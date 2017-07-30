Washington Nationals

Quick Links

Rockies spoil Fedde's debut as Nats drop the first game of the doubleheader

usatsi_10188257.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

Rockies spoil Fedde's debut as Nats drop the first game of the doubleheader

By Associated Press July 30, 2017 8:42 PM

Trending Now

1:23

Will Norman's bow and arrow celebration return this year?

Jonathan Allen training camp
0:15

Allen says 'crazy' Tomsula reminds him of Alabama coaches

3:49

DJ Swearinger joins Brian Mitchell at training camp

1:29

Lavar Ball is in the dog house for berating female official

2:10

How big of a season could Josh Doctson have?

WASHINGTON -- Charlie Blackmon had four hits and scored four runs and the Colorado Rockies roughed up Erick Fedde in his major league debut, beating the Washington Nationals 10-6 on Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Blackmon had four singles, while DJ LeMahieu had three hits, including two doubles, and scored twice. Nolan Arenado added three hits and two RBIs.

Fedde (0-1) allowed 10 hits and seven runs -- five earned -- in four innings while striking out three.

The 2014 first-round selection loaded the bases in the first inning before recording his first out on Gerardo Parra's double-play groundout that scored Blackmon. Ramiel Tapia's single scored LeMahieu one batter later and Colorado led 2-0 after the first inning.

Kyle Freeland (11-7) went five innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out four.

Ryan Zimmerman hit two home runs and Wilmer Difo also homered for Washington. Both finished with three hits.

Fedde settled down in the second by striking out the side but struggled with the top of the Rockies' order in the third and fourth innings before exiting the game with the Nationals trailing 7-4. Colorado scored at least two runs in three of the four innings Fedde pitched.

Zimmerman had a three-run homer in the third inning and a solo shot in the seventh. He has 24 homers this season and his four RBIs left him tied for the most in franchise history with Tim Wallach, who played with the Montreal Expos from 1980-92.

Arenado tripled in Blackmon in the eighth while Ryan Hanigan had an RBI double in the ninth.

Greg Holland picked up his 33rd save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Jake McGee (mid-back strain) was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to July 27. "Jake's been feeling it for a few days. In St. Louis it started bothering him a little bit . when he was warming up yesterday he felt it again," said manager Bud Black. Colorado recalled LHP Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Albuquerque. He has allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings this season for the Rockies and Chicago Cubs.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 5.84) is 1-1 with a 7.65 ERA in five starts on the road this season.

Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (1-1, 4.76) makes his second home start since returning to Washington. Jackson is 1-4 with a 10.80 ERA against the Rockies.

Quick Links

Ryan Zimmerman breaks D.C. home run record

zimmerman.png
USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Zimmerman breaks D.C. home run record

By Michaela Johnson July 30, 2017 2:49 PM

Trending Now

1:23

Will Norman's bow and arrow celebration return this year?

Jonathan Allen training camp
0:15

Allen says 'crazy' Tomsula reminds him of Alabama coaches

3:49

DJ Swearinger joins Brian Mitchell at training camp

1:29

Lavar Ball is in the dog house for berating female official

2:10

How big of a season could Josh Doctson have?

Ryan Zimmerman passed Frank Howard as the all-time Washington D.C. home run leader with a three-run bomb just inside the right field foul pole Sunday against the Rockies.

It was his 238th career homer, and his 22nd of the season. 

Howard said "nobody is happier for [Zimmerman] than me." He set the previous record in 1971 with the Washington Senators. 

Zimmerman, who is hitting .315/.357/.577 this season, recieved a curtain call from the fans at Nationals Park after rounding the bases.

Later in the game Zimmerman hit a solo shot to tie the franchise RBI record.

Quick Links

Nationals can't figure out Rockies' Marquez, lose 4-2

Nationals can't figure out Rockies' Marquez, lose 4-2

By Associated Press July 30, 2017 9:58 AM

Trending Now

1:23

Will Norman's bow and arrow celebration return this year?

Jonathan Allen training camp
0:15

Allen says 'crazy' Tomsula reminds him of Alabama coaches

3:49

DJ Swearinger joins Brian Mitchell at training camp

1:29

Lavar Ball is in the dog house for berating female official

2:10

How big of a season could Josh Doctson have?

WASHINGTON -- German Marquez is rolling along quite nicely for the Colorado Rockies. Just ask Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals.

Marquez carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Trevor Story homered and Colorado beat Washington 4-2 on Saturday night in a matchup of playoff contenders.

Marquez (9-4) set down his first 16 batters before allowing three hits in a span of four hitters in the sixth inning. The right-hander struck out a career-high 10 while allowing two runs and three hits over seven innings in his 20th career start.

"That's a really special performance when you take a perfecto into the sixth inning," Colorado manager Bud Black said.

Pat Neshek, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, pitched a perfect eighth in his Rockies debut. Greg Holland, who was activated from the paternity list Saturday, completed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 32nd save in 33 tries.

Marquez won his fourth consecutive start. He also joined teammates Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela as the only rookies in the majors with at least nine victories this season.

"He had great stuff going tonight," Nationals catcher Matt Wieters said. "He had a curveball that was really sharp. It was tough. He was able to throw it for strikes early and then throw a hard one below. He got rolling there the first time through the lineup."

Harper went 0 for 4 to end his 19-game hitting streak. Tanner Roark (8-7) labored through five innings, allowing four runs and five hits with four walks.

"He was wild wide off the plate," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "Every time he tried to go away, it'd be off the plate."

Story hit a two-run drive to right-center in the second for his 15th homer this season. Gerardo Parra and Mark Reynolds added consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth.

Marquez struck out Adam Lind to open the sixth. Wieters then poked a single to left to break up Marquez's bid for a perfect game and pinch hitter Howie Kendrick, making his Washington debut a day after he was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia, doubled.

Wilmer Difo got Washington on the board with a two-run single, but Harper struck out to end the threat.

Harper, Ryan Zimmerman, Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon and Lind, the Nationals' Nos. 3-7 hitters, each entered the night hitting at least .317. They combined to go 0 for 16.

"To hold this lineup that they have to what he did tonight, he obviously had electric stuff throwing 98, 99," Reynolds said. "He was dotting his slider and curveball and threw his changeup when he had to. He was impressive."

Load more