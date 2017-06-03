Washington Nationals

Strasburg, offense shine as Nationals beat Athletics

By Associated Press June 03, 2017 11:13 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Daniel Murphy and Brian Goodwin each had four hits, including a home run, and Stephen Strasburg pitched seven strong innings as the Washington Nationals defeated the Oakland Athletics 13-3 on Friday night.

Murphy was 4 for 5 with two RBIs including his 10th home run. He's 10 for 18 with three extra-base hits and five RBIs over his last four games since missing three games last weekend with an illness.

Goodwin played right field in place of Bryce Harper, who was serving the third of his four-game suspension for his role in Monday's brawl with the San Francisco Giants. His home run was his first in the majors and the four hits were a career high.

Dusty Baker's 1,800th managerial win was Washington's fourth straight and ninth in 11 games. The Nationals combined for 20 hits.

Oakland lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Strasburg (7-1) struck out seven and allowed two runs, four hits and three walks.

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon was 2 for 5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.

The Nationals broke a 2-2 tie in a decisive four-run fourth inning rally in which they sent 10 batters to the plate, five of whom reached safely with two outs.

Murphy and Michael Taylor hit solo home runs off A's starter Andrew Triggs (5-5) to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

Matt Joyce hit a two-run home run off a 0-1 94 mph fastball Strasburg left over heart of the plate in the bottom of the third.

Triggs lasted just 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and nine hits including two home runs in his shortest start of the season.

Reliever Zach Neal gave up seven runs and nine hits including three home runs in 3 1/3 innings.

A's first baseman Yonder Alonso hit his 15th home run.

Scherzer fans 11 as Nats sweep Giants

scherzer-usat.jpg

By Associated Press June 01, 2017 2:33 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Max Scherzer struck out 11 in a five-hitter and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 3-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Ryan Zimmerman hit his 15th homer, a three-run shot off Matt Cain (3-4) in the first inning that stood up as Scherzer (6-3) went the distance for the first time this season.

Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner added two hits apiece to help Dusty Baker move within one win of becoming the 16th major league manager to reach 1,800 career victories.

Washington played without slugger Bryce Harper, who began serving a three-game suspension for his role in Monday's bench-clearing brawl between the teams. Harper initially was suspended four games but had the penalty reduced and agreed to drop his appeal.

Bryce Harper's suspension reportedly reduced following appeal

By Caroline Brandt May 31, 2017 5:10 PM

Major League Baseball has reduced Bryce Harper's four-game suspension by one game following his appeal, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

The MLB suspended Harper for charging the mound after being intentionally struck by a 98 MPH fastball in the 8th inning by Giants reliever Hunter Strickland.

Both players received suspensions and filed appeals in order to play in Tuesday night's game. In addition, both players were fined.

RELATED: Mike Rizzo's Old-School Take on Harper-Strickland Brawl

Harper will return to the outfield to finish up the series against Oakland Sunday.

Strickland's appeal on his six-game suspension has yet to be resolved.

