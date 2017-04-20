2017 NFL Schedule Release: Redskins schedule includes 5 primetime games

After a long day of game-by-game leaks, the NFL released Washington's full schedule on Thursday. Fans have plenty to be excited about, and maybe complain, as the Redskins will play in five nationally televised primetime games, including consecutive Thursday night games in Weeks 12 and 13.

The Redskins will open the 2017 season playing at home against NFC East foe Philadelphia. The 'Skins have beaten the Eagles in five straight contests, and will look to make it six when their season kicks off on September 10th at 1 p.m.

From there the Redskins will make their first of two trips to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Former offensive coordinator Sean McVay took over the Rams head coaching job this offseason, and it will be an early opportunity to show his old team what they lost when the two sides matchup on September 17th.

Week 3 the 'Skins return home for their first primetime game, Sunday night September 24th against the Raiders. In Week 4, the Redskins will travel to Kansas City for a second straight primetime game, this one a Monday night affair against the Chiefs.

An early season Week 5 bye greets the 'Skins after back-to-back night games, and then in Week 6 the Redskins will welcome back another former offensive coordinator when Kyle Shanahan brings his San Francisco 49ers to FedEx Field on Sunday, October 15th. The team's third road game comes on another Monday night game, this time in Philadelphia on October 23rd.

Six days later on Sunday, October 29th, the 'Skins will host the Cowboys. Dallas swept Washington last season, winning at FedEx Field in Week 2 and beating the 'Skins on Thanksgiving Day.

Another West Coast trip comes up next, as Washington travels to Seattle for a contest on Sunday, November 5th. That will mark the halfway point of the season for the Skins.

The second half of the slate starts with a home game against Minnesota, scheduled for Sunday, November 12th. One week later, the Redskins travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on the 19th.

The franchise will host its first-ever Thanksgiving home game on November 23rd against the New York Giants. The team will play a second consecutive Thursday night game one week later in Dallas on November 30th. That's right: Back-to-back Thursday night games.

Following the consecutive Thursday night games, the Redskins again travel to Los Angeles, this time to face the Chargers. The game is scheduled at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday December 10th.

Weeks 15 and 16 mark the first time all season that Washington will host consecutive home games. In Week 15 the Cardinals come to town (Dec. 17, 1 p.m.) and on Christmas Eve the Broncos will visit FedEx Field for a 1 p.m. start.

The season finale comes on the road at the Meadowlands against the Giants. Last season, the Redskins lost to the Giants in Week 17 to be kicked out of the playoffs. This year, Washington might get the chance to exact revenge.

