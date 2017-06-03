Strasburg, offense shine as Nationals beat Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Daniel Murphy and Brian Goodwin each had four hits, including a home run, and Stephen Strasburg pitched seven strong innings as the Washington Nationals defeated the Oakland Athletics 13-3 on Friday night.

Murphy was 4 for 5 with two RBIs including his 10th home run. He's 10 for 18 with three extra-base hits and five RBIs over his last four games since missing three games last weekend with an illness.

Goodwin played right field in place of Bryce Harper, who was serving the third of his four-game suspension for his role in Monday's brawl with the San Francisco Giants. His home run was his first in the majors and the four hits were a career high.

Dusty Baker's 1,800th managerial win was Washington's fourth straight and ninth in 11 games. The Nationals combined for 20 hits.

Oakland lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Strasburg (7-1) struck out seven and allowed two runs, four hits and three walks.

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon was 2 for 5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.

The Nationals broke a 2-2 tie in a decisive four-run fourth inning rally in which they sent 10 batters to the plate, five of whom reached safely with two outs.

Murphy and Michael Taylor hit solo home runs off A's starter Andrew Triggs (5-5) to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

Matt Joyce hit a two-run home run off a 0-1 94 mph fastball Strasburg left over heart of the plate in the bottom of the third.

Triggs lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits including two home runs in his shortest start of the season.

Reliever Zach Neal gave up seven runs and nine hits including three home runs in 3 1/3 innings.

A's first baseman Yonder Alonso hit his 15th home run.