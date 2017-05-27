Nationals players visit local little league baseball teams

WASHINGTON -- Stephen Strasburg dominated San Diego with a career-high 15 strikeouts while allowing three hits over seven innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Padres 3-0 on Saturday.

Strasburg (6-1) singled and scored Washington's first run on Bryce Harper's RBI grounder in the third inning. Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run homer for the second consecutive game.

San Diego's lineup offered little resistance against Strasburg the day after Max Scherzer dominated the Padres with 13 strikeouts in Washington's 5-1 win.

Strasburg struck out the side in the third and sixth and had at least two in the first six innings.

The right-hander previously struck out 14 batters twice including his Major League debut on June 8, 2010. He set a personal best by setting down Franchy Cordero in the seventh.

Stephen Strasburg: 14 K through 6 innings. That's more than Kerry Wood (12), Randy Johnson (12), Max Scherzer (13) had in their 20 K games — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2017

The Padres have been overmatched by the Nationals' starters the last two days. pic.twitter.com/GTMV4uvLfv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 27, 2017

Matt Albers pitched the eighth and Koda Glover the ninth for his fifth save.

Clayton Richard (3-6) followed up his complete-game victory over the Diamondbacks on May 21 by allowing three runs and 10 hits over six innings.

One out after Anthony Rendon's leadoff single in the sixth, Taylor drove a pitch over the wall in center field for his fourth homer of the season.

Washington has won two straight and five of six.

San Diego is 5-13 since May 9.

Strasburg registered his third win in as many starts. The San Diego native is 6-1 with a 2.93 ERA for his career against his hometown team.

He also matched the Padres' hit total thru five innings. After moving to third base following his leadoff single in third, Strasburg beat a throw home from first baseman Yangervis Solarte for a 1-0 lead.

San Diego loaded the bases with one out in the first following a single, a throwing error by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and Cory Spangenberg's four-pitch walk. Strasburg ended the threat by striking out Austin Hedges on three pitches.

The Padres had two singles in the sixth, but Strasburg recorded strikeouts for the final two outs. Washington pitchers finished with 17 strikeouts.

