Jayson Werth goes after home plate umpire CB Bucknor after horrendously blown call in ninth inning almost costs Nationals

Jayson Werth was so fed up with homeplate umpire C.B. Bucknor at the end of last night's game against the Braves that he had to be held back from going after Bucknor as the umpires walked off the field.

Werth was disgruntled the entire game because of how bad Bucknor's strike zone was.

Jayson Werth just struck out. Didn't swing at any pitch, yet somehow the umpire called 3 of these strikes... pic.twitter.com/5njgsP143q — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) April 19, 2017

But what really sent Werth over the top was the final play of the game. With the Nationals clinging to a 3-1 lead (and trying to avoid another bullpen meltdown) with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, reliever Shawn Kelley appearded to have struck out Braves catcher Chase d'Arnaud as he swung and missed at a breaking ball. However, Bucknor said that d'Arnaud foul tipped the pitch and that the game was not over.

The thing about it was d'Arnaud wasn't even close to tipping the pitch. Check it out for yourself.

The play was even more bizarre because Bucknor didn't immediately or confidently make the call. He kind of signaled that it was a foul ball, and then kind of signaled that d'Arnaud was out. Then all the umpires came together and ruled that it indeed was a foul ball. A foul tip, by the way, is not reviewable under MLB's instant replay. Bucknor, a 20-year veteran umpire completely botched the call, and he got blasted by the Nationals Radio announcers Charlie Slowes and Dave Jageler. Slowes called it a horrible job by the umpires, and Jageler called it embarrasing and that it would have been disgusting if the Braves had benefited from the call.

During the umpire's conference on the field, the Nationals dugout had emptied as they were going through their normal handshake line after a win. Even the grounds crew thought the game was over as they were all out on the field. So after the Nationals players went back to the dugout, both team's relievers went back to their respective bullpens, and the groundscrew left the field, Kelley had to get d'Arnaud out AGAIN. Kelley threw him a nearly identical breaking ball, and d'Arnaud again swung and missed, so the Nationals held on for their 3-1 win.

But what if the Braves had tied the game, or won the game after that? The thought of that is what had Werth so mad after the game that he ran in from left field to get in Bucknor's face.

Jayson Werth letting CB Bucknor have it after the game pic.twitter.com/sELuQix4sB — Danny (@recordsANDradio) April 19, 2017

After the game, Werth of course was very critical of Bucknor.

Jayson Werth's full quote on the end-of-game umpiring tonight... pic.twitter.com/Q24LU7F0qy — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 19, 2017

While Werth is 100 percent right about Bucknor, don't be surprised if he has a hefty fine or a suspension coming down the pike for the way he went after the umpire, or for his comments after the game.

More Nationals: Easter Bunny savagely decks Teddy on Easter Sunday President's Race