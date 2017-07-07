Washington Nationals

Nationals fans not happy with teams three-hour rain delay vs. Braves

By Lisa Redmond July 07, 2017 11:06 AM

The Nats were set to take on the Braves at 7:05 Thursday night, but things didn't go as planned.

Due to an impending weather forecast, the Nats organization decided to delay the game until further notice.

MORE NATIONALS: HARPER TO PLAY IN 2018 HOME RUN DERBY

Well, fast forward three hours and five minutes and Gio Gonzalez finally took the mound at 10:10 p.m. with very little rain having ever been in sight. 

Fans at the game claimed they were never given any updates from the organization on an approximate time the game would resume until 9:50 p.m.. Many waited out what would be just over three long hours.

The Nats eventually offered those loyal, not wet, fans free ice cream, soda, water and admission back into the park for those who had left.

The saying goes, 'You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream', but these Nats and Braves fans took to Twitter to scream with anger.

Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte was scrolling through his Twitter timeline during the delay and couldn't understand what the hold up was for either.

One fan suggested the guys turn the tarp into a slip-and-slide and Inciarte said what fans were thinking,

The game did not end until around 1:30 a.m. and the Nats ended up losing 5-2. Many fans have posted on the Nats Facebook and Twitter pages to say they would not be returning for another game. 

On Friday morning, the Nats realeased this statement in regards to the delay with no word of reimbursement of any type.

Nationals fall to Braves following ridiculously long rain delay

By Associated Press July 07, 2017 7:12 AM

The Washington Nationals told their fans to expect water Thursday night, and after three hours of waiting under storm-less skies, they finally delivered.

The Nationals delayed their series opener against the Atlanta Braves for 3 hours, 5 minutes despite negligible rain. As a reward for fans who stuck around, Washington gave away free soda, ice cream, and yes, water.

Atlanta beat Washington 5-2 when play resumed. The game ended at 1:20 a.m.

"For 15 minutes of rain, that's unbelievable," Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez said. "I'm talking to you at 1:30 in the morning right now for a 15-minute delay."

MORE NATS: HARPER TO PLAY IN 2018 HOME RUN DERBY

The Nationals' scheduled game Wednesday night against the New York Mets was postponed amid a downpour and after a delay of 1 hour, 55 minutes, but only a very brief shower hit Nationals Park on Thursday before first pitch was thrown at 10:10 p.m.

"That's a first for me," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Kind of frustrating."

The grounds crew didn't put the tarp on the infield until 74 minutes after scheduled first pitch. Light rain eventually fell, but only for a couple of minutes.

After the delay reached 2 1/2 hours, the Nationals posted a statement on the video scoreboard saying, "It is our sincere hope that we will be able to play tonight's game. The weather system that we have been monitoring is beginning to reach the ballpark & should pass through shortly. ... Thank you for your patience."

Despite the warning, the grounds crew removed the dry tarp 10 minutes later, and players began warming up in the outfield.

During the delay, a tweet from Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte read, "This No-Rain delay is something I've never seen before!!" When someone suggested he and his teammates take advantage of the break with some slip-and-slide fun on the tarp, Inciarte responded, "Can't. The tarp is dry."

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz and Gonzalez pitched as scheduled with a smattering of fans remaining.

"It was a weird night, but we got through it with a win and that's all we can do," Foltynewicz said.

Murphy, Harper lead Nationals to 11-4 rout of Mets

By Associated Press July 04, 2017 2:39 PM

WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy drove in five runs on four hits, Bryce Harper had three hits and two RBIs and the Washington Nationals routed the New York Mets 11-4 on Tuesday.

Murphy improved his career average to .405 against the Mets, his first and only former big league team. This was the third straight victory for NL East-leading Washington.

Joe Ross (5-3) allowed two runs over seven innings for the Nationals in his fourth consecutive start giving up two runs or fewer.

New York's Seth Lugo (3-2) yielded four of his sixth runs in his fifth and final innings, and failed to pitch beyond the fifth for the first time since his return from injury in June.

Jay Bruce hit his 21st home run for New York in the ninth. Jose Reyes and Rene Rivera also homered and Brandon Nimmo had three hits, but the Mets left nine men on and finished 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position.

In his fifth start after missing two months with elbow inflammation, Lugo required eight pitches to retire Washington's first five batters. But he eventually walked two and allowed 10 hits, including five straight to open the fifth.

Wilmer Difo singled and scored from first on Bruce's error fielding Harper's single to right. Harper raced to third and scored on Murphy's second single of the game. Two batters later, Ryan Raburn doubled in two runs to make it 6-2.

Murphy drove in two more on a single into shallow right, after relievers Erik Goeddel and Josh Edgin loaded the bases on three consecutive walks, making it 8-2.

Ross allowed eight hits, walked three and let multiple baserunners reach in each of the first five innings. He finally pitched a clean inning in the seventh and finished throwing 114 pitches, his last one a sinking changeup to strike out Lucas Duda on an eight-pitch at-bat.

