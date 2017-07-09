Washington Nationals

Quick Links

Nationals bullpen helps secure win over Braves after Joe Ross exits with injury

Nationals bullpen helps secure win over Braves after Joe Ross exits with injury

By Associated Press July 09, 2017 6:06 PM

Trending Now

2:00

Paul Tagliabue reflects on DC Hall of Fame induction

1:52

Kelly Oubre on fashion, Marcus Morris joining the Celtics

1:12

Bradley Beal reacts to James Harden's record-setting deal

3:07

Kelly Oubre gives update on recovering from knee injury

1:19

Wizards position themselves to re-sign Porter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Anthony Rendon reached base four times, the Washington bullpen allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings, and the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 10-5 on Sunday.

Rendon scored twice and drove in a pair as the Nationals salvaged a split of the four-game series with the Braves to enter the All-Star break with a 9 -game lead over Atlanta in the National League East.

Washington starter Joe Ross left the game with an apparent injury with one out in the fourth.

Reliever Matt Grace (1-0) allowed two runs, one earned, over 2 2/3 innings. Joe Blanton, Enny Romero and Matt Albers each threw a scoreless inning.

With Washington leading by one, Rendon provided an insurance run in the seventh. He walked, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Tyler Flowers. Rendon scored on a Matt Wieters' sacrifice fly.

The Nationals pulled away with three runs in the eighth.

MORE NATIONALS: RANKING ALL 30 MLB LOGOS FROM WORST TO FIRST

Atlanta's Johan Camargo had three hits, including a solo home run -- his first in the majors - and a walk. Freddie Freeman added a three-run homer and a single.

Chris Heisey's RBI-double broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth and Wieters smacked a two-run single in the fifth.

Camargo's homer and a Nick Markakis fielder's choice pulled Atlanta within 6-5 in the sixth. The second run was unearned following a two-base error on Bryce Harper that allowed Freeman to go all the way to third on a single.

After Ross got Markakis to start the fourth, pitching coach Mike Maddux came out to the mound and was soon joined by the team trainer. Manager Dusty Baker then came out and Ross was removed in favor of Grace.

Ross, whose velocity appeared lower than his norm, allowed three runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Washington led 3-0 when Ross issued a pair of two-out walks in the third and Freeman followed with his 16th homer of the season.

Atlanta rookie Sean Newcomb (1-4) allowed four runs on four hits over four innings.

Rendon's two-run double capped a three-run Washington first as Newcomb threw 39 pitches.

Quick Links

Strasburg struggles as Nationals are blown out by Braves

Strasburg struggles as Nationals are blown out by Braves

By Associated Press July 08, 2017 6:32 PM

Trending Now

2:00

Paul Tagliabue reflects on DC Hall of Fame induction

1:52

Kelly Oubre on fashion, Marcus Morris joining the Celtics

1:12

Bradley Beal reacts to James Harden's record-setting deal

3:07

Kelly Oubre gives update on recovering from knee injury

1:19

Wizards position themselves to re-sign Porter

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Julio Teheran pitched seven strong innings to keep up his road dominance and added a career-high three RBIs, Nick Markakis and Johnan Camargo each had three hits, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 13-0 Saturday.

Teheran (7-6) gave up four hits while walking two and striking out five to improve to 6-0 in nine road starts this season. He singled twice against Stephen Strasburg to improve to 4 for 7 in his career against him.

Strasburg (9-3) was hit on his hip by a line drive from Markakis in the third and left after the inning. He gave up seven hits and six runs -- three earned -- in his shortest outing of season.

Markakis hit his fourth home run of the season for Atlanta while Matt Adams added his 14th.

The Braves have taken two out of three to pull 8 1/2 games behind Washington in the NL East. The Nationals were shut out for the first time this season.

With Atlanta already up 3-0 in the third, Markakis lined a pitch right back at Strasburg that caught the pitcher on the hip. Strasburg picked up the ball and made an errant throw to second allowing Markakis to reach first while Matt Kemp advanced to third.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker, pitching coach Mike Maddux, and trainer Paul Lessard all came to the mound to check on Strasburg who stayed in the game to face five more hitters before getting out of the inning in a 6-0 hole. Kurt Suzuki's two-out RBI single and Teheran's two-run RBI single in the third both came after Strasburg's shot to the hip.

Tanner Roark entered in the fourth -- his first relief appearance of the season and allowed three runs and four hits

The Braves scored one run in the sixth, seventh, and eighth before adding four in the ninth.

Atlanta improved to 6-6 against Washington after going 4-15 against the Nationals last year. The Braves have won four of six in Washington this year after dropping 23 of their previous 25 road games against the Nationals.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: INF/OF Sean Rodriguez went 0 for 3 with an RBI and a walk in his first rehab assignment for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. Rodriquez, who signed as a free agent in November and has since missed the entire first half of the season while recovering from left rotator cuff surgery.

Nationals: Baker said on Friday that he'd hope to have OF Jayson Werth "realistically ready sometime around the Arizona series" which begins on July 21. Werth is currently on rehab in West Palm Beach and has missed 34 games for the Nationals since fouling a ball off his left foot on June 4.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (1-3, 3.58) looks to bounce back after the shortest outing of his season when he lasted just 3 1/3 innings in a 16-4 loss to Houston on July 4.

Nationals: Baker has not yet named a starter although he hinted toward RHP Joe Ross (5-3, 4.86) before the game.

Quick Links

Daniel Murphy lifts Nationals to walk off win over Braves

Daniel Murphy lifts Nationals to walk off win over Braves

By Associated Press July 07, 2017 11:17 PM

Trending Now

2:00

Paul Tagliabue reflects on DC Hall of Fame induction

1:52

Kelly Oubre on fashion, Marcus Morris joining the Celtics

1:12

Bradley Beal reacts to James Harden's record-setting deal

3:07

Kelly Oubre gives update on recovering from knee injury

1:19

Wizards position themselves to re-sign Porter

WASHINGTON -- Daniel Murphy's one-out RBI single in the 10th inning capped the Washington Nationals' 5-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Adrian Sanchez led off the 10th against Ian Krol (1-2) with his first major league hit and two batters later moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman's single. Murphy then lofted an opposite-field single over left fielder Matt Kemp's head to win it for Washington.

Matt Albers (5-1) induced Kemp's double play grounder to end the 10th to help the Nationals escape a two-on jam.

Washington extended its lead in the NL East to 9 1/2 games over Atlanta.

Trailing 4-1 and facing Braves closer Jim Johnson, the Nationals opened the ninth with a single by Bryce Harper and a walk to Zimmerman. Murphy's single to right scored a run, and Anthony Rendon then lofted an RBI single to right.

An out later and with Matt Wieters at bat, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was ejected for arguing a checked swing. It was his third ejection of the season.

Wieters hit a sacrifice fly to score Zimmerman, and shortstop Wilmer Difo then singled in Murphy to tie it. It was Johnson's seventh blown save of the season.

Atlanta starter R.A. Dickey retired his first 10 hitters and took a no-hitter into the sixth before shortstop Stephen Drew broke it up with a leadoff double. The knuckleballer gave up a run and three hits while striking out seven in seven innings. In four starts since yielding eight runs in five innings on June 13 during a loss at Washington, he is 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA in 27 innings.

Washington's Max Scherzer set down the first nine batters he faced and struck out 10 over 7 2/3 innings while allowing four runs. It was the eighth time in nine starts and the 11th time this season Scherzer recorded 10 or more strikeouts, and he leads the NL with 173 strikeouts.

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs for Atlanta. The solo shot in the seventh was the first homer since May 16 for Freeman, who returned from the disabled list Tuesday after missing 44 games with a fractured wrist.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: IF/OF Danny Santana (bacterial infection) was placed on the 10-day DL and the team recalled IF/OF Jace Peterson from Triple-A Gwinnett. Santana was hitting .230 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 42 games with the Braves. Peterson returns to Atlanta three days after being optioned to Gwinnett.

Nationals: Washington activated OF Chris Heisey (ruptured right biceps) from the DL after missing 40 games. He is hitting .128 with a homer and three RBIs this season. He replaces OF Michael A. Taylor, who went on the 10-day DL with a right oblique strain. . The Nationals signed LHP Seth Romero, their first-round draft pick. The former University of Houston pitcher's deal includes a signing bonus of $2.8 million.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (6-6, 5.14 ERA) seeks his first victory since allowing two runs in seven innings at Washington on June 14. He is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA in three starts since that win.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.28 ERA) makes his final start before the All-Star break for Washington.

Load more