Strasburg, Nats bats power past Cubs 8-4

With Bryce Harper's free agency approaching in 2018, the Nationals slugger has kept his options open as everyone is speculating about where he'll end up when his contract with the Nats has come to an end.

From the Yankees to the Cubs, the rumor mill simply isn't stopping. And, perhaps, another clue about his plans has appeared.

Before Tuesday night's matchup against the Cubs, Harper posted an Instagram with his wife, Kayla, along with childhood friend and Cubs third baseman, Kris Bryant, and Bryant's wife, Jess.

That was nothing unusual as the pair grew up playing baseball together in their hometown of Las Vegas. However, the caption is what stuck out.

Just two Vegas boys living out our dream with the ones we love! This is what it's all about..What a time to be alive🙌🏻#MLB #702 #Back2BackOneDay A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

"Just two Vegas boys living out our dream with the ones we love! This is what it's all about..What a time to be alive🙌🏻#MLB #702 #Back2BackOneDay"

Social media went into a frenzy over what seemed like an allusion to Harper's future: he wants to eventually join back up with his childhood buddy Kris Bryant, just like the good ol' days.

Adding to the worry is that Harper's dog is named Wrigley.

Are the Cubs a shoo-in for Bryce Harper with the appeal of his childhood best friend and his dog's name?

Could this allusion mean heading up the windy city and a reunion for Harper and his pal?

Did Harper just hint at his future with the Cubs with an Instagram hashtag?