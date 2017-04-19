Washington Nationals

Jayson Werth goes after home plate umpire CB Bucknor after horrendously blown call in ninth inning almost costs Nationals

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 19, 2017 10:20 AM

Jayson Werth was so fed up with homeplate umpire C.B. Bucknor at the end of last night's game against the Braves that he had to be held back from going after Bucknor as the umpires walked off the field. 

Werth was disgruntled the entire game because of how bad Bucknor's strike zone was. 

But what really sent Werth over the top was the final play of the game. With the Nationals clinging to a 3-1 lead (and trying to avoid another bullpen meltdown) with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, reliever Shawn Kelley appearded to have struck out Braves catcher Chase d'Arnaud as he swung and missed at a breaking ball. However, Bucknor said that d'Arnaud foul tipped the pitch and that the game was not over. 

The thing about it was d'Arnaud wasn't even close to tipping the pitch. Check it out for yourself. 

The play was even more bizarre because Bucknor didn't immediately or confidently make the call. He kind of signaled that it was a foul ball, and then kind of signaled that d'Arnaud was out. Then all the umpires came together and ruled that it indeed was a foul ball. A foul tip, by the way, is not reviewable under MLB's instant replay. Bucknor, a 20-year veteran umpire completely botched the call, and he got blasted by the Nationals Radio announcers Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler. Slowes called it a horrible job by the umpires, and Jageler called it embarrasing and that it would have been disgusting if the Braves had benefited from the call. 

During the umpire's conference on the field, the Nationals dugout had emptied as they were going through their normal handshake line after a win. Even the grounds crew thought the game was over as they were all out on the field. So after the Nationals players went back to the dugout, both team's relievers went back to their respective bullpens, and the groundscrew left the field, Kelley had to get d'Arnaud out AGAIN. Kelley threw him a nearly identical breaking ball, and d'Arnaud again swung and missed, so the Nationals held on for their 3-1 win. 

But what if the Braves had tied the game, or won the game after that? The thought of that is what had Werth so mad after the game that he ran in from left field to get in Bucknor's face. 

After the game, Werth of course was very critical of Bucknor. 

While Werth is 100 percent right about Bucknor, don't be surprised if he has a hefty fine or a suspension coming down the pike for the way he went after the umpire, or for his comments after the game. 

Nationals hand Braves first ever loss at new SunTrust Park

By Associated Press April 18, 2017 11:10 PM

Max Scherzer pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Washington Nationals handed Atlanta its first loss at SunTrust Park, escaping a major jam in the ninth to beat the Braves 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta scored a run against Nationals closer Blake Treinen and had the bases loaded with one out. But Shawn Kelley came on for his first save, getting Emilio Bonifacio to fly out to short right field and striking out Chase d'Arnaud -- twice, actually -- to end the game.

D'Arnaud clearly missed a pitch in the dirt, but the umpires gave him a second chance by inexplicably ruling it a foul tip. D'Arnaud made it a moot point, swinging and missing again.

Scherzer (2-1) got an inning-ending double play to work around his only serious trouble in the fourth. The 2016 NL Cy Young Award winner allowed only one other runner as far as second base, finishing with seven strikeouts.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-2) ended up on the short end of the pitching duel. He went seven innings, allowing five hits and a pair of runs.

Washington's Adam Eaton kept up the hot start for his new team with an RBI single.

Sparked by the debut of their new suburban stadium, the Braves swept San Diego in a four-game series and came in having won five straight overall, getting back to .500 after a 1-6 start.

But Washington has dominated its division rival over the last two-plus season, improving to 37-13 over their last 50 meetings.

Even on a balmy night for the opener of a three-game series against the defending NL East champions, the crowd of 21,834 was the smallest in five games at SunTrust Park.

The Braves had their best scoring chance against Scherzer when Freddie Freeman led off the fourth with a walk and Nick Markakis followed with a single to center.

Brandon Phillips grounded into a forceout, leaving runners at first and third for Adonis Garcia. On a 3-1 pitch, he grounded sharply to shortstop Wilmer Difo, who started an easy double play to end the inning.

Washington broke through the very next inning. Matt Wieters got it started with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and trotted home when Difo slapped a single to right. Scherzer moved the runner along with a sacrifice bunt, setting up Eaton's run-scoring hit to center.

The Nationals added an insurance run in the eighth on doubles by Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman.

Easter Bunny savagely tackles Teddy during Presidents Race on Easter Sunday

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 17, 2017 8:56 AM

Who knew the Easter Bunny had moves? If there were any doubters, he proved them wrong during the Nationals' 6-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday. 

During the Presidents Race — where giant-headed mascots of former presidents like George Washington, Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt compete in an on-field race — the Easter Bunny made a festive appearance. 

RELATED: How the MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day

Teddy — who famously can never seem to catch a break  — was having a great Sunday and race, when, out of nowhere, the Easter Bunny came flying in and viciously tackled poor Teddy to the ground. 

Pretty impressive for someone whose reputation paints him as a fluffy, woodland creative who joyfully delivers baskets and hides eggs for children. 

As the Redskins look to buff up their defense this offseason, perhaps they'd like to invite the Easter Bunny out to practice one day. Just a thought. 

Here's another view of Teddy getting destroyed, along with the other presidents. 

