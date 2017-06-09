Washington Nationals

Mike Rizzo on Dusty Baker's contract: 'It's not going to be an issue'

Mike Rizzo on Dusty Baker's contract: 'It's not going to be an issue'

By Ben Standig June 09, 2017 7:09 PM

General manager Mike Rizzo doesn’t see any issue with how the Nationals handle the business of baseball even if others in the organization feel otherwise.

Rizzo spoke ahead of Friday’s series opener against Texas and one day after the Washington Post anonymously quoted a “key member” of the Nationals organization casting doubt on the spending decisions of Washington’s ownership group.

“The fact that anonymous sources say certain things about how we handle things couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Rizzo stated. “We’re an organization that does business the way we do it. It’s been successful for many, many years. Probably as successful as any team in Major League Baseball.”

Manager Dusty Baker’s expiring contract is among the potential distractions for the first place Nationals. Baker signed a two-year contract in 2016.

“It’s not going to be an issue. We’re not going to let it be an issue,” Rizzo said.

Washington, owned by the Lerner family, won the NL East division title in 2016 for the third time in five seasons. However, the Nationals have failed to win a playoff series since moving from Montreal in 2005.

The Nationals enter Friday with an NL-best 38-21 record. Despite a hefty divisional lead, concerns about a suspect bullpen remain.

The Post source described the owners as "the problem" in relation to not addressing the relief pitching. "The owners just don’t get it.”

Baker, the fourth full-time manager for Washington since 2011, recently told the Washington Post of his desire is to continue managing beyond this season. Rizzo described the 67-year-old manager as a "true professional."

“We’re going to continue to do business the way we do it,” Rizzo said. “We’re not going to allow it to be a distraction because we have too many things to accomplish this year and everyone is on the same page to accomplish them.”

Nats GM Mike Rizzo responds to rainout complaints: 'Quit whining'

Nats GM Mike Rizzo responds to rainout complaints: 'Quit whining'

By CSN STAFF June 09, 2017 6:24 PM

There is nothing a team wants to do more after a long west coast road trip than give up a scheduled day off. At least that is the rationale of some in Baltimore as they complained about having to make up a game against the Nationals on Thursday.

Even the Orioles broadcast team got in to tin foil hat territory during the broadcast:

So what did Nationals GM Mike Rizzo think of this? Well, he called Barry Svrluga and set the record straight. From Rizzo to Svrluga:

"We wanted to play the next day. They refused to play then, so the next [open] day was [Thursday]. They drove 32 miles to get there. We flew 3,000 [expletive] miles, and we beat their [behinds]. So quit your whining. Quit whining.”

Well, I'm sure the Orioles and their fans will drop the subject.

RELATED: JOE ROSS K'S 12 AS NATS BEAT ORIOLES

Joe Ross has career day, K's 12 as Nationals top Orioles

joe_ross.jpg
USA TODAY Sports

Joe Ross has career day, K's 12 as Nationals top Orioles

By Associated Press June 08, 2017 10:29 PM

WASHINGTON -- Joe Ross had a career-high 12 strikeouts in a sparkling performance, and the weary Washington Nationals breezed past the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 Thursday night.

Stephen Drew homered into the second deck in right field and Trea Turner had three hits and a career-best three stolen bases for the Nationals, who took control with a four-run first inning against Alec Asher (2-4).

Ross (3-2) gave up one run and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. The right-hander fanned six straight at one point, twice struck out the side, walked none and carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh.

His outing was a bit of a surprise, given that Ross entered with a 7.34 ERA after giving up a combined 12 runs and 19 hits in his previous two starts.

