Nationals hand Braves first ever loss at new SunTrust Park

Nationals hand Braves first ever loss at new SunTrust Park

By Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:10 PM

Max Scherzer pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals handed Atlanta its first loss at SunTrust Park, escaping a major jam in the ninth to beat the Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta scored a run against Nationals closer Blake Treinen and had the bases loaded with one out. But Shawn Kelley came on for his first save, getting Emilio Bonifacio to fly out to short right field and striking out Chase d'Arnaud -- twice, actually -- to end the game.

D'Arnaud clearly missed a pitch in the dirt, but the umpires gave him a second chance by inexplicably ruling it a foul tip. D'Arnaud made it a moot point, swinging and missing again.

Scherzer (2-1) got an inning-ending double play to work around his only serious trouble in the fourth. The 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed only one other runner as far as second base, finishing with seven strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-2) ended up on the short end of the pitching duel. He went seven innings, allowing five hits and a pair of runs.

Washington's Adam Eaton kept up the hot start for his new team with an RBI single.

Sparked by the debut of their new suburban stadium, the Braves swept San Diego in a four-game series and came in having won five straight overall, getting back to .500 after a 1-6 start.

But Washington has dominated its division rival over the last two-plus season, improving to 37-13 over their last 50 meetings.

Even on a balmy night for the opener of a three-game series against the defending NL East champions, the crowd of 21,834 was the smallest in five games at SunTrust Park.

The Braves had their best scoring chance against Scherzer when Freddie Freeman led off the fourth with a walk and Nick Markakis followed with a single to center.

Brandon Phillips grounded into a forceout, leaving runners at first and third for Adonis Garcia. On a 3-1 pitch, he grounded sharply to shortstop Wilmer Difo, who started an easy double play to end the inning.

Washington broke through the very next inning. Matt Wieters got it started with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and trotted home when Difo slapped a single to right. Scherzer moved the runner along with a sacrifice bunt, setting up Eaton's run-scoring hit to center.

The Nationals added an insurance run in the eighth on doubles by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman.

MORE NATIONALS: Easter Bunny savagely tackles Teddy during Presidents Race on Easter Sunday

Bryce Harper has monster night as Nats slam Braves 14-4

Bryce Harper has monster night as Nats slam Braves 14-4

By Associated Press April 19, 2017 11:58 PM

ATLANTA (AP) -- Bryce Harper had two homers, including a grand slam, among four hits and the Washington Nationals overwhelmed Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 14-4 on Wednesday night.

Harper drove in five runs. His third-inning grand slam just cleared the reach of leaping Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte. Harper's seven career homers off Teheran are his most against any pitcher.

Ryan Zimmerman added an eighth-inning grand slam off Ian Krol, sending some Braves fans for the exits at new SunTrust Park. The Nationals had 20 hits.

Washington's Joe Ross (1-0) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings in his 2017 debut.

Teheran (1-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings.

Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth left the game during a third-inning at-bat with a groin spasm. He appeared to suffer the injury on a check swing.

Atlanta's Freddie Freeman walked in the first and hit his sixth homer in the third. That gave Freeman 12 consecutive plate appearances in which he reached safely, an Atlanta record. The streak ended with Freeman's sixth-inning groundout to shortstop Wilmer Difo. Freeman had a run-scoring single in the eighth.

Jeff Burroughs reached safely in 11 straight plate appearances in April, 1978. The Braves did not immediately have records for that statistic from their time in Boston and Milwaukee.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before the game he was removing Blake Treinen from the closer's role. Right-handers Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover will share the job. Treinen, who has a 7.11 ERA with three saves in four chances, will shift to a setup role.

The last time the Nationals hit two grand slams in one game was July 27, 2009 at Milwaukee, when Josh Willingham hit both.

Jayson Werth leaves Nationals game vs. Braves with undisclosed injury

Jayson Werth leaves Nationals game vs. Braves with undisclosed injury

By Associated Press April 19, 2017 9:28 PM

ATLANTA (AP) -- Jayson Werth has left the Washington Nationals' game at the Atlanta Braves with an undisclosed injury.

Werth appeared to suffer the injury when he checked his swing with one out in the third inning of Wednesday night's game. He stepped out of the batter's box before returning to the dugout, walking with no apparent sign of an injury. He immediately walked down the dugout steps toward the clubhouse before receiving attention from a trainer.

Werth singled off Julio Teheran and scored in the second inning.

Chris Heisey completed the at-bat for Werth in the third inning and flied out to center. He took over in left field.

MORE NATS: BRYCE HARPER WENT CRAZY AGAINST THE BRAVES

