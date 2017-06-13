After slow start, Redskins Kendall Fuller ready to make an impact

Kendall Fuller was drafted by the Redskins with high expectations.

However, Fuller has suffered some injuries that have prevented him from displaying his true potential so far.

Before the 2015 season at Virginia Tech, Fuller tore the meniscus in his right knee during preseason camp. After just three games, Fuller elected to have it repaired and missed the rest of the season.

Following that, Fuller decided to forgo his senior year and declared for the NFL Draft. The 22-year old cornerback was selected by Washington in the third round (84th overall) of the 2016 draft.

At first, the Redskins were patient with Fuller's recovery process and did not want to rush him back onto the field. But after many defensive backs suffered injuries, Fuller was forced into heavy action, probably earlier than he or the team would have liked.

In 13 games, Fuller's overall performance was often underwhelming. He recorded 42 total tackles, deflected just two passes and struggled to defend slot receivers.

This season, though, should be different.

"Kendall Fuller is back, he's healthy right now, that's the biggest difference you'll see with him," Redskins defensive backs coach Torrian Gray said Tuesday at the team's minicamp.

Gray and Kendall Fuller have a history together, in fact.

Gray was defensive backs coach at Virginia Tech from 2006-2012, where he and Fuller eventually crossed paths.

"He came in as a freshman and he was big time right away," Gray said. "You could see that he was a special player and unfortunately he had the injury at Virginia Tech."

Out of all of the defensive backs in OTAs, Gray has specifically kept his eye on Fuller, knowing the potential he has.

"I'd say Kendall has been the one guy that has really impressed me because, like I said, the guy I've seen on film last year and the guy that I'm seeing right now is a lot different of a player," Gray said.

With Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland being the top corners, the competition for the slot cornerback position is wide open, and Fuller could make a run at it.

Head coach Jay Gruden can also see a key difference in Fuller compared to last season.

"Talking to him yesterday or today, I think he feels a lot better in where he is physically," Gruden said. "I think this is he feels like his strength is back. He's got a little bit more speed and quickness and I think you'll see a better player."

The Redskins defense allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game in the 2016 season. That means the emergence of Kendall Fuller can't come soon enough.

