"Kendall Fuller is back, he's healthy right now, that's the biggest difference you'll see with him," Redskins defensive backs coach Torrian Gray said Tuesday at the team's minicamp.

Gray and Kendall Fuller have a history together, in fact. 

Gray was defensive backs coach at Virginia Tech from 2006-2012, where he and Fuller eventually crossed paths. 

"He came in as a freshman and he was big time right away," Gray said. "You could see that he was a special player and unfortunately he had the injury at Virginia Tech."

Out of all of the defensive backs in OTAs, Gray has specifically kept his eye on Fuller, knowing the potential he has.

"I'd say Kendall has been the one guy that has really impressed me because, like I said, the guy I've seen on film last year and the guy that I'm seeing right now is a lot different of a player," Gray said. 

With Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland being the top corners, the competition for the slot cornerback position is wide open, and Fuller could make a run at it. 

Head coach Jay Gruden can also see a key difference in Fuller compared to last season.

"Talking to him yesterday or today, I think he feels a lot better in where he is physically," Gruden said. "I think this is he feels like his strength is back. He's got a little bit more speed and quickness and I think you'll see a better player."

The Redskins defense allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game in the 2016 season. That means the emergence of Kendall Fuller can't come soon enough.

RELATED: REDSKINS SECONDARY PREVIEW 

Redskins practice report: All hands on deck for minicamp

Redskins practice report: All hands on deck for minicamp

By Rich Tandler June 13, 2017 3:47 PM

Redskins practice report: All hands on deck for minicamp

Redskins don't name a general manager—does it matter?

The Redskins' 5 most important offseason moves

Redskins hoping Tomsula can maximize D-line talent

Redskins by the numbers—Cousins TD's, opposing passers thrive

—Yep, it was hot as the Redskins took the field for the first of two minicamp practices this week, with temperatures in the mid-90’s and typical DC area humidity. But the players were energized as they got in about an hour and a half of good work.

Here are my observations:

—RB Matt Jones, OT Trent Williams, and TE Jordan Reed, all absent from OTAs, were present. After Reed made a catch in position drills he got a “Jordan Reed, back in the house” shout from Jay Gruden. All three had been working out elsewhere and appeared to be in good condition.

—If Reed looks this good all year, they might have him skip OTAs next year, too. He was very sharp and he caught everything thrown in his direction.

RELATED: Redskins don't name a GM--Does it matter?

—It doesn’t appear that new DL coach Jim Tomsula is very worried about a depth chart at the moment. On the first snap of 11-on-11 work, with starters on the field at other positions, the Redskins defensive line was, from left to right, Ziggy Hood, Joey Mbu, and Matt Ioannidis. I think it’s safe to say that group will not be the Week 1 starting front.

—CB Bashaud Breeland wants a big contract next year and he will make himself some money if he plays the run well. He did a good job on one play when two tight ends lined up on his side. Breeland recognized the running play quickly and would have stopped RB Chris Thompson after a short gain if they were tackling live.

—A little while later, the defensive front was Tracy McGee, A.J. Francis, and Brandon Banks. Then it was Mbu and Jonathan Allen on the outside and Phil Taylor in the middle. Obviously, Tomsula sees this is a time to mix, match, and experiment.

—Second-round draft pick OLB Ryan Anderson has some work to do. He was a little bit late in recognizing a few plays, certainly nothing out of the norm for a rookie. He plays with such intensity that there a may be a problem in the early going with him going a million miles an hour to the wrong place. He will learn.

—A reluctance to participate in special teams is why Jones would up being inactive for the last nine games of the season. I’m not sure how seriously he wants to make the team after seeing this:

—In seven on seven drills, Will Blackmon almost intercepted a Colt McCoy pass that was thrown low and short over the middle, but it bounced off the safety’s thighs and was incomplete.

Nate Sudfeld showed his good and bad sides when he got a few seven-on-seven snaps. On his first play, he hesitated in making his decision and may have taken a sack if it was live football. A couple of plays later he threw a nice out pattern to WR Zach Pascal.

MORE REDSKINS: Hot topics: Cravens' progress

Josh Norman has been working on his off-coverage technique all offseason. Today, he seemed to be seeing how far back he could play. A couple of times he lined up eight or nine yards off of the receiver. It probably will not be that long in most game situations but he wants to see how far back he can go and still be effective in coverage.

—There isn’t supposed to be any contact during minicamp but Norman and WR Terrelle Pryor bumped into each other hard fighting for a pass near the sideline. Norman won the battle, knocking the ball away.

—Safety Deshazor Everett made a few plays on the ball, knocking a few passes down and nearly picking off a Colt McCoy pass during a two-minute drill. On the near interception he jumped in front of the receiver on the sideline and got two hands on the ball but he lost control when he hit the ground.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

Matt Jones unsure about his future but knows what he needs to improve

Matt Jones unsure about his future but knows what he needs to improve

By JP Finlay June 13, 2017 3:00 PM

The Redskins' secondary is a wild card this season

Gruden on Reed's 11 catches: 'Pretty good day'

2017 U.S. Open Fantasy Golf: Preview, picks, predictions

If sports gambling is legalized, how will leagues benefit?

Relief pitcher Jacob Turner leaves the game
What can Nats do to fix the bullpen prior to trade deadline?

After skipping voluntary OTAs over the last three weeks, Redskins third-year running back Matt Jones took the field Tuesday with his teammates for mandatory minicamp. 

Nobody that saw Jones would suggest he looked out of shape. In fact, Jones looked the same as he did last season, an impressive physical running back with a penchant for fumbling.

Working with the second and third-teams, Jones showed good hands and speed going through offensive drills. He also had a fumble during team drills that drew the ire of running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Jones lost the starting running back job last season largely as a result of fumbles, and the young runner knows he needs to get better.

"It's just about ball security. Ball security is job security," he said. "That's something I gotta correct and something that must be correct if I want to stay in this league."

At 6-foot-2, Jones stands taller than most NFL running backs. He runs high too, something that many coaches preach against. This offseason, Jones worked with former Redskins Super Bowl winner Ernest Byner about staying low and holding onto the ball. 

MORE REDSKINS: JORDAN REED STANDS OUT AT MINICAMP

"It's about leverage, too. The way I'm built I'm not so low to the ground," Jones said. 

He's working hard for a future in the NFL, though it seems like that won't be with Washington. 

"It's not a secret anymore, it's all out there. I was just feeling it could be my last time so I come out here with the guys and get it in and it might be my last rep. Who knows? I'm gonna take this rep seriously and I'm gonna do what I gotta do," Jones said. "As far as my career is headed I don't know where I could land. I don't know what could happen in this period of time so I'm just putting my head down, grinding, getting back to work. Every time I wake up I'm expecting to grind."

After the fumbles, much of Jones' demise last season was attributed to an unwillingness to play special teams. On Tuesday, Jones said he would play specials if his name was called. 

"Didnt play it too much in college, didnt play it too much when I was here," Jones exlained about special teams. "If I'm required to, if my name is on that list, I only got one choice and that's to do it."

As for his refusal to play specials last season, Jones said that wasn't the case.

"I have no idea with that. I really can't answer that question for you. I could have played it but it wasn't my decision," he said. 

Jay Gruden understands Jones' situation, and he said that after practice the best way to get back on the field is to compete. The coach allowed that with Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson locked in at the top, and Mack Brown and rookie Samaje Perine looking like roster fits, a spot for Jones seems tight. 

"It's really a tough position to crack but I wouldn't put anything past Matt," Gruden said (full video above).

Listening to Jones talk about 2016, the story sounds a bit sad. 

"I had a great camp, good preseason games, good start of the season," he said. "Just kinda went south. Nothing else to say about it, just went south."

Thanks to a rule change this offseason, NFL rosters can stay at 90 men much deeper into the preseason. That means there is no hurry for the Redskins to make a move with Jones. Whether that would be a trade or a release remains to be seen. What seems more and more certain, especially after listening to Jones, is that his future isn't with in Washington. 

<<<NFL POWER RANKINGS: WHO GOT BETTER AFTER THE DRAFT>>>

Want more Redskins? Click here to follow JP on Facebook and check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates via Twitter!

ROSTER BATTLES: Left guard | Tight end Nickel cornerback  | Inside linebacker | Running back

