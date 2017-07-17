Washington Nationals

Quick Links

Zimmerman sets franchise HR record, Nationals beat Reds 6-1

Zimmerman sets franchise HR record, Nationals beat Reds 6-1

By Associated Press July 17, 2017 8:35 PM

Trending Now

3:12

Details from inside Bruce Allen's unique Monday presser

0:45

Kirk Cousins has a clear desire to be a Redskin

1:53

Bruce Allen describes negotiations with Kirk Cousins

1:20

Ian Rapoport feels Kirk Cousins will be Redskins QB in 2019

1:23

Rapoport: Redskins biggest misstep with Cousins was in 2016

The NL East leaders opened the second half of the season with a franchise record, a series sweep and a significant upgrade -- exactly how the Nationals wanted to keep their momentum going.

Ryan Zimmerman set the Nationals' career home run record with a solo shot, and Bryce Harper connected again on Monday as Washington powered its way to a 6-1 victory for a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds.

Zimmerman's 235th career homer moved him ahead of Vladimir Guerrero for most in Expos and Nationals history. Guerrero quickly tweeted congratulations , saying he doesn't mind being second.

"It's special to be in one place your entire career," said Zimmerman, in his 12th season with the team that made him a first-round draft pick. "You can't do stuff like this if you're not in the same place for a long time. So I feel very lucky to have spent my entire career here, honored to have hit more home runs than any Expo or National. It's cool."

The Nationals emerged from the All-Star break with an emphatically successful series -- 13 homers, including three by Harper, and 35 runs overall by the league's top offense. It was the Nationals' first four-game sweep of the Reds and left them 6-1 against Cincinnati this season.

Washington improved to a season-high 20 games over .500 (56-36) with its ninth victory in 11 games.

The Nationals' roster got a little better during the series, too. Washington shored up its weak bullpen by getting relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from Oakland on Sunday. They'll join the team in Los Angeles for the start of a series against the Angels on Tuesday.

"We know we have a good team and we've put ourselves in a good spot to start the second half, but we've got a ways to go," Zimmerman said. "Obviously we acquired two talented guys for the bullpen, and we'll just try to keep scoring runs so that they can come in and lock the games up."

Stephen Strasburg (10-3) recovered from his shortest start of the season by fanning 11 in seven innings and allowing four hits, including Eugenio Suarez's homer. Strasburg left his last start -- a 13-0 loss to Atlanta on July 8 -- after Nick Markakis' liner deflected off his hip in the third inning.

He allowed only two hits -- including an infield single -- in his last five innings.

"Your body wants to pretend it's the offseason," Strasburg said of the break between starts. "It took a little while to get going."

Scott Feldman (7-7) lasted only one inning, limited by a stiff right knee that has been bothering him. He gave up a double, a single, Harper's three-run homer and Zimmerman's solo shot in his first 12 pitches. Feldman left after facing nine batters and giving up five runs on 33 pitches.

"It wouldn't loosen up," Feldman said of the knee. "It was one of those days. I put the team in a tough spot. We were down five runs right off the bat."

Harper's homer extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Brian Goodwin's solo shot made it 6-1 in the sixth.

4 FOR 4

The last time the Nationals swept a four-game series was last season against Atlanta. It was the 11th four-game sweep in Nationals history.

KEEP RUNNING

Daniel Murphy scored from second base on Matt Wieter's fly out in the first inning, turning it into a sacrifice fly. Right fielder Scooter Gennett made a diving catch in the gap and then stumbled and dropped the ball while trying to get up, giving Murphy enough time to make it home.

STATS

It was Strasburg's sixth double-digit strikeout game of the season and the 35th of his career. ... Anthony Rendon extended his hitting streak to 11 games. ... Nationals starters allowed only one run in the series. ... The 13 homers allowed in a series matched the Reds' club record.

NATIONALS MOVES

Washington called up right-hander Jacob Turner from Triple-A. Right-hander Koda Glover -- sidelined since April by a hip injury -- was moved to the 60-day DL.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: CF Michael Taylor hasn't yet started baseball-related activities as he recovers from a strained right oblique. He went on the DL on July 7.

Reds: C Devin Mesoraco began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville. He'll play a few games and be re-evaluated. He's been sidelined since July 5 with a strained left shoulder.

UP NEXT

Nationals: They face the Angels for the first time since 2011. Washington is 6-7 in interleague play this season.

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (1-1) will be called up to make his third career start when the Reds face the Diamondbacks. He also started on April 16 against Milwaukee and July 6 at Colorado.

Quick Links

Nationals new reliever Sean Doolittle grew up a Redskins fan

usa_today_9223732.0.jpg
USA Today Sports

Nationals new reliever Sean Doolittle grew up a Redskins fan

By Steve Dilsizian July 17, 2017 10:47 AM

Trending Now

3:12

Details from inside Bruce Allen's unique Monday presser

0:45

Kirk Cousins has a clear desire to be a Redskin

1:53

Bruce Allen describes negotiations with Kirk Cousins

1:20

Ian Rapoport feels Kirk Cousins will be Redskins QB in 2019

1:23

Rapoport: Redskins biggest misstep with Cousins was in 2016

On Sunday, the Nationals made a trade with the Oakland Athletics to bring in some much needed bullpen help.

Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nats for prospects Sheldon Neuse and Jesus Luzardo along with bullpen arm Blake Treinen.

It turns out that one of the newly acquired pitchers is a big Redskins fan.

In an interview with Redskins.com, Doolittle explained that his dad was raised in Annapolis, Md. and grew up a Redskins fan.

The former A's pitcher was raised by his father the same way, rooting for the burgundy and gold.

RELATED: MURPHY HOMERS TWICE, NATS ROUT REDS

Although being the new kid on the team, it looks as if Doolittle will fit right in here in D.C.

Quick Links

Daniel Murphy homers twice in 14-4 rout of Reds

usatsi_10162603.jpg
USA Today Sports

Daniel Murphy homers twice in 14-4 rout of Reds

By Associated Press July 16, 2017 5:16 PM

Trending Now

3:12

Details from inside Bruce Allen's unique Monday presser

0:45

Kirk Cousins has a clear desire to be a Redskin

1:53

Bruce Allen describes negotiations with Kirk Cousins

1:20

Ian Rapoport feels Kirk Cousins will be Redskins QB in 2019

1:23

Rapoport: Redskins biggest misstep with Cousins was in 2016

CINCINNATI  -- Daniel Murphy hit two of Washington's five home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Nationals to a 14-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Adam Lind and Jose Lobaton added two-run shots and Anthony Rendon had a solo homer, his third home run in two games, to help the Nationals to their third win in the four-game series and fourth straight victory overall.

The Nationals have hit 10 home runs in the series, the sixth time since moving from Montreal in 2005 that they've hit at least 10 home runs in a four-game series. Washington has outscored the Reds 29-11 in the first three games of the series, which ends on Monday afternoon.

Tanner Roark (7-6) allowed three unearned runs in six innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Homer Bailey (2-3) allowed eight runs and hits in four innings for his second poor start of the season against the Nationals.

Bailey, who started the season on the disabled list after surgery for bone spurs, made his season debut against Washington on June 24 and allowed six hits and eight runs in 1 2/3 innings. Bailey's ERA in two starts against Washington is 25.40. It's 4.60 against the other three teams he's faced.

Murphy's 15th homer of the season and first since June 28 gave Washington a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Nationals made it 4-0 in the second on back-to-back leadoff doubles by Lind and former Red Chris Heisey and Wilmer Difo's bases-loaded groundout.

Murphy's second homer of the game followed back-to-back fifth-inning leadoff walks to Difo and Bryce Harper. Rendon's single knocked Bailey out of the game, and Lind hit his seventh homer of the season off reliever Ariel Hernandez.

Rendon led off the seventh with his 19th homer of the season.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (9-3) has 36 strikeouts in 36 innings over seven starts against Cincinnati.

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (7-6) limited the Nationals to seven hits and two runs in seven innings of a 6-2 Cincinnati win on June 25 at Washington.

Load more