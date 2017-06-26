Nationals stage spirited rally in ninth but fall just short in series opener vs. Cubs

The Dodgers are living their best life right now.

Cody Bellinger looks like he's just going to go and hit two home runs a game for the rest of the year, Yasiel Puig is fun again and they're fresh off a 10-game win streak. Kenley Jansen went 112 batters without issuing a walk. All of this is coming, by the way, during a year when Clayton Kershaw is more Very Good than he is Great.

It's a good time to be a fan of an incredibly young and talented team in a top-5 market with a well-regarded front office that's been written a blank check. How did everyone not named the Dodgers do this week? To the rankings!

2017 MLB POWER RANKINGS

30. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2017 Record: 24-49

Previous Ranking: 30

Last 10 Games: 3-7

Notable Performance: Maikel Franco (.333/.419/.481 last week)

And there goes Maikel Franco, right back on the trade block. The Phillies' rebuild is starting to look a lot murkier.

29. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2017 Record: 27-50

Previous Ranking: 29

Last 10 Games: 1-9

Notable Performance: Brandon Belt (.316/.409/.947 last week)

It's weird to see the Giants play THIS poorly. Johnny Cueto is arguably the best available starter on the trade market though, and that obviously bodes well for their future.

28. CINCINNATI REDS

2017 Record: 29-38

Previous Ranking: 27

Last 10 Games: 1-9

Notable Performance: Joey Votto (.360/.385/.680 last week)

When you go 1-9 over the last 10 and let the Nats put an 18-spot on you, you drop a spot or two in the rankings. Them's the rules.

27. SAN DIEGO PADRES

2017 Record: 31-44

Previous Ranking: 29

Last 10 Games: 6-4

Notable Performance: Yangervis Solarte (.364/.462/.909 last week)

In an annual July tradition, the Padres will fleece someone for one of their relievers. Brad Hand in a Dodgers uniform, anyone?

26. DETROIT TIGERS

2017 Record: 32-42

Previous Ranking: 15

Last 10 Games: 2-8

Notable Performance: Miguel Cabrera (.400/.444/.840 last week)

The Tigers are our biggest fallers of the week. 2-8 in their last 10, including a frustrating Perfect Game bid broken up by a bunt single. Not their best week.

SEE THE REST OF THE RANKINGS HERE