Washington Nationals

Koda Glover blows save, Shawn Kelley gives up game-winning homer in Nationals' loss to Rangers

Koda Glover blows save, Shawn Kelley gives up game-winning homer in Nationals' loss to Rangers

By Associated Press June 10, 2017 4:22 PM

WASHINGTON -- Robinson Chirinos nearly put Texas ahead during a ninth-inning rally that tied it, then hit a three-run homer in the 11th that sent the Rangers over the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Saturday.

Texas scored twice in the ninth to make it 3-all. Chirinos' bid for a tiebreaking sacrifice fly was thwarted by Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, who made a strong throw to nail a runner at the plate.

Washington almost won it in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, Trea Turner bunted with a man at third, but pinch-runner Wilmer Difo hesitated going home and was quickly tagged out.

Pinch-hitter Joey Gallo doubled with two outs in the Texas 11th off Shawn Kelley (3-2). Following an intentional walk to Nomar Mazara, Chirinos drove a fastball just over the left-field wall.

Keone Kela (3-1) went two innings as the below-.500 Rangers beat the NL East leaders for the second straight day.

The loss was the latest stumble for Washington's shaky late-inning relief corps. Glover's second blown save was the 10th for Washington this season.

Shin-Soo Choo's leadoff homer in the ninth pulled Texas within a run, and Nomar Mazara's RBI double off closer Koda Glover tied it. Pinch-runner Pete Kozma later tried to score on Chirinos' fly, but was out after a replay review reversed the original call.

Adam Lind homered during a three-run sixth inning that began with Harper's double. Harper went 1 for 4 with a walk batting second after hitting third in each of his previous 52 games this season.

Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez struck out nine in six innings, giving up one run and three hits.

Texas starter Martin Perez blanked the Nationals until they struck in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: 3B Adrian Beltre (ankle) finished 1 for 3 with a walk and stolen base in his return to the Rangers lineup. ... RHP Tyson Ross (Thoracic Outlet Syndrome surgery) allowed eight runs and 10 hits over five innings in his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Friday night. He will join the Rangers for their next series in Houston and discuss a plan with the organization, manager Jeff Banister said.

Nationals: 1B Ryan Zimmerman was not in the starting lineup for the 12:05 p.m. start following a night game. Zimmerman leads the NL with a .365 batting average.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Banister wouldn't commit to a Sunday starter before Saturday's game, but said RHP Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-0, 4.08) is the leading candidate.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (7-3, 2.35) is 3-0 with a 0.73 ERA and 38 strikeouts over his last three starts.

Bryce Harper makes the defensive play of the year with a rocket throw

Bryce Harper makes the defensive play of the year with a rocket throw

By Tyler Byrum June 10, 2017 3:21 PM

Bryce Harper is a freak of nature.

Its been known for years that Harper can put any pitch basically anywhere in a major league ballpark and his defensive abilities are on the same level. Earlier this week, he busted open a ball just by hitting it foul! In his younger days, the now 24-year-old was willing to lay his whole body out on the line. He has slowly aged into a five-year veteran and the defensive plays are not as prevalent. 

On Saturday, he reminded us of his Gold Glove abilities out in right and delivered a rocket to add to his career highlight reel. 

Tied in the top of the ninth against the Texas Rangers, the Nationals bullpen was on the way to falling apart again at Nationals Park. Shin-Soo Choo had just hit a homer off of Koda Glover, and was followed by a single, walk, and a double. There were then runners on second and third and a 3-1 lead erased. No outs.

Harper momentarily saved the day, delivering a perfect ball into the catching glove of Jose Lobaton.

A throw recorded at 98.2 mph.

Originally the runner, Pete Kozma, was called safe at home. Upon further review, it was deemed that Kozma's foot did not reach the plate in time and Harper's throw did indeed get him out. 

If this is not on the short list for defensive play of the year at the end of the season, someone needs to find a new job.

The double play got Washington (38-23) out of the inning but it was not enough to will the team to a victory. A three run home-run by Robinson Chirinos gave the Rangers the edge in the 11th, giving Texas (29-32) the 6-3 win. 

Cashner gets homer help, pitches Rangers over Nationals 5-2

Cashner gets homer help, pitches Rangers over Nationals 5-2

By Associated Press June 09, 2017 11:44 PM

WASHINGTON -- It was Tanner Roark bobblehead night, and he got the start for Washington. Once the game began, the Nationals were the ones with the bobbles.

Andrew Cashner quieted the NL's top-hitting lineup, Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the sloppy Nationals 5-2 on Friday night.

Texas took advantage of three errors, two by shortstop Trea Turner, and won for just the fourth time in 15 games.

"We didn't play very well on defense," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "We usually don't make those. It wasn't a very good day at the ballpark."

Cashner (3-5) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings. The NL East-leading Nationals began the day topping the league in runs, homers, batting, and slugging.

"Our rotation needed a performance like this," said Rangers manager Jeff Banister after his struggling squad opened a six-game road trip with a win.

Cashner, who gave up five earned runs in two of his previous three starts, struck out four and walked two.

Lucroy had three of the Rangers' 13 hits, including a two-run homer and RBI single. Odor's solo homer in the seventh came on the final pitch from Roark (6-3).

The Rangers face Houston, owners of the best record in the majors, after two more games against the NL leaders.

"It's always important to get a win, and it's even more important with the two teams we're facing this road trip," Lucroy said.

Matt Bush entered with two runners on in the ninth and allowed Stephen Drew's pinch-hit RBI single, but recorded two outs for his seventh save.

Roark allowed five runs, only two of them earned, and 11 hits.

Anthony Rendon hit an RBI single in the sixth that pulled Washington within 4-1. Odor homered leading off the seventh.

Lucroy's homer came with two outs in the fifth. Both runs on the homer were unearned after first baseman Ryan Zimmerman's error on a hard-hit grounder by leadoff batter Shin-Soo Choo.

Turner's first error on Joey Gallo's grounder in the sixth eventually led to another unearned run. Roark, acquired via trade by Washington from Texas in 2010, walked Nomar Mazara with the bases loaded, scoring Gallo.

Elvis Andrus extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single, the first of three against Roark opening the third, and scored on Lucroy's hit.

