Washington Nationals

Easter Bunny savagely tackles Teddy during Presidents Race on Easter Sunday

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 17, 2017 8:56 AM

Who knew the Easter Bunny had moves? If there were any doubters, he proved them wrong during the Nationals' 6-4 win over the Phillies on Sunday. 

During the Presidents Race — where giant-headed mascots of former presidents like George Washington, Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt compete in an on-field race — the Easter Bunny made a festive appearance. 

RELATED: How the MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day

Teddy — who famously can never seem to catch a break  — was having a great Sunday and race, when, out of nowhere, the Easter Bunny came flying in and viciously tackled poor Teddy to the ground. 

Pretty impressive for someone whose reputation paints him as a fluffy, woodland creative who joyfully delivers baskets and hides eggs for children. 

As the Redskins look to buff up their defense this offseason, perhaps they'd like to invite the Easter Bunny out to practice one day. Just a thought. 

Here's another view of Teddy getting destroyed, along with the other presidents. 

MORE NATIONALS: Bryce Harper's two homers lift Nats over Phillies

Bryce Harper's homer in 9th, 2nd of day, lifts Nats over Phils

By Associated Press April 16, 2017 7:43 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Bryce Harper wasn't expecting a fastball with a full count from Joaquin Benoit.

No matter.

Harper hit a two-run homer in the third inning and a game-ending, three-run drive with two outs in the ninth, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4 on Sunday.

"Benoit's tough with that devastating changeup he throws," Harper said. "I thought he was going to throw it there 3-2, but he left one up."

Harper had worked the count full against Benoit (0-1) before driving a 97 mph fastball to center for his fourth home run this season. It was Harper's fourth game-ending homer, his first since May 9, 2015, against Atlanta's Cody Martin. Harper has hit 18 of his 125 big league homers against the Phillies.

"I made a mistake and he made me pay," Benoit said. "No excuses."

Harper's first home run, a two-run shot off Jerad Eickhoff in the third inning, broke a 1-1 tie. The Nationals trailed 4-3 in the ninth when Benoit walked Chris Heisey with one out, and Adam Eaton singled before Anthony Rendon flied out.

"The thing that really got Harper up was the walk to Heisey," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "Walks seem to score when we issue them."

Washington has won 15 of its last 19 games against Philadelphia. The Nationals won two of three during the weekend series.

Philadelphia took the lead in the ninth when Aaron Altherr doubled off Blake Treinen leading off and scored from third when, with the infield in, Freddy Galvis grounded to second baseman Daniel Murphy and catcher Matt Wieters dropped the throw on what was scored a fielder's choice.

Shawn Kelley (2-0) relieved with the bases loaded and got Maikel Franco to ground into a forceout.

"Kelley came in and got that big out," manager Dusty Baker said. "Blake was struggling. These guys have played us tough. It's come down to the last at-bat four of the six games we've played them."

Daniel Nava's RBI single in the eighth chased Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez, and Tommy Joseph tied the score with a two-out single off Koda Glover.

Gonzalez allowed three runs -- two earned -- five hits and three walks in 7 1/3 innings.

Eaton and Rendon hit consecutive doubles in the bottom half off Eickhoff, who allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.

COMEBACK KIDS

Washington has come from behind in six of its seven victories this season, including both of its victories over the Phillies in this series.

CESAR'S PALACE

Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez homered on the third pitch of the game, his second leadoff homer this season and the third of his big league career. Hernandez, who hit the go-ahead home run Saturday, has homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Herrera was out of the lineup for the first time in 12 games this season. Altherr got the start in center.

Nationals: SS Trea Turner (right hamstring strain) again participated in batting practice. He is eligible to return from the disabled list Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin will start Tuesday's opener of a three-game series at the New York Mets, who swept three games from the Phillies on the road last week.

Nationals: Washington makes its first trip to SunTrust Park in Atlanta, with RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 2.13) scheduled to start the opener of a three-game set Tuesday.

MORE NATIONALS: ​Rizzo still feels 'really good' about Nats bullpen

How the MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day, from Washington to Los Angeles

robinson-base.png
USA TODAY Sports

By CSN MID-ATLANTIC April 15, 2017 9:42 PM

By Michaela Johnson

Every year since 2004, the MLB has celebrated Jackie Robinson Day to commemorate Robinson’s significant and historic effects on the game of baseball.

On opening day 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first African American Major League Baseball player, breaking the race barrier between the MLB and the Negro leagues of the time.

To honor Robinson, players and team personnel wear the number 42, a jersey number that has been retired from the league since 1997. Robinson was the first athlete in any sport to have his number universally retired.

In addition to playing in No. 42 jerseys, individual clubs and players have their own ways of celebrating Jackie Robinson.

The Nationals took part by holding their annual Black Heritage Day on the same day as Jackie Robinson Day. Nats skipper Dusty Baker, one of two Black managers in the MLB, talked about the significance of this day in a post-game press conference. “Every day is Jackie Robinson Day to me,” Baker said. “If  it weren’t for him I wouldn’t be in baseball and I wouldn’t be working as a player and I wouldn’t have a job.”

Outfielder Bryce Harper shared this photo of his custom cleats.

For you 42!🙌🏻 #JackieRobinsonDay • • • • • 🎨:@dezcustomz

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on

Orioles outfielder Adam Jones explained what Jackie Robinson Day means to him in an interview with ESPN. “It's a celebration of a man that was ahead of his time and at the forefront for what he believed in,” Jones said. “I always try to ... understand what he's been through and try and treat baseball as the treat it really is.”

Jones also wore custom cleats for the day.

Thanks to @nikebaseball for these amazing shoes on Jackie Robinson Day.

A post shared by 10 (@simplyaj10) on

The Dodgers, with whom Robinson spent all ten years of his major league career, unveiled a bronze statue of his signature slide into home plate. The club has moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles since Robinson's time, but his legacy within the organization lives on just as strong. Robinson’s wife, daughter and a number of extended family members attended the ceremony. The statue at Dodger Stadium is the eighth statue of Robinson in the country, reportedly the most of any American athlete.

Former MLB commissioner Bud Selig officially stated the Jackie Robinson Day would occur annually on April 15 in 2005. The league-wide donning of No. 42 jerseys began in 2009 and has been a tradition ever since.

Here are some other examples of clubs and players honoring Robinson around the league:

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano: "Jackie is my hero."

The San Francisco Giants used Jackie Robinson Day to look forward to their own African American Heritage night. 

Indians manager Terry Francona put it best, saying, "In my opinion, this is the most important day we salute, or we honor, of any day of the year." 

More MLB: 10 INSANE BALLPARK FOODS YOU'LL SEE IN 2017

