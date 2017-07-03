Washington Nationals

Ryan Raburn walks-off the Mets after another bullpen debacle

Ryan Raburn walks-off the Mets after another bullpen debacle

By Associated Press July 03, 2017 9:45 PM

WASHINGTON -- Ryan Raburn drove in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the Washington Nationals survived another bullpen collapse for a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Monday night.

Curtis Granderson tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer off Nationals reliever Matt Albers (4-1). Granderson's heroics came after Michael Taylor's two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth broke a scoreless tie.

MORE NATS: Max Scherzer's June numbers are ridiculous

Matt Wieters opened the ninth with a walk against Paul Sewald (0-3), moved to second following a sacrifice bunt and took third on Adam Lind's deep fly ball. Following Stephen Drew's walk, Raburn's slow, looping liner to left field off Fernando Salas fell in front of a diving Yoenis Cespedes, scoring Wieters.

Nationals left fielder Brian Goodwin kept the game scoreless in the top of the eighth by throwing out Brandon Nimmo trying to score from second on Jose Reyes' base hit.

Washington's Stephen Strasburg and Mets starter Steven Matz each tossed seven scoreless innings in their respective no-decisions.

Washington has won back-to-back games after dropping three in a row.

New York lost its second consecutive game after winning four straight and seven of eight.

Strasburg, one of five Nationals chosen to the 2017 NL All-Star team, allowed two hits with six strikeouts and three walks in his third start against New York this season.

The right-hander did not allow a hit after Reyes' single in the third and retired the final 10 batters. That stretch started by striking out Travis d'Arnaud looking with the bases loaded in the fourth after Strasburg walked three batters.

The Nationals are 8-3 against the Mets this season.

Matz allowed four hits and four strikeouts. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 17. Matz has worked at least six innings in 10 straight starts.

Washington put two runners on against Matz in the first, second and fourth innings, but went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position in those spots. All-Star Ryan Zimmerman grounded into an inning-ending double play in the first.

Dominant June earns Max Scherzer NL pitcher of the month

Dominant June earns Max Scherzer NL pitcher of the month

By Tyler Byrum July 03, 2017 2:53 PM

Max Scherzer, the reigning Cy Young winner, has come to form with a dominant month of June, earning him the National League Pitcher of the Month award.

In five starts, the Washington Nationals ace posted a 0.99 ERA with four earned runs over the course of 36.1 innings. During that same spa, he only allowed 14 hits and notched 51 strikeouts, including a three-hit, 14 strikeout performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 6.

Averaging 12.63 strikeouts per nine innings, the right-hander won his third NL Pitcher of the Month honor of his career, his first since July 2015. Throughout his entire 2016 Cy Young campaign, he did not claim the award once.

Despite the impressive marks across the board, his record was only 3-2 in June. On the season, Scherzer is 10-5, with 163 strikeouts and a league-leading 1.94 ERA.

MORE BASEBALL: DOES THIS BRYCE HARPER HASHTAG WORRY YOU?

Nationals' Trea Turner suffers broken wrist after getting hit by pitch against Cubs

Nationals' Trea Turner suffers broken wrist after getting hit by pitch against Cubs

By Ben Brown June 29, 2017 8:27 PM

As if Thursday couldn't get any worse for the Nationals after blowing a ninth-inning lead against the Cubs, Trea Turner is now out indefinitely with a broken wrist, according to the Washington Post. 

Turner suffered the injury in the bottom of the seventh inning when he was nailed by a 96 mile-per-hour fastball from Cubs pitcher Pedro Strop on his right wrist.

[More Nationals: Did Bryce Harper hint at his future with this Instagram post?]

Initially, it didn't appear to be a significant injury. Turner stayed in the game and played shortstop in the top of the eighth inning, but he was removed in the top of the ninth inning for Stephen Drew.  

The injury comes at an awful time for Turner, who was really getting hot at the plate. In his last 10 games, Turner was hitting .366 with 11 runs scored and nine stolen bases. Turner's 35 stolen bases this season are the most in all of baseball. 

[2017 MLB Power Rankings]

Drew and Wilmer Difo are the other shortstops on the roster and are the obvious options to fill in for Turner. 

