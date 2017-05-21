Washington Nationals

Quick Links

Nationals beat Braves, snap losing skid behind Stephen Strasburg's strong start

Nationals beat Braves, snap losing skid behind Stephen Strasburg's strong start

By Associated Press May 21, 2017 5:14 PM

Trending Now

3:26

Jason Smith talks to Chris Miller about his offseason plans

3:14

What to watch for when Redskins begin OTAs

2:58

John Wall on why the Wizards fell short of the East Finals

1:03

Feinstein: Cousins has long held the cards

3:16

Should John Wall have been second team over Isaiah Thomas?

ATLANTA (AP) -- Stephen Strasburg struck out a season-high 11 and kept up his recent domination of the Atlanta Braves, leading Washington to a 3-2 win Sunday that stopped the Nationals' four-game losing streak.

Strasburg (5-1) allowed five hits in 7 2/3 innings, beating Atlanta for the second time this season and improving to 7-1 in his last nine starts against the Braves. He is 10-8 overall against Atlanta.

He reached double digits in strikeouts for the second time this season after fanning 10 Braves on April 20.

Strasburg faded in the eighth, when Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double. Koda Glover struck out Nick Markakis to end the inning and finished the six-hitter for his third save.

Daniel Murphy hit a second-inning homer off Jaime Garcia (1-3) and the Nationals added two unearned runs in the third.

Matt Adams was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and hit into a ninth-inning double play in his debut for Atlanta, a day after he was acquired from St. Louis. Matt Kemp led off the ninth, and Adams hit a line drive that was caught by Ryan Zimmerman, who stepped on first base.

Garcia allowed three runs -- one earned -- and seven hits in eight innings with no walks.

Washington took a 3-0 lead in the third following fielding errors by Markakis in right and Garcia. Bryce Harper had a run-scoring single.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: 3B Anthony Rendon and C Matt Wieters were given days off from the starting lineup. Rendon entered at third base in the eighth.

Braves: RHP Kris Medlen allowed one hits in six scoreless innings Saturday in his first start for Class A Florida. He missed most of 2016 with shoulder problems after his second Tommy John surgery. "That would be a real nice piece to have," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. Medlen pitched for Kansas City in 2015-16 and his last season with Atlanta was in 2013, when he was 15-12 with a 3.11 ERA.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Following an off day, RHP Jacob Turner (2-2) is expected to start when the Nationals will open a series against Seattle on Tuesday.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2-4) will take a 0-3 career record in three starts against Pittsburgh into Monday night's series opener against the Pirates.

Quick Links

Nationals can't find enough offense to snap four-game skid

Nationals can't find enough offense to snap four-game skid

By Associated Press May 20, 2017 9:36 PM

Trending Now

3:26

Jason Smith talks to Chris Miller about his offseason plans

3:14

What to watch for when Redskins begin OTAs

2:58

John Wall on why the Wizards fell short of the East Finals

1:03

Feinstein: Cousins has long held the cards

3:16

Should John Wall have been second team over Isaiah Thomas?

ATLANTA -- Rio Ruiz, Matt Kemp and Tyler Flowers hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves again relied on their bullpen for a 5-2 victory over Max Scherzer and Washington on Saturday night, the Nationals' fourth straight loss.

After Bartolo Colon allowed two runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings, five relievers combined for 4 2/3 hitless innings. Ian Krol (1-1) recorded the final two outs in the fifth. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Four relievers combined for 3 2/3 perfect innings in Atlanta's 7-4 win over Washington on Friday night. The Braves have won seven of nine.

Ruiz and Kemp hit homers off Scherzer (4-3). The shot by Ruiz in the second was his first career homer and first hit of the season.

Ruiz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday when the team placed Freddie Freeman on the disabled list with a fractured left wrist. Freeman is expected to miss about 10 weeks. The Braves added help at first base by acquiring Matt Adams from St. Louis during the game.

Kemp hit a line-drive homer off Scherzer in the fourth. Flowers hit his second homer off Matt Albers in the eighth.

Scherzer has allowed nine homers, second-most on the team behind the 10 allowed by Gio Gonzalez.

Nationals manager Dusty Baker said before the game his relievers were "overworked and overtasked" and he was hoping for a long start from Scherzer. Instead, Scherzer lasted only five innings and had thrown 106 pitches, allowing three runs, four hits and three walks, before a rain delay that lasted almost 2 hours.

Braves first baseman Jace Peterson jumped into the protective net between home plate and the Atlanta dugout to catch Matt Wieters' foul ball in the sixth. Umpires huddled before ruling the catch was legal.

Michael Taylor made a diving catch of Emilio Bonifacio's line drive in the right-center gap in the seventh. Taylor then slid on his chest several feet on the wet grass.

More Nationals: BRAVES HAND NATIONALS THEIR THIRD LOSS IN A ROW​

Quick Links

Braves hand Nationals their third loss in a row

Braves hand Nationals their third loss in a row

By Associated Press May 19, 2017 11:47 PM

Trending Now

3:26

Jason Smith talks to Chris Miller about his offseason plans

3:14

What to watch for when Redskins begin OTAs

2:58

John Wall on why the Wizards fell short of the East Finals

1:03

Feinstein: Cousins has long held the cards

3:16

Should John Wall have been second team over Isaiah Thomas?

ATLANTA -- Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Kurt Suzuki added a two-run homer to give the Atlanta Braves a 7-4 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

With one out in the eighth, Enny Romero (2-2) walked Brandon Phillips, who then stole second base. Markakis lined a single and Phillips scored on a head-first slide as right fielder Bryce Harper's throw skipped past Matt Wieters.

Suzuki drove in three runs on two hits, including an RBI double off Gio Gonzalez in the fifth for a 4-all tie.

Arodys Vizcaino (2-1) recorded three straight outs, two on strikeouts, in the eighth. Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer off Gonzalez in the second. Jace Peterson, making only his second career start at first base, missed Harper's grounder in the third for a fielding error that allowed two runs to score, giving the Nationals a 3-2 lead. Trea Turner had a run-scoring single earlier in the inning.

Peterson is playing the position after Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman was injured earlier this week.

Atlanta's Matt Kemp hit his seventh homer in the third. Washington's Daniel Murphy led off the fourth with his eighth homer off R.A. Dickey.

The Braves couldn't take advantage of a chance to take the lead in the sixth. Swanson led off with a double by beating out Jayson Werth's weak throw from left field. Swanson was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Michael Taylor on Ender Inciarte's single.

Shawn Kelley walked Peterson and Swanson to load the bases in the seventh but struck out pinch hitter Rio Ruiz to end the inning.

Gonzalez gave up four runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Dickey allowed four runs, two earned, on eight hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer pointed to his left knee and said "It's unbelievable, I don't even have a mark." A line drive hit by Philadelphia's Michael Saunders hit Scherzer on the knee in Sunday's game. Scherzer fell to the ground but recovered to last two more innings and is set to start the second game of the series on Saturday.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said he would be "real surprised" if 3B Adonis Garcia (left Achilles tendon tendinitis) doesn't come off the 10-day DL when eligible next week.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Scherzer (4-2) is 5-0 with a 3.12 ERA in six starts against the Braves since the start of 2016. The Nationals are 6-0 in those starts.

Braves: RHP Bartolo Colon (2-4), who has allowed five or more earned runs in four of eight starts, will take an ugly 6.80 ERA into the game against Washington.

Load more