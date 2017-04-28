3 biggest games of Ryan Anderson's Alabama career

Ryan Anderson played four seasons for the Alabama Crimson Tide, though his career did not take off until his junior and senior seasons. In those two years, Anderson combined for 14.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
Looking back at his biggest games is a fun excercise to see the 6-foot-2, 253 lbs., linebacker at his best.
No. 3
- November 14, 2015 - Alabama @ Mississippi State - The Crimson Tide won this road game against Dak Prescott and the Bulldogs, and Anderson was a big part of the win. He registered five tackles along with two sacks and two tackles for loss and recovered a fumble. This marked Anderson's lone two sack game at 'Bama.
No. 2
- October 8, 2016 - Alabama @ Arkansas - It's hard to remember now as the Tide steamrolled the Hogs, but there was a major upset alert when 'Bama traveled to Arkansas for a nationally televised game. Anderson showed up big time, making nine tackles to go with two tackles for loss and a sack. Nine tackles marked a career high.
No. 1
- January 9, 2017 - Alabama vs Clemson - Anderson played his best game in the biggest spot. Yes, it was the only loss for Anderson in his final two seasons and it came in the national title game, but he was all over the field. Twice he made tackles for loss to go with one sack and seven total tackles, but he also forced a fumble and recovered two fumbles.
Bonus: Anderson scored one touchdown in his career. It came in the College Football Playoff game against Washington. He grabbed an interception and rumbled 26 yards for the TD. Notice a trend? In big games, Anderson delivers.
The Redskins haven't shied away from using draft picks on players with an injury history, and that trend continued all the way to their final pick of the draft with Auburn CB Joshua Holsey.
Holsey missed parts of the 2013 and 2015 seasons at Auburn due to torn ACLs, but rebounded with a strong season in 2016. He had 30 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended in his senior season.
He was overlooked through most of the draft process due to his injury history and was snubbed at the combine.
The seventh round is a spot to take a flier on a guy who has some traits you like, and this certainly fits the bill with the pick of Joshua Holsey.
With two picks in the seventh round, the Redskins rolled the dice and selected Josh Harvey-Clemons. A safety from Louisville that started his career at Georgia, Harvey-Clemons was a five star recruit out of high school that eventually left Georgia due to multiple positive drug tests.
His junior year at Louisville, however, was a breakout season for Harvey-Clemons. Here are three things to know:
- Testing - At Georgia, Harvey-Clemons dealt with multiple suspensions for marijuana. That had a major impact on his draft status, and will have the eyes of the NFL watching him on the next level.
- Size - Harvey-Clemons has the size to play safety in the NFL, or maybe even more of a hybrid role like Su'a Cravens as a rookie. He's listed at 6-foot-4 and 217 lbs. NFL.com describes him with an "alpha mentality."
- Keep it together - After sitting out a transfer year, Harvey-Clemons played well at Lousville for two seasons. He logged more than 140 tackles and took ACC conference honors in 2015 and 2016. Whatever problems he had early in his college career (cough pot cough) he controlled at Louisville. If that continues, Harvey Clemons could have a chance at making the Redskins roster.
Simply put? The Redskins rolled the dice on a kid with good size and tackling ability who had problems with marijuana early in his college career. A lot of college students have problems smoking marijuana early in their college career. In the 7th round, this seems like a good gamble.
