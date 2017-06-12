Nationals lose to Braves after bullpen blows ninth inning lead again (yes, again)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Tyler Flowers hit a go-ahead three-run home run off Matt Albers in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves came from three runs down to beat the Washington Nationals 11-10 on Monday night and snap a three-game skid.
Flowers had been hitless in his first four at-bats before he took Albers' fastball to the opposite field and into the Nationals bullpen.
Matt Adams hit a pair of homers, including one off starter Stephen Strasburg. The Nationals' ace gave up six runs and three homers. Adams' second homer, a solo shot, was the first of five runs scored against a Nationals bullpen that blew its 11th save and second during a four-game losing streak.
Albers (2-1) allowed the final three runs in the ninth after entering to work out of an eighth-inning jam.
Atlanta's bullpen allowed two runs over 5 and 2/3 innings. Jason Motte (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Jim Johnson allowed a run but completed the ninth for his 13th save.
MORE NATIONALS: WASHINGTON IS FILLING UP THE NL ALL STAR BALLOT
The MLB has released updated All-Star voting results for the National League and it looks essentially like the Washington Nationals depth chart.
Nationals superstar Bryce Harper continues to lead the way with the most votes, tallying over two million.
The Nationals infield also stands out in the voting results. Ryan Zimmerman has rebounded this season and turned into one of the top hitters in the league and Daniel Murphy continues to play at an elite level.
Zimmerman is pacing all first basemen with over one million votes. The 32-year-old leads the N.L. in batting average (.365) and OPS (1.105), is third in home runs (17) and sixth in RBIs (49). With a month until the All-Star Break, Zimemrman has already surpassed his 2016 season totals in both RBIs and HRs.
Murphy, like Zimmerman, leads his position with 1.7 million votes, over 500,000 votes more than Javier Baez of the Cubs. Murphy ranks fourth in the N.L. in hits (77) and eigth in doubles (17).
Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon, and Matt Wieters are all in the top five and can still make an All-star appearance with two weeks remaining in the voting period.
The next NL voting update will be on Monday, June 19th and the voting polls officially close on June 29th. Don't be surprised if much of the Nats starting lineup is a part of that final decision.
The 2017 MLB All-Star Game takes place on July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.
WASHINGTON -- Max Scherzer struck out 10 to move past 2,000 for his career, but was outpitched by Austin Bibens-Dirkx and the Texas Rangers beat the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.
Scherzer (7-4) has 2,005 career strikeouts after fanning at least 10 batters 10 times this season. He allowed three runs -- two earned -- and three hits in 7 1/3 innings.
By the end of the eighth, the Rangers had rallied on just one hit, aided by an error and a passed ball.
Bibens-Dirkx (2-0) allowed a run and three hits in seven innings in his second career start. The 32-year-old rookie retired 19 straight after Brian Goodwin's first career leadoff homer and a single by Bryce Harper.
Shin-Soo Choo slugged his 10th homer and second in as many games as Texas completed its first road sweep of the season.
Scherzer reached the 2,000 mark when he got Nomar Mazara swinging a 1-2 slider that tailed inside to open the fourth inning.
He struck out the side in the fifth and cruised until the eighth, when he exited after Delino DeShields reached on third baseman Anthony Rendon's error and Jurickson Profar walked.
Oliver Perez walked Choo to load the bases. DeShields scored on Matt Wieters' passed ball. Elvis Andrus hit a two-run triple and scored on Mazara's sacrifice fly.
Bibens-Dirkx was sailing along before Rendon singled in the seventh. Adam Lind followed with a walk. After a visit from pitching coach Doug Brocail, Bibens-Dirkx got Wieters to ground out to end the threat.
