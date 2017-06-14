Nationals to be decked out in blue gear for Father's Day

On June 18th, the Washington Nationals will be sporting brand new hats to celebrate Father's Day.
The usual red caps will be swapped out for an all blue look according to the Nationals Public Relations:
New Father's Day apparel is nothing new to the Nationals.
Last season, the team sported a black and blue Father's Day hat and uniform.
The Nats fell to the Padres 6-3 with Michael A. Taylor going 4 for 4, hitting two solo home runs.
Nationals star outfielder Bryce Harper posted a video on Facebook last season describing what his Father means to him.
Nobody has influenced my baseball career more than my Pops! He made me want to work hard and I definitely got my work ethic from him! I am honored to wear my New Era Nationals Father’s Day cap this Sunday to pay tribute to him! #HappyFathersDayPosted by Bryce Harper on Thursday, June 16, 2016
What do you think? Do the Nats look good in... blue?
In the 27th round of this year's MLB Draft, the Washington Nationals selected Darren Baker, a shortstop out of Jesuit High School (CA).
But Baker is a common last name right? So no need to jump the gun and make assumptions right?
Wrong.
Darren Baker is indeed the son of Nationals manager Dusty Baker.
It is unlikely that Darren will join the Nationals as he has committed to play at the University of California - Berkeley.
Either way, the Nationals' front office has taken an interesting draft approach.
They have drafted a player whose name is Trey Turner, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins' cousin (it gets confusing I know), and now Dusty Baker's son.
WASHINGTON -- Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and the Washington Nationals scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey to defeat the Atlanta Braves 10-5 on Tuesday night.
Zimmerman went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to help Washington snap a four-game slide after sitting out the last three.
Daniel Murphy homered, doubled and had three hits and two RBIs as the NL-East leading Nationals scored eight runs against a second Braves starter in as many nights.
Unlike Monday, Washington's bullpen held firm Tuesday with four relievers combining for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Gott (1-0) worked out of the sixth for his first victory as a National.
Dickey (4-5) went five-plus innings while allowing his most runs since April 24, 2015.
Atlanta's Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer. Dansby Swanson and Brandon Phillips both had three hits for the Braves.
After Dickey allowed three runs in the first inning, he retired 13 of 14 and was in position to win after Nationals starter Joe Ross allowed three runs in the top of the sixth.
Then his disastrous bottom half of the inning began.
Bryce Harper singled in a run and came home on Zimmerman's second homer, an arcing blast over the visitor's bullpen to make it 6-5.
Dickey still hadn't retired a batter when he hit Anthony Rendon with his 80th and final pitch to put two aboard. Matt Wieters followed with a two-run double to right center off reliever Luke Jackson to make it 8-5.
