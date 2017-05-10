Washington Redskins

The 2017 Redskins may not be better than last year but the will be younger

By Rich Tandler May 10, 2017 9:12 AM

Nine of the 10 Redskins draft picks are in the fold

Redskins are underdogs more often than they are favorites in 2017

Who starts at running back, on defensive line?

The Redskins' 2017 season will be a success if they win one game

Redskins 2017 roster battles: Which cornerback will cover the slot?

We don’t know if the Redskins will be better than they were last year but it’s a good bet that they will be younger.

A look at the projected depth chart on offense and on defense reveals that no starters will be over the age of 29 when the Redskins take the field for their Week 1 game against the Eagles.

Here are the projected starters and their ages as of September 10

Offense

  • QB Kirk Cousins, 29
  • RB Rob Kelley, 24
  • WR Jamison Crowder, 24
  • WR Josh Doctson, 24
  • WR Terrelle Pryor, 28
  • TE Jordan Reed, 27
  • LT Trent Williams, 29
  • LG Shawn Lauvao, 29
  • C Spencer Long, 26
  • RG Brandon Scherff, 25
  • RT Morgan Moses, 26

Defense

  • NT Phil Taylor, 29
  • DE Jonathan Allen, 22
  • DE Stacy McGee, 27
  • ILB Zach Brown, 27
  • ILB Will Compton, 27
  • OLB Ryan Kerrigan, 29
  • OLB Preston Smith, 24
  • CB Josh Norman, 29
  • CB Bashaud Breeland, 25
  • S D. J. Swearinger, 26
  • S Su’a Cravens, 22

Most of the reserves who are likely to play key roles are also under 30. Only second tight end Vernon Davis, defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, and safeties Will Blackmon and DeAngelo Hall will be 30 in Week 1. Reserve offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is 31.

Last year, four players 30 or older were at the top of the depth chart for Week 1:

  • C Kory Lichtensteiger
  • WR Pierre Garçon
  • NT Kedric Golston
  • S DeAngelo Hall

In addition, Will Blackmon and Donte Whitner, who started a combined 15 games at safety, were both 31. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson turned 30 late in the season.

Younger does not necessarily mean better. In recent seasons have had one of the youngest rosters in the NFL and last year they finally broke out of their 7-9 run by going 4-12. Of the 10 youngest teams in the NFL last year, five finished with a winning record and four were in the top five draft slots last spring.

So, being young will not necessarily get the Redskins anywhere. But it’s better to be a young team that finished 8-7-1 a year ago than it is to be an old one. We will see how the season unfolds.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Redskins sign nine of 10 draft picks

By Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 4:48 PM

The Redskins have all but one of their draft picks under contract.

The team announced that nine of the its 10 draft picks have signed on the line. DE Jonathan Allen, LB Ryan Anderson, RB Samaje Perine, S Montae Nicholson, TE Jeremy Sprinkle C Chase Roullier, WR Robert Davis, S Josh Harvey-Clemons, and CB Josh Holsey are under contract in advance of the team’s rookie camp, which starts tomorrow.

The only one who is not signed is third-round cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Getting draft picks under contract mostly is a drama-free process. Per the CBA, all contracts are for four years. Contracts for the players are slotted and we have a pretty good idea of what the deals look like before the players are even picked. For example, according to Over the Cap, Allen’s slot at No. 17 overall will pay him a total of $11.6 million with a $6.6 million of that coming in the form of a signing bonus. The salary cap charge for this year will be $2.1 million It will gradually rise to $3.7 million in 2020.

The later picks get less lucrative deals. Holsey, the last player selected by the Redskins, got a deal worth about $2.5 million with a signing bonus of $81,000.

The rookie camp runs Friday through Sunday. The draft picks, the undrafted rookies signed by the Redskins last week, perhaps several dozen other players who are trying out will participate.

Redskins 2017 Roster Battle: With addition of Zach Brown, increased competition at linebacker

By JP Finlay & Rich Tandler May 11, 2017 11:56 AM

The Redskins go into OTAs with competition for jobs and depth chart position at several spots on the field. Over the next week, Redskins insiders Rich Tandler and J.P. Finlay look at how these competitions stand right now and they each make the case for a potential winner.

Inside linebacker

The contenders: The Redskins signed Zach Brown in free agency to bolster the middle of their defense, and his arrival should do just that. A Pro Bowler last season in Buffalo, Brown made nearly 150 tackles to go with four sacks, an interception and four pass break-ups. Brown didn't sign a one-year, prove-it type deal with the Redskins to sit the bench. He will start, and that means one of Mason Foster or Will Compton will be sent to the bench. Compton re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent, and will be the front runner to start alongside Brown. Why Compton? There are a few reasons, but the biggest one is that Brown has played mostly Will linebacker in his previous stops. That's Foster's position, as Compton mans the Mike linebacker spot. Compton knows the Washington defense, was voted captain in 2016, and is able to get unit into the huddle and make all the calls. Compton and Foster proved a solid duo in the second half of the 2015 season, though 2016 did not produce as much. Compton missed 13 tackles, second most on the team, though he played much of the year with a hurt knee and was forced to miss a game late in the year. Foster played well in 2016, particularly in the season finale against the Giants. He made 17 tackles in that game and was the best Redskins player on the field. Martrell Spaight and Chris Carter will provide depth and play special teams. Su'a Cravens played inside linebacker in 2016, but in 2017, he will play safety, though some play as a dime LB remains would not be a shock. Despite holding 10 picks, the Redskins did not select an inside linebacker during the 2017 Draft, even with Brown, Foster and Compton eligible for free agency in 2018.

And the winner is...

Finlay: Compton has the inside track to start alongside Brown, but Foster will play plenty. Cravens logged nearly 300 snaps as a LB in 2016, and Foster seems likely to gobble those up and more. What will be most interesting to watch is if Brown pushes for the Mike spot in camp. Unlikely, but as he grows as a player he might want to run the defense, especially with another run at free agency in 2018 after he found a down market in 2017. Pro Football Focus ranked Foster as the Redskins best linebacker in 2016 and fourth best defender overall. If he continues to make plays, he could also push Compton at the Mike spot. This battle will likely push into Richmond, but the important thing for fans to remember is that the Redskins play a true 3-4 base defense on only about 30 percent of their snaps. Barring injury, a combination of Compton, Foster and Brown will all play a lot this fall. 

Tandler: I think that the point that JP makes at the end is the most important. All three inside linebackers will play a lot. Don’t forget that Su’a Cravens, who was the nickel linebacker last year, is now a safety. That leaves snaps that will have to be picked up. The issue they have is that while it’s arguable that Compton is the third best player of the three he may be on the field more often than Brown or Foster because of his role as the one who calls the plays. It will be interesting to see if Foster and/or Brown work on calling defenses in training camp. 

I think the coaches like Compton for a lot of reasons but the missed tackles are a big issue. Also, I doubt that all three are around in 2018 so is not only competition for an immediate starting job but for employment next year and beyond. 

