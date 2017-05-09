Washington Redskins

After the draft, how much improvement should we expect out of the Redskins defense?

After the draft, how much improvement should we expect out of the Redskins defense?

By Rich Tandler May 09, 2017 9:33 AM

The Redskins went heavily for defense in the NFL draft last month. The raw numbers show a slight tilt towards the defense, with six of the 10 picks going on that side of the ball. But the value of the picks they used on defense really tells the story. As valued by the Jimmy Johnson draft pick trade chart, the Redskins used picks worth 1,596 points on defense and 126 points on offense.

And that’s good because the Redskins defense needed a lot of help. You can pick almost any key defensive stat and the Redskins’ performance in 2016 generally ranged from mediocre to awful. They couldn’t stop the pass (opp. 7.4 yards/pass attempt, 21st in NFL) or the run (4.5 yards/attempt, 26th) or opponents on third down (36.6%, 32nd).

How good could the Redskins’ record have been with even an average or slight above-average defense. Certainly, they would have recorded the one additional win they needed to make the playoffs. But it goes deeper than that. Better defensive play could have meant wins over the Cowboys (2 times), Lions, Bengals, and Cardinals.

That’s enough lamenting the past. How much better can the Redskins defense be after the draft and after bringing in four key free agents on defense?

The likely answer is better, but it is not reasonable to expect the defense to morph into a dominant unit, or even a top-10 group.

Looking at the free agents in isolation, their net effect was just a little better than break even. Defensive linemen Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee should be competent. But the Redskins lost Chris Baker to free agency and they cut Ricky Jean Francois so the two free agents need to replace their top two defensive linemen. That is about a wash.  

Even if D.J. Swearinger is not a natural free safety he should be a moderate upgrade over David Bruton and the others who tried to man the position last year.

The wild card is inside linebacker Zach Brown. The Redskins have not had a player with his speed and athleticism at the position in the seven seasons they have been running the 3-4 defense. If they can figure out how to utilize him he could have a substantial impact. If they plug him in and have him do what they’re always had the inside backers have done, his influence will be minimal.

Before moving on from free agents it’s appropriate to mention OLB Junior Galette, who has not played a snap since signing in August of 2015. He is the ultimate wild card; the Redskins could get a dozen sacks from him or he may have little to no impact.

The bottom line on the free agents is that fans should know better than to expect much out of an influx of defensive free agents. If you have any questions, just Google Albert Haynesworth or Adam Archuleta.

As far as the draft, it is reasonable to expect first-round pick Jonathan Allen to have an immediate impact on the line? Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Allen will inject youth and athleticism to a line on a team that has not invested a first-round pick in the position since 1997.

Second-round pick OLB Ryan Anderson can help but don’t expect him to explode onto the scene. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982 only seven players who were drafted in the second round or later got double-digit sacks as a rookie. It hasn’t been done since Mark Anderson of the Bears got 12 sacks in 2006 after Chicago drafted him in the fifth round.

No doubt, Anderson can give the pass rush a boost and he should get better over the next couple of seasons. The same can be said of Fabian Moreau, who may not be ready to fully practice until well into training camp. His 2017 impact is likely to be minimal. Fourth-round safety Montae Nicholson and seventh-round defensive backs Josh-Harvey-Clemons and Joshua Holsey are going to have to compete to make the team and their biggest impact could be felt on special teams.

This all should add up to improvement for the defense in 2017. That’s improved, not transformed or dominant. That still may be enough to put an extra win or two on the board.

Need to Know: How will the Redskins handle the logjam at outside linebacker?

By Rich Tandler May 10, 2017 5:00 AM

Here is what you need to know on this Wednesday, May 10, 14 days before the Redskins start OTAs on May 24.

Timeline

It’s been 129 days since the Redskins played a game. Their season opener against the Eagles at FedEx Field is in 123 days.

Days until:

—Redskins rookie camp (5/12) 2
—Redskins OTAs start (5/24) 14
—Training camp starts (7/27) 78

How will the Redskins handle a logjam at outside linebacker?

Let’s take these two related questions to look at the whole inside-outside linebacker question here.

From everything I have heard, second-round pick Ryan Anderson is going to be an outside linebacker. In a conference call shortly after he was drafted, Anderson declared, “I'm going to be the best outside linebacker in the game.” Apparently, it would be news to him if the Redskins planned on putting him on the inside.

Many fans have drawn the conclusions that Anderson can play inside because of his size. Jay Gruden didn’t directly say that Anderson is an outside LB but he did say that his weight, 253 pounds at the combine, would not be an impediment to him playing outside. “If he's playing outside, nobody runs outside,” said Gruden shortly after the team took Anderson with the 49th pick in the draft. “He's great at setting that edge.”

To be sure, the coaches could get him out of the field, run him through some drills and scrimmages, and decide that he might be suited to lining up on the inside. And it’s possible that he will occasionally line up inside in certain blitz packages in nickel situations. But a look with Anderson on the inside when the Redskins are in their base 3-4 defense currently is not in the plans.

That leaves a logjam at outside linebacker. The Redskins have Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, Junior Galette, Trent Murphy, and Anderson. All are first- or second-round picks except Galette and he had double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons he played.

The Redskins carried four outside linebackers most of last year with Houston Bates joining Smith, Kerrigan, and Murphy. The addition of Anderson and the return of Galette from injury will put Bates on the bubble.

That still leaves the Redskins with five OLBs. Murphy will be suspended the first four weeks of the season so they will carry the other four in Weeks 1-4. When Murphy returns, they will add him to the 53-man roster. But, as Brandon notes, that’s not what is in doubt. Will they be able to keep all five on the game-day 46-man roster?

I believe they will find a way to put all five in uniform. Special teams will be the key. If all OLBs with the exceptions of Kerrigan and possibly Galette, can contribute on special teams the coaches can make it happen. Last year, inside linebacker Terence Garvin was active 16 games and played special teams almost exclusively (58 snaps on defense). The fifth outside linebacker could take the roster spot and the game-day active spot vacated by Garvin, who was not re-signed.

And what if an OLB is not enthusiastic about playing special teams? He could then find himself on the inactive list. It’s a different position, but ask RB Matt Jones about it.

It should be noted here that the Week 5 game that we’re talking about here will be played on October 5, a little less than five months from now. A lot can happen between now and then. In particular, while Galette appears to be on track to recover from the Achilles injury he suffered last July, I would not be placing any big futures bets on his health when October rolls around.

But if he can play, fitting five edge rushers on to the 46-man roster will be a good problem for Gruden and Greg Manusky to have.  

Stay up to date on the Redskins. Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Preston Smith's fed up with almost sacking QBs and wants to finish better in 2017

By Peter Hailey May 09, 2017 10:50 PM

In the NFL, pressuring the opposing quarterback is a premium skill. But pressuring, and then also taking down, the opposing quarterback is even more valued.

As a rookie for the Redskins in 2015, Preston Smith did more of the latter on his way to compiling eight sacks, which was a very high number for a first-year pro. That total was almost cut in half in his second year, though, as Smith had just four and a half takedowns in 2016.

Whether or not No. 94 has heard the favorite phrase of crotchety people everywhere about close only counting in horseshoes and hand grenades, he can at least definitely relate to it after a sophomore campaign in which he reached passers plenty, but just couldn't get them to the ground in time. 

And that's something he believes he must address heading into 2017.

"I just feel like I had a lot of opportunities to get more sacks, and just in the moment, didn't capitalize," Smith told Redskins Insider JP Finlay during a #RedskinsTalk podcast conversation. "I missed a lot of sacks. There was a lot of real close ones."

Smith then reviewed the almost-sacks that pained him the most, including a few against the Bears where Matt Barkley was barely able to get the ball out before his knee hit the ground and one against Ben Roethlisberger where the Steelers legend completed a pass despite having the defender on him.

It was also very evident in the 24-year-old's tone that this was something he really finds difficult about being in the NFL (in fact, he told Finlay earlier in the chat he has given up fried foods this offseason, and his voice was nowhere near as sad then as it was when running through the near-sacks).

"It's like you work hard to get a sack, and sometimes, OK, you get there, and the quarterback's throwing the ball while he's falling or even though you're attached to him," he said. "It's frustrating, and that's pretty much my whole [2016] season, it was a frustrating season. Because I can get there. It wasn't a problem of getting there."

The negative side of getting to his targets a moment too late in his second season is that it led to that glaring difference in his overall stats. But is there a positive side? 

Well, in a way, yes — Smith understands exactly what he needs to do better to bounce back for the Redskins starting in the fall.

"When I get to the quarterback this year, I just know," he said. "I have to have those opportunities, I have to create those moments where he has no chance to get the ball off." 

