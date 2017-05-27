Nationals players visit local little league baseball teams

The Nationals visited several Washington D.C.-area little league baseball teams on Saturday before their afternoon game against the Padres.
10 #Nats visited local youth baseball sites this morning as a part of the our Youth Baseball Uniform Program.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) May 27, 2017
THIS is what it's all about. pic.twitter.com/oSQEVZMlsv
The Nats’ Youth Baseball Uniform Program enables the team to get involved in their community. In addition to visiting local youth teams, the Nationals give all each player a jersey, a hat and the opportunity to come to a game at Nats Park.
The goal of the program is to “breakdown and minimize financial barriers that can prevent kids from playing baseball.”
WATCH - Giving back to his community@Bharper3407 spends morning with @NWLLDC! More tonight on @ABC7News!@Nationals @JWerthsBeard pic.twitter.com/2E35uwlGAN— Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) May 27, 2017
Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Max Scherzer were among the 10 Nats who went on the community visits.
Nats were all over DMV this morning visiting little leagues. Harper, Scherzer, Turner, Zim, Rendon, Gio, Lobaton, and Treinen went. https://t.co/sXkfgybLkE— Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) May 27, 2017
Harper at one point encouraged kids not to settle for losing, saying “as much as they might tell you it’s okay you lost - no.”
Just now: @Bharper3407 to Little Leaguers: "I don't care what they say. Winning is good...losing isn't fun. No participation trophies."— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 27, 2017
Giving back to the community has always been important for the Washington Nationals, and all the players - from little leaguers to major leaguers - seem to enjoy it.
