Nationals to be decked out in blue gear for Father's Day

On June 18th, the Washington Nationals will be sporting brand new hats to celebrate Father's Day.

The usual red caps will be swapped out for an all blue look according to the Nationals Public Relations:

New Father's Day apparel is nothing new to the Nationals.

Last season, the team sported a black and blue Father's Day hat and uniform.

The Nats fell to the Padres 6-3 with Michael A. Taylor going 4 for 4, hitting two solo home runs.

Nationals star outfielder Bryce Harper posted a video on Facebook last season describing what his Father means to him.

Nobody has influenced my baseball career more than my Pops! He made me want to work hard and I definitely got my work ethic from him! I am honored to wear my New Era Nationals Father’s Day cap this Sunday to pay tribute to him! #HappyFathersDay Posted by Bryce Harper on Thursday, June 16, 2016

What do you think? Do the Nats look good in... blue?