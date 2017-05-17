Washington Nationals

Nationals vs. Pirates Preview: Turner, bullpen once again focal points

Nationals vs. Pirates Preview: Turner, bullpen once again focal points

By Associated Press May 17, 2017 1:39 PM

PITTSBURGH — The Washington Nationals have a ton of bullpen issues. Even so, they will look for that unit to do even more than usual on Wednesday, as right-hander Jacob Turner will be called from the bullpen to make a spot start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Nationals played a doubleheader on Sunday, which necessitated an extra arm in manager Dusty Baker's rotation. Turner was stretched out earlier in the year, so he was the logical choice.

Turner has a 2-1 record and a 3.31 ERA in seven appearances this season, but just one of those was a start, and that came back on April 24. Since then, he has pitched more than two innings just once and not at all since May 3.

In his career, Turner has been a starter more often than a reliever, with 54 of his 86 career appearances coming in a starting role. His only career action against the Pirates came as a starter in 2014, when Turner was with the Chicago Cubs. He lost that game, giving up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in what is now essentially ancient history.

However, the Nationals' bullpen struggles are very much up to the minute. The team's relievers have the second-worst ERA in the National League, and several pitchers who were expected to have prominent roles have struggled out of the chute.

Joe Blanton (9.49 ERA), Blake Treinen (8.10 ERA) and Shawn Kelley (7.15 ERA) all have inflated numbers. Treinen and Kelley -- along with Koda Glover and Enny Romero -- were part of the group of relievers expected to compete for saves. Instead of one player stepping up, Baker has been left to mix and match while the quartet muddles through.

Glover earned the nod in the ninth inning on Tuesday, but it took him 29 pitches to get through the scoreless frame to complete an 8-4 win over the Pirates, bringing into question his availability for Wednesday.

"We've got to get his pitch count down so he can go the next day and the next day," Baker said.

With the bullpen already missing Turner and the spot starter unlikely to turn in a long outing, the game very well could come down to the back of the Nationals' bullpen again.

"On the real good teams that I've had, when you get to the sixth or seventh inning, we know it and they know that the game is over," Baker said. "And so we just got to go back to the drawing board to try to figure it out. We've used different guys in different places and different guys late in the game."

The Pirates will counter with their starting pitcher who has most reliably gone deep into games, Gerrit Cole. The right-hander has recorded seven consecutive quality starts and has a 3.06 ERA on the season. However, his record is just 1-4 thanks to some lacking run support.

That has been a common theme in Pittsburgh. The Pirates are hitting just .224 on the season, second worst in the National League.

"Guys are going up there fighting," manager Clint Hurdle said after his team went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday. "We just keep playing the game."

Cole is 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA in four career starts against Washington.

Bullpen comes through as Nationals hold off Pirates

Bullpen comes through as Nationals hold off Pirates

By Associated Press May 16, 2017 10:57 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Bryce Harper belted his 13th home run, Ryan Zimmerman smacked a two-run double to add to his major league-leading RBI total and the Washington Nationals held off the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Harper's laser to the last row of seats in right field in the ninth gave the 24-year-old star a home run in every ballpark in the National League. He finished with two hits to move ahead of Zimmerman for the major league-lead in batting average (.388).

Zimmerman had two hits, including a double in third inning that gave him 38 RBIs on the season. Jayson Werth added three hits and is batting .457 (16 for 35) in his last nine games.

Stephen Strasburg (4-1) allowed three runs in six-plus innings, walking one and striking out three on a night he didn't have his best stuff.

Josh Harrison had two hits for the Pirates, including his sixth home run of the season, and also avoided a tag at second base with an acrobatic slide in the sixth. Chad Kuhl (1-4) remained winless since the first week of the season.

The Nationals are in the process of running away with the NL East not even a quarter of the way into the season thanks to the best offense in baseball. The lineup wasted little time getting to Kuhl, who hasn't won since beating Atlanta six weeks ago.

Trea Turner led off with a double and scored on Werth's RBI single. Strasburg led off the third with a single, moved to second on a single by Werth, and Zimmerman followed one batter later with a double that put the Nationals in front 4-1. Michael Taylor tripled with one out in the fourth, and Wilmer Difo, who came in batting just .196, sent Kuhl's pitch to the seats for his first of the season to make it 6-1. Kuhl's ERA ballooned to 6.69 in eight starts.

Strasburg never appeared to get settled. Harrison turned an 89 mph slider into a moonshot to the left field bleachers in the first and Pittsburgh made solid contact throughout Strasburg's 108-pitch outing. He exited after allowing a leadoff double to Josh Bell and walking Francisco Cervelli in the seventh.

Enter Washington's bullpen, which began the day with a 5.53 ERA, third worst in the majors. Matt Albers and Oliver Perez came on and didn't retire any of the three combined batters they faced, thanks in part to a throwing-error by Zimmerman. Pittsburgh closed within two on Adam Frazier's RBI single before Blake Treinen -- who began the season as the closer before being demoted -- got Harrison to hit into a double play, then struck out Andrew McCutchen to end the threat.

The strikeout dropped McCutchen's batting average to .206. The five-time All-Star was removed as part of a double switch in the eighth.

Harper drilled Wade LeBlanc's pitch with one on in the ninth to give the Nationals some breathing room.

Now is the time for the Washington Nationals to address bullpen issues

Now is the time for the Washington Nationals to address bullpen issues

By Tyler Byrum May 16, 2017 12:29 PM

Early on the 2017 season has established that the Washington Nationals are in desperate need for a bullpen makeover.

Through 37 games, and a 24-13 record, non-starters have accounted for seven of the teams 13 losses.

Of the remaining six losses given to the starters, one was behind the arm of Jeremy Guthrie who allowed 12 runs in only two outs of the first inning on April 8. Following the disastrous performance, Guthrie has since opted for free agency after the Nationals sent him down to a minor league assignment. 

Essentially, the Nationals five starters have accounted for a record of 14-5 (A.J. Cole has also earned a win in his lone start). 

From there, Washington has been in 19 save situations. Of those 19 situations, the bullpen was able to pull out 11 saves. That leaves eight blown saves for the bullpen, only a 58 percent success rate. 

Fortunately for the Nationals, the bats rallied and prevented four of those games from becoming losses. Still, it remains a problem and it is one that the National have plenty of time to address.

Here is a look at the main bulk of the bullpen for the Nationals: 

Enny Romero: 2-1, 17 games, 4.86 ERA, 16.2 IP, one save, two blown saves

Blake Treinen: 0-1, 17 games, 8.10 ERA, 16.2 IP, three saves, one blown save

Matt Albers: 2-0, 14 games, 0.61 ERA, 16.1 IP, two saves, one blown save

Joe Blanton: 0-2, 14 games, 9.49 ERA, 12.1 IP

Shawn Kelley: 3-1, 13 games, 7.15 ERA, 11.1 IP, three saves, two blown saves

Koda Glover: 0-1, 13 games, 3.38 ERA, 10.2 IP, two saves, one blown save

Oliver Perez: 0-0, 10 games, 4.32 ERA, 8.1 IP

Only one of the bullpen pitchers average a sub-3.00 ERA, which is difficult to do when you are only averaging one-to-two innings a game. As a whole, the bullpen has a 5.53 ERA on the season, third worst in the majors ahead of only San Diego (5.41) and Detroit (5.60). 

As long as the rest of the NL East continues to struggle, there will be no issue with Washington making the postseason with the bats being able to carry them. To become championship contenders though, the backup pitchers need to figure it out. Dusty Baker will have chances to move guys around, like Albers, into a closer role. If not, soon it will become time for the front office to look elsewhere.

Reminder, the non-waiver trade deadline is July 31st. 

