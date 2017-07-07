Nationals fans not happy with teams three-hour rain delay vs. Braves

The Nats were set to take on the Braves at 7:05 Thursday night, but things didn't go as planned.
Due to an impending weather forecast, the Nats organization decided to delay the game until further notice.
MORE NATIONALS: HARPER TO PLAY IN 2018 HOME RUN DERBY
The start of tonight's #Nats - #Braves game will be delayed. We will provide more information as soon as it is available.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 6, 2017
Well, fast forward three hours and five minutes and Gio Gonzalez finally took the mound at 10:10 p.m. with very little rain having ever been in sight.
Fans at the game claimed they were never given any updates from the organization on an approximate time the game would resume until 9:50 p.m.. Many waited out what would be just over three long hours.
July 7, 2017
Tonight's #Nats - #Braves game is scheduled to start at approximately 10:10 pm.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 7, 2017
The Nats eventually offered those loyal, not wet, fans free ice cream, soda, water and admission back into the park for those who had left.
The saying goes, 'You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream', but these Nats and Braves fans took to Twitter to scream with anger.
The way the @Nationals handled the #Natsraindelay is going to be something I think about the next time I consider buying tickets to a game— Ethan Senator (@EthanSenator) July 7, 2017
Can I get my $500/5 hours back? I'll not be coming back anytime soon. #Natsraindelay— Justin Britt (@JustinBritt1) July 7, 2017
Rain Drop— Chris Reece (@creece09) July 7, 2017
Drop Top#Nats rain delay a big flop#NatsRainDelay #makeraindelayswetagain
News Flash @Nationals. Many loyal fans have work tomorrow. Just because you fell asleep on the job doesn't mean I can. #NatsRainDelay— Megan B (@AmazonWoman314) July 7, 2017
Try as they might the @Nationals couldn't delay the inevitable bullpen collapse. #NatsRainDelay— Connor Gambrell (@DeliveryBSports) July 7, 2017
Kirk Cousins gonna sign...after the rain delay. #Natsraindelay— Guillermo Bish (@dcsportz) July 7, 2017
Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte was scrolling through his Twitter timeline during the delay and couldn't understand what the hold up was for either.
This No-Rain delay is something i've never seen before!!— Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017
One fan suggested the guys turn the tarp into a slip-and-slide and Inciarte said what fans were thinking,
Can't. The tarp is dry. https://t.co/Nomy7ROZ7x— Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017
"The @Braves rain on the @Nationals parade w/ a 5-2 win."— Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWRBL) July 7, 2017
Hope Nats offer something for their fans who paid 💰 to endure that #Natsraindelay pic.twitter.com/1n0rOeY5cX
@Nationals hey I fixed that for you! #Natsraindelay #Braves pic.twitter.com/s29rRCFmse— Johnathan Tucker (@johnstucker918) July 7, 2017
The game did not end until around 1:30 a.m. and the Nats ended up losing 5-2. Many fans have posted on the Nats Facebook and Twitter pages to say they would not be returning for another game.
On Friday morning, the Nats realeased this statement in regards to the delay with no word of reimbursement of any type.
The Nats sent an apology to fans about last night. Still needs some $$ attached, I'd think (via @willi2sl) pic.twitter.com/gXnbQbDL8L— Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) July 7, 2017