Washington Nationals

Nationals look to win series against Mets behind Stephen Strasburg

By Associated Press June 17, 2017 3:18 PM

NEW YORK -- On Thursday afternoon, New York Mets manager Terry Collins said it was imperative for his team to at least keep treading water in the National League East standings during a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

"We made up some ground this week," Collins said. "So let's just not lose any."

It only took two games for the Mets to lose their margin for error.

The Nationals will look to continue burying the Mets in the division race on Saturday afternoon, when the two rivals meet again at Citi Field.

Washington's Stephen Strasburg (7-2, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to face New York's Seth Lugo (1-0, 1.29 ERA) in a battle of right-handers.

The Nationals cruised to their second straight win Friday, when ace right-hander Max Scherzer struck out 10 over eight innings in a 7-2 victory.

Washington (41-26) has outscored the Mets (30-36) 15-5 in the first two games of the series.

The fast start against the Mets comes immediately after the Nationals went 2-5 on a week-long homestand, during which they were outscored 46-34 by the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.

"I think we hit a little funk there at home just for whatever reason, we just didn't play good as a team," Scherzer said Friday night.

But maybe getting on the road was all the Nationals needed. Washington (23-12 away from Nationals Park) is virtually tied with the Colorado Rockies (25-13) for the best road record in the NL.

"We've played really good ball on the road, we've been some road warriors," Scherzer said. "Off to a good start here, taking two from a division rival."

With the back-to-back wins, the Nationals increased their NL East lead over the now third-place Mets to 10 1/2 games.

New York, which won five of its previous six games heading into Thursday, now needs to figure out how to turn things around Washington, which has won all five games between the teams this season at Citi Field.

"We're playing a division team, the first-place team, and we want to beat these guys," said Mets left-hander Steven Matz, who took the loss Friday night. "It's never fun losing, especially to guys in your division."

Strasburg didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up a season-high six runs over a season-low five innings in the Nationals; 11-10 loss to the Braves. Despite the subpar numbers, Strasburg was in line for the win until the Washington bullpen allowed five runs over the final two innings.

This will be the second start of the season for Lugo, who missed the first 60 games due to a partially torn right UCL. He earned the win in his debut last Sunday after allowing one run over seven innings as the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 2-1.

Strasburg is 7-4 with a 2.64 ERA in 13 career starts against the Mets. Lugo is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two games (one start) against the Nationals.

Nationals hit three homers to win third straight game against Mets

By Associated Press June 17, 2017 8:25 PM

NEW YORK -- Trea Turner hit a leadoff homer and the Washington Nationals backed Stephen Strasburg with three long balls Saturday, beating the New York Mets 7-4 to stay undefeated at Citi Field this season.

Adam Lind added a two-run shot and Jose Lobaton also went deep for the NL East leaders, who can finish a four-game sweep Sunday afternoon. Washington is 6-0 in Queens this year -- part of an impressive 24-12 mark on the road -- and has won 12 of 16 at the Mets' home ballpark since the start of last season.

Yoenis Cespedes homered and had four hits for third-place New York, which dropped 11 1/2 games out of first. The banged-up Mets (30-37) expected to challenge rival Washington at the top of the division, but injuries and poor pitching have taken their toll in a race that no longer looks competitive.

Strasburg (8-2) permitted two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings, rebounding from his worst start of the season. He struck out five and walked two.

Four relievers from a much-maligned bullpen finished up, with Enny Romero getting five outs for his second save. The left-hander gave a huge fist pump after Cespedes grounded into a game-ending double play.

Daniel Murphy and Anthony Rendon each had an RBI double for the Nationals, who have won seven of nine meetings with the Mets this season. Washington hit three homers for the second straight matchup and turned four double plays -- one night after spinning three behind ace Max Scherzer.

The Nationals scored once in each of the first four innings against Seth Lugo (1-1), including on a two-out throwing error by third baseman Wilmer Flores. Turner's fifth career leadoff homer and third this season, on Lugo's second pitch, was the third the Mets have allowed in their past five games.

After trailing by four twice, New York cut it to 6-4 in the eighth on an RBI single by Jose Reyes. With two on, Romero struck out Rene Rivera to end the inning -- Rivera fanned all four times up.

Rendon's run-scoring double in the ninth made it 7-4.

Lugo gave up four runs, three earned, over 6 2/3 innings in his second start of the season after recovering from elbow inflammation. He was diagnosed with a partially torn ligament late in spring training.

The Mets had won Lugo's previous eight starts dating to last year.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Shawn Kelley was receiving treatment for tightness in his neck before the game. Unless it loosened up, manager Dusty Baker did not expect Kelley to be available out of the bullpen. Kelley worked the ninth inning Friday night and threw 26 pitches in closing out a 7-2 victory.

Mets: Cespedes, who returned from a strained hamstring June 10, started his third straight game ahead of a scheduled day off Sunday. The slugger has also dealt with quadriceps and heel issues recently, and his legs were tested several times Saturday following hours of heavy rain in the early afternoon before the game. But he ran well all day, legging out two infield singles, twice going first to third and even galloping a long way for a running catch in deep left field. He hustled into second base on one of Jay Bruce's three singles and later scored one of his three runs with a feet-first slide on Flores' line-drive sacrifice fly, barely beating a strong throw from right fielder Bryce Harper.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Joe Ross (3-2, 6.39 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday. Washington has scored 85 runs in Ross' eight starts this season.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (5-3, 4.33 ERA) threw 116 pitches Monday in his second career complete game, beating the Chicago Cubs 6-1 with a five-hitter. He is 3-3 with a 3.40 ERA in nine starts vs. the Nationals and has 22 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings against them this year.

More Nationals: NATS BULLPEN IS ONE OF THE WORST IN LAST 40 YEARS

Scherzer strikes out 10, leads Nationals over Mets 7-2

By Associated Press June 16, 2017 10:31 PM

NEW YORK -- Max Scherzer struck out 10 over eight masterful innings to reach double digits for the fifth straight start and limited the Mets to four hits, leading the Washington Nationals over New York 7-2 on Friday night.

Matt Wieters and Michael A. Taylor hit consecutive homers starting the third inning against Steven Matz (1-1). Anthony Rendon added a two-run homer in the sixth and had three RBIs, Bryce Harper finished with three hits, including a run-scoring single in the eighth, as the Nationals improved to 5-0 at Citi Field this year.

Scherzer (8-4) won for the fourth time in five starts, starting 26 of 29 batters with strikes. He never threw more than 16 pitches in an inning until the eighth, ending that one by fanning Yoenis Cespedes in an 11-pitch at-bat. Scherzer walked two and threw 118 pitches, his most since May 11 last year, but got defensive help when Washington's infield turned three double plays behind him.

Jose Reyes led off the eighth with his first home run since May 1, a drive into the right-field second deck, and pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson followed with a flyout to the warning track.

Scherzer, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, reached double digits in strikeouts for the eighth time this season and the 57th time in his big league career, and he allowed four hits or fewer for the 10th time in 14 starts. Jay Bruce led off the ninth against Shawn Kelley with his 18th homer.

New York, which dropped 10 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Nationals, was starting a stretch in which it faces Stephen Strasburg on Saturday and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on Monday.

Making his second start since recovering from left elbow inflammation, Matz allowed four runs and eight hits in seven innings with four strikeouts and no walks. In his return from the disabled list, he won at Atlanta last weekend.

Matz retired his first six batters -- matching the most by a Mets starter this season -- before Wieters sent a sinker into the center-field seats. Taylor drove an opposite-field drive over the right-field wall three pitches later, the sixth back-to-back homers for the Nationals this year.

Rendon doubled the lead in the sixth with another opposite-field drive to right, his 12th home run this season and the NL-leading 103rd for the Nationals. Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit run-scoring singles against Fernando Salas in a three-run eighth, giving Harper 51 RBIs and Zimmerman 52, and Rendon was walked with the bases loaded by Neil Ramirez.

