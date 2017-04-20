Washington Redskins

2017 NFL Schedule Release: Redskins schedule includes 5 primetime games

By JP Finlay April 20, 2017 8:00 PM

After a long day of game-by-game leaks, the NFL released Washington's full schedule on Thursday. Fans have plenty to be excited about, and maybe complain, as the Redskins will play in five nationally televised primetime games, including consecutive Thursday night games in Weeks 12 and 13. 

The Redskins will open the 2017 season playing at home against NFC East foe Philadelphia. The 'Skins have beaten the Eagles in five straight contests, and will look to make it six when their season kicks off on September 10th at 1 p.m.

From there the Redskins will make their first of two trips to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. Former offensive coordinator Sean McVay took over the Rams head coaching job this offseason, and it will be an early opportunity to show his old team what they lost when the two sides matchup on September 17th.

Week 3 the 'Skins return home for their first primetime game, Sunday night September 24th against the Raiders. In Week 4, the Redskins will travel to Kansas City for a second straight primetime game, this one a Monday night affair against the Chiefs.

An early season Week 5 bye greets the 'Skins after back-to-back night games, and then in Week 6 the Redskins will welcome back another former offensive coordinator when Kyle Shanahan brings his San Francisco 49ers to FedEx Field on Sunday, October 15th. The team's third road game comes on another Monday night game, this time in Philadelphia on October 23rd. 

Six days later on Sunday, October 29th, the 'Skins will host the Cowboys. Dallas swept Washington last season, winning at FedEx Field in Week 2 and beating the 'Skins on Thanksgiving Day. 

Another West Coast trip comes up next, as Washington travels to Seattle for a contest on Sunday, November 5th. That will mark the halfway point of the season for the Skins.

DOWNLOAD PRINTABLE SCHEDULE HERE

The second half of the slate starts with a home game against Minnesota, scheduled for Sunday, November 12th. One week later, the Redskins travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on the 19th.

The franchise will host its first-ever Thanksgiving home game on November 23rd against the New York Giants. The team will play a second consecutive Thursday night game one week later in Dallas on November 30th. That's right: Back-to-back Thursday night games.

Following the consecutive Thursday night games, the Redskins again travel to Los Angeles, this time to face the Chargers. The game is scheduled at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday December 10th.

Weeks 15 and 16 mark the first time all season that Washington will host consecutive home games. In Week 15 the Cardinals come to town (Dec. 17, 1 p.m.) and on Christmas Eve the Broncos will visit FedEx Field for a 1 p.m. start.

The season finale comes on the road at the Meadowlands against the Giants. Last season, the Redskins lost to the Giants in Week 17 to be kicked out of the playoffs. This year, Washington might get the chance to exact revenge. 

<<<LOOKING AT REDSKINS DRAFT PROSPECTS>>>

Want more Redskins? Check out @JPFinlayCSN for live updates or click here for the #RedskinsTalk Podcast on iTunes, here for Google Play or press play below. Don't forget to subscribe!

Chris Thompson will be with Redskins for at least one more year, team announces

By Rich Tandler April 21, 2017 4:20 PM

Coming into Friday the Redskins had two unsigned restricted free agents. Now, they have just one. 

The team announced that running back Chris Thompson has re-signed. If he signed his restricted free agent tender, he will be under contract for one year with a salary of $2.7 million. 

The announcement came just as the deadline for RFA’s to sign offer sheets with other teams passed. That meant that Thompson had no other practical options than to sign with the team. 

MORE REDSKINS: ONE REASON EACH GAME ON THE SCHEDULE WILL BE MUST-SEE TV

Still unsigned is linebacker Will Compton. He got a restricted free agent tender for $1.8 million. We will see how his situation plays out. 

Last season, Thompson was the team’s third-down back and he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career. He posted 68 rushing attempts for 356 yards and three touchdowns and 49 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns. All those stats were career highs for Thompson, a fifth-round pick of the Redskins in 2013.

Stay up to date on the Redskins! Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year. Like his Facebook page Facebook.com/TandlerCSN and follow him on Twitter @Rich_TandlerCSN.

Redskins 2017 schedule: One reason to watch each of Washington's games this year

By Peter Hailey April 21, 2017 12:40 PM

Because the NFL's regular season schedule only includes 16 games for each team, and because Redskins fans are as dedicated as they come, it's not like those who watch Washington are going to need much convincing to tune in each week when the Burgundy and Gold take the field in 2017.

However, sometimes, life gets in the way. Trips are planned, events are lined up and certain things have to get done.

With that being said, CSNmidatlantic.com is here to tell you why your life absolutely has to be put off when the Redskins are in action. And to illustrate that point, look no further than this gallery, which identifies one reason why each contest on the 'Skins' schedule is can't-miss television.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW CSN'S GALLERY THAT EXPLAINS WHY EACH REDSKINS GAME IS A MUST-WATCH AFFAIR

Whether it's reunions with former coaches and players, tantalizing matchups between stars or a chance to exact revenge, there is something behind every contest that makes them all appointment viewing.

So, before you nail down that honeymoon or confirm that down-the-road reservation at a trendy D.C. restaurant, flip through the slideshow and allow yourself to be persuaded to keep these 16 3-hour windows as wide open as Jamison Crowder.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW CSN'S GALLERY THAT EXPLAINS WHY EACH REDSKINS GAME IS A MUST-WATCH AFFAIR

