Washington Redskins

2017 NFL Schedule Release: Printable Redskins schedule

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 20, 2017 6:38 PM

The NFL officially released the 2017 regular-season schedule for all 32 teams today. 

Click below to download a printable copy of the Redskins's 2017 schedule and hang it somewhere visible: On your refrigerator, on the wall of your cubicle – wherever you won't lose it. 

DOWNLOAD AND PRINT 2017 REDSKINS SCHEDULE HERE

Redskins Insider JP Finlay wrote a full breakdown of Washington's schedule, which will include the Redskins's first home game on Thanksgiving Day

Redskins 2017 schedule: One reason to watch each of Washington's games this year

By Peter Hailey April 21, 2017 12:40 PM

Because the NFL's regular season schedule only includes 16 games for each team, and because Redskins fans are as dedicated as they come, it's not like those who watch Washington are going to need much convincing to tune in each week when the Burgundy and Gold take the field in 2017.

However, sometimes, life gets in the way. Trips are planned, events are lined up and certain things have to get done.

With that being said, CSNmidatlantic.com is here to tell you why your life absolutely has to be put off when the Redskins are in action. And to illustrate that point, look no further than this gallery, which identifies one reason why each contest on the 'Skins' schedule is can't-miss television.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW CSN'S GALLERY THAT EXPLAINS WHY EACH REDSKINS GAME IS A MUST-WATCH AFFAIR

Whether it's reunions with former coaches and players, tantalizing matchups between stars or a chance to exact revenge, there is something behind every contest that makes them all appointment viewing.

So, before you nail down that honeymoon or confirm that down-the-road reservation at a trendy D.C. restaurant, flip through the slideshow and allow yourself to be persuaded to keep these 16 3-hour windows as wide open as Jamison Crowder.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW CSN'S GALLERY THAT EXPLAINS WHY EACH REDSKINS GAME IS A MUST-WATCH AFFAIR

Redskins' Chris Thompson and Will Compton still unsigned but their options are very limited

By Rich Tandler April 21, 2017 12:00 PM

Chris Thompson and Will Compton are expected to be two key contributors for the 2017 Washington Redskins. Technically both are unsigned but they don’t have many options.

The third-down back and starting Mike linebacker both were tendered as restricted free agents by the team. Thompson was given a second-round tender, which offered him a one-year salary of $2.7 million while Compton got the low tender at $1.8 million.

The tenders give both of them the opportunity to go out and solicit offer sheets for their services. If the Redskins choose to match an offer sheet the players would remain with the team. If they opt not to match they would have received a second-round pick as compensation for Thompson and no compensation for Compton.

But as of 4 p.m. today those options will no longer be on the table. That is the deadline for players to sign offer sheets with other teams. After today they revert to having their rights held exclusively by the Redskins. 

[Note: An earlier version had the wrong deadline for signing an offer sheet.]

The two players should now seriously consider signing their tenders, which they have not done according to the roster on the team’s website. They can’t go anyplace else and there is a significant downside if they don’t sign them by June 15.

What happens on June 15? The team has the right to withdraw the tender offer and substitute the cleverly named “June 15 tender”.  The salary for that tender is 110 percent of the player’s 2016 salary. For Thompson that would be $742,500 and for Compton it would be $660,000.

Certainly, both players would like to get long-term contracts rather than signing one-year deals. But they can still negotiate for a deal after they sign the tenders. And they really don’t gain any leverage by not signing since in less than two months they face large reductions in pay.

I would expect both players to sign at some point prior to June 15, probably much sooner. The best course of action would be to sign, play well this year, and set themselves up for a good payday as unrestricted free agents in 2018.

Rich Tandler covers the team 365 days a year.

