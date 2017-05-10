The 2017 Redskins may not be better than last year but the will be younger

We don’t know if the Redskins will be better than they were last year but it’s a good bet that they will be younger.
A look at the projected depth chart on offense and on defense reveals that no starters will be over the age of 29 when the Redskins take the field for their Week 1 game against the Eagles.
MORE REDSKINS: How will they handle the logjam at OLB?
Here are the projected starters and their ages as of September 10
Offense
- QB Kirk Cousins, 29
- RB Rob Kelley, 24
- WR Jamison Crowder, 24
- WR Josh Doctson, 24
- WR Terrelle Pryor, 28
- TE Jordan Reed, 27
- LT Trent Williams, 29
- LG Shawn Lauvao, 29
- C Spencer Long, 26
- RG Brandon Scherff, 25
- RT Morgan Moses, 26
Defense
- NT Phil Taylor, 29
- DE Jonathan Allen, 22
- DE Stacy McGee, 27
- ILB Zach Brown, 27
- ILB Will Compton, 27
- OLB Ryan Kerrigan, 29
- OLB Preston Smith, 24
- CB Josh Norman, 29
- CB Bashaud Breeland, 25
- S D. J. Swearinger, 26
- S Su’a Cravens, 22
Most of the reserves who are likely to play key roles are also under 30. Only second tight end Vernon Davis, defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, and safeties Will Blackmon and DeAngelo Hall will be 30 in Week 1. Reserve offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is 31.
Last year, four players 30 or older were at the top of the depth chart for Week 1:
- C Kory Lichtensteiger
- WR Pierre Garçon
- NT Kedric Golston
- S DeAngelo Hall
In addition, Will Blackmon and Donte Whitner, who started a combined 15 games at safety, were both 31. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson turned 30 late in the season.
Younger does not necessarily mean better. In recent seasons have had one of the youngest rosters in the NFL and last year they finally broke out of their 7-9 run by going 4-12. Of the 10 youngest teams in the NFL last year, five finished with a winning record and four were in the top five draft slots last spring.
RELATED: Five young veterans who could step up for the Redskins
So, being young will not necessarily get the Redskins anywhere. But it’s better to be a young team that finished 8-7-1 a year ago than it is to be an old one. We will see how the season unfolds.
Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.