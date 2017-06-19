Washington Nationals

Tanner Roark unable to preserve six-run lead before Marlins walk off Nationals in ninth

Tanner Roark unable to preserve six-run lead before Marlins walk off Nationals in ninth

By Associated Press June 19, 2017 11:25 PM

MIAMI (AP) -- Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins overcame an early six-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Monday night.

Miami slugger Justin Bour tied the game at 6 in the third inning with a grand slam, his 18th homer. Giancarlo Stanton also hit his 18th of the season to make it 7-all in the seventh.

Bryce Harper hit his 18th homer for Washington, and Anthony Rendon also went deep.

Enny Romero (2-3) retired his first two batters in the ninth but walked Dee Gordon on four pitches. Gordon stole second and went to third on a sharp infield single by Stanton before Christian Yelich walked on a 3-2 pitch to load the bases.

Ozuna then hit a 96 mph fastball on an 0-2 count to the warning track in left-center to trigger a celebration by the Marlins, who lost to Atlanta on walk-off hits by Brandon Phillips on Saturday and Sunday.

Washington's Tanner Roark squandered a 6-0 lead by giving up six runs in the third and failed to make it through the inning. The right-hander has an ERA of 7.94 in his past three starts.

A.J. Ramos (2-3), the Marlins' sixth pitcher, worked around a leadoff walk in a scoreless ninth.

Four consecutive Marlins reached with two outs in the third on an infield single, two walks and Bour's third career slam.

Nationals center fielder Michael A. Taylor had a two-run single, threw out two runners on the bases and robbed the Marlins of a run with a running, backhand catch on the warning track.

Miami left-hander Justin Nicolino lasted only three innings in his return from a bruised left index finger. Pitching for the first time since May 30, he allowed six runs, three earned.

Jacob DeGrom denies Nationals sweep of Mets on Father's Day

Jacob DeGrom denies Nationals sweep of Mets on Father's Day

By Associated Press June 18, 2017 4:32 PM

NEW YORK (AP) -- Jacob deGrom hit his first major league home run and shut down a bruising Washington Nationals lineup on three singles for eight dominant innings Sunday, giving the New York Mets a 5-1 win that prevented a four-game sweep.

Fresh off pitching the Mets' first complete game of the season in his previous start against the Cubs, deGrom turned in a complete effort, excelling with his arm, bat and glove.

The NL East-leading Nationals had been 6-0 at Citi Field this season and had battered the Mets in three games this week, never trailing while totaling 18 extra-base hits. But they had trouble touching the blue-stitched balls -- used all around Major League Baseball on Father's Day -- thrown by deGrom (6-3).

The right-hander mixed his fastball, slider and changeup well, fanned Bryce Harper with a 97 mph heater on his 105th and last pitch and walked off to a standing ovation. He struck out six and walked two, and the only run against him was unearned.

A career .199 hitter in 176 at-bats coming in, deGrom also provided the biggest jolt. He hit the first pitch of the third inning from Joe Ross (3-3) over the wall in left-center.

The 2014 NL Rookie of the Year, a converted infielder at Stetson University, kept holding down his helmet as he rounded the bases, making sure it didn't fly off his flyaway hair. His victory made the Mets 17-0 when their pitcher homers dating to a loss when Jason Isringhausen connected in 1996, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

T.J. Rivera had four hits for the Mets. A popup that Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy lost in the sun set up two New York runs in the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

Trea Turner stole four bases, setting a Nationals record. Harper extended his hitting streak to 11 games, leading to Ryan Zimmerman's sacrifice fly in the first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Shawn Kelley was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained muscle in his upper right back. The reliever is 3-2 with four saves and a 7.00 ERA in 22 games, giving up nine homers in 18 innings. He was on the DL in May with a lower back strain. RHP A.J. Cole was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. He pitched once for Washington in May, winning a start vs. Philadelphia.

Mets: Star LF Yoenis Cespedes got a planned day off after starting three straight games. He spent six weeks on the DL with a strained hamstring and returned last weekend.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (6-4, 4.39 ERA) opposes LHP Justin Nicolino (0-1, 4.15) to begin a three-game series at Miami. Roark has given up a career-most three home runs to Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, but has held him to a .214 batting average (6 for 28).

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.48) starts against lefty ace Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 2.23) in the opener of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Wheeler is coming off the shortest start of his career, giving up eight runs in 1 2/3 innings vs. the Cubs.

Nationals hit three homers to win third straight game against Mets

Nationals hit three homers to win third straight game against Mets

By Associated Press June 17, 2017 8:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Trea Turner hit a leadoff homer and the Washington Nationals backed Stephen Strasburg with three long balls Saturday, beating the New York Mets 7-4 to stay undefeated at Citi Field this season.

Adam Lind added a two-run shot and Jose Lobaton also went deep for the NL East leaders, who can finish a four-game sweep Sunday afternoon. Washington is 6-0 in Queens this year -- part of an impressive 24-12 mark on the road -- and has won 12 of 16 at the Mets' home ballpark since the start of last season.

Yoenis Cespedes homered and had four hits for third-place New York, which dropped 11 1/2 games out of first. The banged-up Mets (30-37) expected to challenge rival Washington at the top of the division, but injuries and poor pitching have taken their toll in a race that no longer looks competitive.

Strasburg (8-2) permitted two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, rebounding from his worst start of the season. He struck out five and walked two.

Four relievers from a much-maligned bullpen finished up, with Enny Romero getting five outs for his second save. The left-hander gave a huge fist pump after Cespedes grounded into a game-ending double play.

Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon each had an RBI double for the Nationals, who have won seven of nine meetings with the Mets this season. Washington hit three homers for the second straight matchup and turned four double plays -- one night after spinning three behind ace Max Scherzer.

The Nationals scored once in each of the first four innings against Seth Lugo (1-1), including on a two-out throwing error by third baseman Wilmer Flores. Turner's fifth career leadoff homer and third this season, on Lugo's second pitch, was the third the Mets have allowed in their past five games.

After trailing by four twice, New York cut it to 6-4 in the eighth on an RBI single by Jose Reyes. With two on, Romero struck out Rene Rivera to end the inning -- Rivera fanned all four times up.

Rendon's run-scoring double in the ninth made it 7-4.

Lugo gave up four runs, three earned, over 6 2/3 innings in his second start of the season after recovering from elbow inflammation. He was diagnosed with a partially torn ligament late in spring training.

The Mets had won Lugo's previous eight starts dating to last year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Shawn Kelley was receiving treatment for tightness in his neck before the game. Unless it loosened up, manager Dusty Baker did not expect Kelley to be available out of the bullpen. Kelley worked the ninth inning Friday night and threw 26 pitches in closing out a 7-2 victory.

Mets: Cespedes, who returned from a strained hamstring June 10, started his third straight game ahead of a scheduled day off Sunday. The slugger has also dealt with quadriceps and heel issues recently, and his legs were tested several times Saturday following hours of heavy rain in the early afternoon before the game. But he ran well all day, legging out two infield singles, twice going first to third and even galloping a long way for a running catch in deep left field. He hustled into second base on one of Jay Bruce's three singles and later scored one of his three runs with a feet-first slide on Flores' line-drive sacrifice fly, barely beating a strong throw from right fielder Bryce Harper.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (3-2, 6.39 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday. Washington has scored 85 runs in Ross' eight starts this season.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (5-3, 4.33 ERA) threw 116 pitches Monday in his second career complete game, beating the Chicago Cubs 6-1 with a five-hitter. He is 3-3 with a 3.40 ERA in nine starts vs. the Nationals and has 22 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings against them this year.

