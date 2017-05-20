Washington Nationals

Nationals can't find enough offense to snap four-game skid

Nationals can't find enough offense to snap four-game skid

By Associated Press May 20, 2017 9:36 PM

ATLANTA -- Rio Ruiz, Matt Kemp and Tyler Flowers hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves again relied on their bullpen for a 5-2 victory over Max Scherzer and Washington on Saturday night, the Nationals' fourth straight loss.

After Bartolo Colon allowed two runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings, five relievers combined for 4 2/3 hitless innings. Ian Krol (1-1) recorded the final two outs in the fifth. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Four relievers combined for 3 2/3 perfect innings in Atlanta's 7-4 win over Washington on Friday night. The Braves have won seven of nine.

Ruiz and Kemp hit homers off Scherzer (4-3). The shot by Ruiz in the second was his first career homer and first hit of the season.

Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday when the team placed Freddie Freeman on the disabled list with a fractured left wrist. Freeman is expected to miss about 10 weeks. The Braves added help at first base by acquiring Matt Adams from St. Louis during the game.

Kemp hit a line-drive homer off Scherzer in the fourth. Flowers hit his second homer off Matt Albers in the eighth.

Scherzer has allowed nine homers, second-most on the team behind the 10 allowed by Gio Gonzalez.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before the game his relievers were "overworked and overtasked" and he was hoping for a long start from Scherzer. Instead, Scherzer lasted only five innings and had thrown 106 pitches, allowing three runs, four hits and three walks, before a rain delay that lasted almost 2 hours.

Braves first baseman Jace Peterson jumped into the protective net between home plate and the Atlanta dugout to catch Matt Wieters' foul ball in the sixth. Umpires huddled before ruling the catch was legal.

Michael Taylor made a diving catch of Emilio Bonifacio's line drive in the right-center gap in the seventh. Taylor then slid on his chest several feet on the wet grass.

More Nationals: BRAVES HAND NATIONALS THEIR THIRD LOSS IN A ROW​

Braves hand Nationals their third loss in a row

Braves hand Nationals their third loss in a row

By Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:47 PM

ATLANTA -- Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Kurt Suzuki added a two-run homer to give the Atlanta Braves a 7-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

With one out in the eighth, Enny Romero (2-2) walked Brandon Phillips, who then stole second base. Markakis lined a single and Phillips scored on a head-first slide as right fielder Bryce Harper's throw skipped past Matt Wieters.

Suzuki drove in three runs on two hits, including an RBI double off Gio Gonzalez in the fifth for a 4-all tie.

Arodys Vizcaino (2-1) recorded three straight outs, two on strikeouts, in the eighth. Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer off Gonzalez in the second. Jace Peterson, making only his second career start at first base, missed Harper's grounder in the third for a fielding error that allowed two runs to score, giving the Nationals a 3-2 lead. Trea Turner had a run-scoring single earlier in the inning.

Peterson is playing the position after Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman was injured earlier this week.

Atlanta's Matt Kemp hit his seventh homer in the third. Washington's Daniel Murphy led off the fourth with his eighth homer off R.A. Dickey.

The Braves couldn't take advantage of a chance to take the lead in the sixth. Swanson led off with a double by beating out Jayson Werth's weak throw from left field. Swanson was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Michael Taylor on Ender Inciarte's single.

Shawn Kelley walked Peterson and Swanson to load the bases in the seventh but struck out pinch hitter Rio Ruiz to end the inning.

Gonzalez gave up four runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Dickey allowed four runs, two earned, on eight hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer pointed to his left knee and said "It's unbelievable, I don't even have a mark." A line drive hit by Philadelphia's Michael Saunders hit Scherzer on the knee in Sunday's game. Scherzer fell to the ground but recovered to last two more innings and is set to start the second game of the series on Saturday.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said he would be "real surprised" if 3B Adonis Garcia (left Achilles tendon tendinitis) doesn't come off the 10-day DL when eligible next week.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Scherzer (4-2) is 5-0 with a 3.12 ERA in six starts against the Braves since the start of 2016. The Nationals are 6-0 in those starts.

Braves: RHP Bartolo Colon (2-4), who has allowed five or more earned runs in four of eight starts, will take an ugly 6.80 ERA into the game against Washington.

Tanner Roark struggles as Nationals drop rubber match of series to Pirates

Tanner Roark struggles as Nationals drop rubber match of series to Pirates

By Associated Press May 18, 2017 6:19 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Frazier is making the most of his chance as Pittsburgh's new left fielder.

Frazier had a career-high four RBIs, Josh Bell and John Jaso homered, and Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Thursday.

Frazier hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and a two-run single in the seventh to help the Pirates pull away after Jaso's solo home run in the fifth inning broke a 4-4 tie. Frazier, the leadoff hitter, is 10 for 20 in his last four games.

"He's done a very nice job for us, very professional guy up there, sees pitches, swings the bat," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

Frazier started the season as a utility player. However, right fielder Gregory Polanco is on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and center fielder Starling Marte suspended until mid-July for violating baseball's drug agreement.

Andrew McCutchen has moved from right field to center field. Frazier who was activated from the DL last Friday after missing nearly three weeks with a strained left hamstring, is getting a chance in left field.

"Coming into the season, I prepared to be ready to play every day, even though there wasn't a spot in the lineup for me," Frazier said "You never know what's going to happen. Now, I'm just trying to do the same things that put me in this position."

Bell, a rookie batting cleanup for the first time in his brief big league career, opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning. It was the switch-hitter's fourth in six games and team-high ninth this season.

"I'm just riding the wave right now," Bell said.

McCutchen and Chris Stewart each had two of the Pirates' 13 hits and Danny Ortiz singled in the seventh inning for his first big league hit. Jaso, who has three home runs, drove in two runs as Pittsburgh took two of three from the NL East-leading Nationals and won for the fourth time in five games.

The Nationals' Daniel Murphy had two hits, including his seventh home run, a solo shot in the second inning. Washington has lost five of its last six road games.

"It was a bad couple days," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "We didn't play very well. We made a lot of mistakes. Seems like we weren't there sometimes. We just have to up the intensity and up our concentration."

Tyler Glasnow (2-3) got the win despite allowing four runs -- two earned -- in five innings.

Tanner Roark (3-2) was tagged for seven runs in five innings, remaining winless in four starts. Roark also walked four, his fifth time in six starts with three or more.

KANG LOSES APPEAL

Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, who has been on the restricted list since spring training, lost his appeal Thursday of a suspended two-year prison sentence in his native South Korea for fleeing the scene after crashing a car into the guardrail while driving drunk.

Kang had sought to lower the punishment to a fine. His lawyers have called the suspended prison term issued in March a potential "death sentence" to his career, blaming it for visa issues that have prevented him from joining the Pirates.

Team president Frank Coonelly said in a statement that it would be premature to comment.

GETTING A BREATHER

Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman was not in the starting lineup after going 5 for 31 in his last eight games, a slide that dropped his batting average to .374 from .435. He went 1-for-2 with a double after entering in the sixth.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Gio Gonzalez (3-1, 2.46 ERA) faces Braves RHP R.A. Dickey (3-3, 4.22) on Friday night at Atlanta.

Pirates: Rookie RHP Trevor Williams (2-2, 6.41) starts Friday night against visiting Philadelphia and RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-1, 3.71).

